PUNXSUTAWNEY PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop at 2:31 a.m. September 10 in Young Township. The driver, a 23-year-old man from Punxsy, was arrested for DUI//alcohol and controlled substance(s).
- A 38-year-old woman from Sykesville was arrested for DUI/controlled substance(s) following a traffic stop by PSP Punxsutawney. The arrest was made at 2:53 a.m. September 9 in the parking lot of Homers Auto Repair in Gaskill Township after a traffic stop for summary traffic violations.
- At 4:30 p.m. October 2 state police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop in Big Run. The driver was found to be DUI/controlled substance(s).
- State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop at 12:26 a.m. September 12 in Punxsutawney. The driver, a 39-year-old man from Punxsutawney, was found to be DUI/controlled substance(s) and was in possession of related drug paraphernalia.
- At 12:09 a.m. October 15, state police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop in Punxsutawney for equipment violations. The driver, a 60-year-old woman from Anita, was arrested for suspicion of DUI. She was also in possession of suspected drug paraphernalia.
- State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop at 2:54 p.m. October 15 on Route 410 in Henderson Township. The driver, a 47-year-old man from Punxsutawney, was arrested for suspicion of DUI and was in possession of a controlled substance.
No injuries
State police in Punxsutawney said Frank J. Emmell, 64, of Punxsutawney, was not injured when he swerved to miss hitting a deer. He lost control of his 2004 Nissan Titan and went into a ditch. The accident happened at 1:57 p.m. October 10 on Route 36 in Chest Township, Clearfield County. The car was towed from the scene. Assisting police were Mahaffey Volunteer Fire Department and Hastings Area Ambulance Association.
Grill stolen
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating the theft of a propane grill and a green two-wheeled hand truck. The items, valued at $400, were stolen from the residence of a 76-year-old woman from Mahaffey sometime between July 4 and October 3.
Harassment
At 6:48 p.m. October 13 state police in Punxsutawney investigated a report that a 49-year-old man from Stump Creek had slapped the face of a 26-year-old woman from Anita. He was cited for harassment.
Theft of services
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report of theft of services in Mahaffey. On October 12 someone plugged an extension cord into the residence of a 28-year-old man without his permission. The value of the stolen electricity was set at $50.
Patton man arrested
State police in Punxsutawney said a Patton man was arrested at 4:45 p.m. October 15 following a disturbance at Yoder’s Antique Mall in Gaskill Township. Police said Frank Emmell, 64, was charged with disorderly conduct, harassment and resisting arrest.
At 6:46 p.m. Emmell was in custody at the PSP Punxsutawney station. While being secured in restraints he was able to free his left hand a hit a uniformed PSP trooper in the head. The trooper was not injured. Emmell was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment. He was taken to the Jefferson County Jail.
While on the way to the jail he spit on a trooper, who was able to cleanse the area and disinfect himself. He was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct. He was incarcerated in the jail after refusing to post bail.
Car hits church
State police in Punxsutawney said Anna M. Hullihen, 37, of Punxsutawney, was taken to Penn Highlands DuBois following a one-car accident at 3:23 p.m. October 13 on Route 2007 in Henderson Township. Police said Hullihen was traveling south when her 2003 Toyota Corolla crossed the road, went off the road and sideswiped a tree, went back across the road, went off the road and into the grass, hitting a church before stopping. She was taken to the hospital by Jefferson County EMS. Also assisting at the scene was Sykesville VFD.
MARIENVILLE PSP
No injuries
State police in Marienville said no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash at 3:14 p.m. October 13 on Route 208 in Washington Township, Clarion County. Police said Charles M. Allio, 80, of Lucinda, entered the intersection with Route 157 and his 2012 Dodge Caravan hit a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado. He was cited in the accident. Assisting at the scene was Washington Township Fire Department.
Car hits house
State police in Marienville said no injuries were reported when a car hit a house at 4:26 p.m. October 15 in Barnett Township. Police said a 54-year-old man from Clarington was traveling south on Route 36 when his 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt went off the road and hit a fence and utility pole, causing it to come down across the northbound lane. He traveled another 475 feet before hitting the house. Assisting at the scene were Sigel VFD/EMS and Penelec.
