BROOKVILLE
Hit and run
Brookville police investigated a hit and run accident at 2:55 a.m. June 22 at the Travel Centers truck stop. Police found the driver of a tractor trailer had sideswiped a pickup, occupied by the person who called police. The tractor trailer driver provided his driver’s license but no insurance or vehicle information to the victim before fleeing the scene. Police are charging the driver with hit and run, failure to provide information and other related charges, filed in the office of District Judge Greg Bazylak.
PUNXSUTAWNEY PSP
DUI/drugs
State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop at 4;07 p.m. May 25 in Young Township for a traffic violation. Arrested were a 50-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman, both from Reynoldsville. The driver was suspected of DUI/controlled substance and the passenger was found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Police pursuit
State police in Punxsutawney arrested a 20-year-old man from Indiana, Pa., at 6:54 p.m. July 2 following a vehicle pursuit on Route 36 in Coolspring. After a pursuit of approximately 20 miles the man crashed his SUV into a guide rail. He was not injured and was arrested and transported to Jefferson County Jail.
Harassment reported
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report of two female family members, ages 38 and 57, from Punxsutawney. The incident happened at 3:35 p.m. June 28 in Young Township.
Catalytic converter stolen
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter, stolen from a 1999 Ford F450 sometime between 7 a.m. June 13 and 9 a.m. June 20. The theft occurred on Route 28 in Union Township. The catalytic converter is valued at $800. The pickup is owned by a 46-year-old man from Summerville. Anyone having any information is urged to contact PSP Punxsy at 814-938-0510.
Disorderly conduct
A 52-year-old man from Burnside was arrested for disorderly conduct at 9:42 p.m. June 29 by PSP Punxsutawney following an incident with an 18-year-old man from Cherry Tree. The incident happened in Burnside.
Driver falls asleep
State police in Punxsutawney said Chad D. Carlson, 42, of Punxsutawney, was not injured when he fell asleep while traveling south on Route 119 in Big Run. His 2011 GMC Sierra hit a utility pole, causing disabling damage. The accident happened at 12:58 a.m. June 30. Police were assisted by Big Run VFD.
MARIENVILLE PSP
DUI checkpoint
State police in Marienville conducted a DUI checkpoint from 9 p.m. July 2 to 2 a.m,. July 3 on Route 66 in Jenks Township, Forest County, with 53 vehicle stops made. Police said there were no DUI arrests. One traffic citation was issued for driving under suspension, one for a vehicle inspection violation and 12 written warnings were given for other traffic violations.
DUI/drugs
- State police in Marienville are investigating a report that a visitor to SCI Forest at 8:58 a.m. July 3 had drugs in their vehicle.
- At 2:44 a.m. July 2 state police in Marienville conducted a traffic stop on Route 66 in Jenks Township, Forest County. The driver was found to be DUI/controlled substance and was taken to Clarion Hospital for a blood draw. He was also found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana.
- At 11:05 p.m. July 1, PSP Marienville investigated a vehicle crash on Route 66 in Howe Township, Forest County. The driver was determined to be DUI/alcohol.
- State police in Marienville arrested a 58-year-old man from Tionesta at 9:58 p.m. July 3. During a traffic stop on Route 208 in Washington Township, Clarion County, the man was found to be DUI/alcohol or a controlled substance.
Two-vehicle crash
State police in Marienville investigate a two-vehicle crash at 5:32 p.m. July 2 on Route 36 in Eldred Township. Police said Seth E. Gorney, 18, of Natrona Heights, was traveling east on Route 949. When he entered the intersection his 2007 Nissan Pathfinder was hit by a 2013 Nissan Murano. No injuries were reported.
Crash with kayak
State police in Marienville said John F. Schmader, 65, of Knox, was taken to UPMC Seneca by Tionesta Ambulance Service following a crash at 11:44 a.m. July 3 on Route 62 in Hickory Township, Forest County. Police said Schmader was following a van pulling a trailer which was carrying an unsecured kayak. The kayak fell off the trailer, into the path of Schmader’s 2000 Harley-Davidson Heritage Springer. The motorcycle hit the kayak and rolled onto its side. It was towed from the scene. The driver of the 2005 Ford Econoline van, Jason N. Hamilton, 47, of Titusville, was cited in the accident.
CLARION PSP
Fatal injuries
State police in Clarion said Bradley Buzard, 83, of Rimersburg, died from injuries sustained in a one-vehicle accident at 1:44 p.m. June in Madison Township, Clarion County. Police said Buzard was traveling east on Route 861 when his 2009 Nissan Altima went off the road, hit an embankment and rolled onto its roof. Buzard was extricated from his car by mechanical means and was transported to a Lifeflight landing zone by ambulance. He died at the landing zone and was pronounced dead by Coroner Dan Shingledecker. Also assisting at the scene were Southern Clarion County Ambulance, East Brady Ambulance, Rimersburg Fire Department and East Brady Fire Department.
DUI/drugs
State police in Clarion arrested a 54-year-old man from Rimersburg at 6:30 p.m. June 10 following a DUI incident in Porter Township, Clarion County.
SUV hits deer
State police in Clarion said Jared K. Bohley, 40, of Medina, Ohio, was not injured when his 2018 Subaru Outback hit a deer. The accident happened at 7:53 a.m. June 26 on Interstate 80 in Beaver Township, Clarion County.
Online scam
State police in Clarion are investigating a report that a 70-year-old woman from Leeper lost approximately $15,000 in an online scam on June 21.
Burglary arrest
Roy Anthony, 26, of Rimersburg, was arrested by state police in Clarion at 11 a.m. June 15 following a burglary at the home of a 46-year-old woman in Salem Township, Clarion County.
Two-vehicle crash
State police in Clarion said no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash at 3:59 p.m. June 27 in Paint Township, Clarion County. Police said Leland G. Davis, 43, of Strattanville, was traveling east on I-80 when a 2021 Jeep Gladiator, driven by Robert M. Ferruggia, 25, of North Palm Beach, Fla., hit the front passenger wheel and fender of his 2021 Ford F-150XLT as they were merging into backlogged traffic. Police said there was nowhere for the vehicles to stop to exchange information until they became clear of the work zone. Ferruggia did not stop when traffic had cleared.
DUBOIS PSP
Fatal injuries
State police in DuBois said Amy J. Freeman, 59, of Salem, N.H., sustained fatal injuries in a three-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 in Union Township, Clearfield County. Police said Kevin L. Carter, 40, of Hermitage, Tenn., was traveling west when his 2015 Grand West truck became disabled as a result of a mechanical issue. He attempted to go off the south side of the road, but was partially in the left lane. Michael S. Beck Sr., 53, of Clearfield, hit the rear of the trailer with the front of his 2020 Peterbilt truck. His truck then crossed the road and hit the 2014 Victory motorcycle operated by Freeman, with both vehicles forced off the road. The motorcycle fell onto its passenger side. Freeman was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield by Clearfield Ambulance but died from her injuries. The truck drivers were not injured.
Driver injured
State police in DuBois said George T. Hartman, 76, of Punxsutawney, was taken to Punxsutawney Hospital following a one-vehicle accident at 7:37 p.m. June 24 on Route 410 in Brady Township, Clearfield County. Police said Hartman suffered a medical episode and drove his 2019 Ford Transit off the road, hitting a utility pole. The vehicle was towed from the scene. Hartman was taken by Brady Township Volunteer Fire Rescue Ambulance Co. to the hospital, where he was treated for seizure symptoms and minor injuries.
Teenager injured
State police said a 16-year-old boy from Brockway was taken to Penn Highlands DuBois by DuBois EMS Ambulance Service following a one-vehicle crash at 4:46 a.m. June 15 on Clay Plant Road in Snyder Township. Police said the driver of the 2010 GMC Sierra, a 16-year-old boy from Brockport, was traveling at an unsafe speed and was unable to negotiate a left curve. The vehicle went off the road, hit a tree and stopped in someone’s yard. The driver and two other passengers, 15-year-old girls from Sigel and Brockway, were not injured. The driver was cited for careless driving.
RIDGWAY PSP
Car rolls over
State police in Ridgway said Cassandra N. Reed, 22, of St. Marys, sustained minor injuries when she lost control of her 2016 Chevrolet Cruze at 4:16 p.m. June 27 on Bendigo Road in Ridgway Township, Elk County. Police said Reed went off the road, hit an embankment and sideswiped a utility poll before the car rolled over two times. The car was towed from the scene. Assisting police at the scene were Ridgway EMS, Jonsonburg Police Department and Johnsonburg Fire Department.
Harrassment charges
State police in Ridgway arrested Michele Zimmerman, 55, of Wilcox, on June 8 after she sent her adoptive father a distasteful handwritten letter after he sent her a cease and desist letter on January 8. Harassment charges were filed in district court.
Simple assault
State police in Ridgway arrested Lucas Catalone, 37, of St. Marys, at 2 a.m. June 26 after he was fighting with his girlfriend and hit her and shoved her to the ground, causing visible injuries. Charges for simple assault were filed in district court.
Shoplifting
State police in Ridgway said a 47-year-old woman from Kersey was arrested at 10:52 p.m. June 28 for retail theft at Walmart in St. Marys.
Bicycle found
State police in Ridgway said a red and silver bicycle was found at 8 p.m. June 25 in the area of Dagus Mines Road in Fox Township, Elk County. Anyone with information about the owner is asked to contact PSP Ridgway at 814-776-6136.
Domestic arrest
State police in Ridgway said a 66-year-old man from Brockport was arrested after he hit a 57-year-old woman in the face multiple times, causing injury. He was committed into the Elk County Jail.