CLARION PSP
No injuries
State police in Clarion said no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident at 4:11 p.m. October 12 in Beaver Township, Clarion County. Police said Dale F. Stover, 76, of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, pulled out from Twin Church Road and his 2013 Toyota Avalon hit a 2021 Nissan Rogue driven by Jennifer M. Mauk, 42, of Brookville, who was traveling south on Route 338. Stover was cited in the accident.
Theft
State police in Clarion are investigating a theft at Unique Gas & Supply in Shippenville. Someone rented equipment and never returned an acetylene tank valued at $200.55 and oxygen tank valued at $244.88.
DUBOIS PSP
DUI/drugs
State police in DuBois conducted a traffic stop for vehicle code violations at 12:44 a.m. October 15 in Union Township, Clearfield County. The driver, a 31-year-old man from Rockton, was arrested for DUI/controlled substance.
Sweepstakes scam
State police in DuBois are investigating a report that an 83-year-old woman from Penfield was told she had won a new vehicle in a Publishers Clearinghouse Sweepstakes. She was to purchase a $1,000 money order to claim the prize.
Two-vehicle crash
State police in DuBois said no injuries were sustained in a two-vehicle crash at 2:55 p.m. October 16 on Wilson Road in Washington Township. Police said a 17-year-old boy was negotiating a right curve when he lost control of his 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt. He slid into the oncoming lane and was hit by a 2015 Toyota Tacoma, driven by Edward T. Hanson, 65, of Brockway. The teenager was cited for driving too fast.
Burglary
State police in DuBois are investigating a burglary that happened between 5 p.m. September 29 and 3 p.m. October 1 in Falls Creek at property of a 70-year-old man from DuBois. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP DuBois at 814-371-4652.
Minor injuries
State police in DuBois said William H. Seaman, 75, of Charlevoix, Mich., sustained minor injuries when his 2015 BMW GS1200 got into loose gravel while negotiating a left curve on Blackwell Road in Lawrence Township, Clearfield County. Police said the front tire kicked out, causing the bike to lay down on the road. Seaman was taken to Penn Highlands DuBois by Bennett’s Valley Ambulance. Also assisting at the scene were Penfield VFD, North Point Fire Company and Amserv –DuSan EMS. The accident happened at 2:51 p.m. October 3.
Girl fight at Jeff Tech
At 11:50 a.m. October 14, state police in Punxsutawney investigated a fight between two students — a 15-year-old girl from Punxsutawney and a 16-year-old girl from Brookville — at Jeff Tech. Charges have been filed in district court.
Two injured
State police in DuBois said two people were injured in a one-vehicle accident at 7:50 p.m. October 1 on Route 322 in Union Township, Clearfield County. Police said Lisa M. Williams, 41, of DuBois, was traveling at a high rate of speed along Rockton Mountain Highway in Rockton when she lost control of her 2010 Ford Fusion, which went off the road and hit a porch and utility pole. Williams and her passenger, David A. Ciancaglione Sr., 53, of Rockton, were taken to Penn Highlands DuBois by ambulance. She was cited for driving too fast. Assisting at the scene were Union Township Fire Company, Brady Township Fire Company and EMS, Oklahoma Fire Company, North Point Fire Company and Amserv-DuSan EMS.
RIDGWAY PSP
DUI/drugs
State police in Ridgway conducted a traffic stop at 6:36 p.m. October 14 in Johnsonburg. The driver, a 40-year-old man from Lewis Run, was arrested for DUI/controlled substance. He was taken to Penn Highlands Elk but refused a blood draw.
Criminal mischief
At 6 a.m. October 11, state police in Ridgway were called to Elk County Foods in Ridgway Township, Elk County. It was determined a 34-year-old man from Erie, who was across the street in a car wash, had destroyed multiple pumpkins at the entrance and damaged the front door of the store. He then stole flowers from a display stand before going to the car wash. At the car wash he damaged miscellaneous items, such as a temperature gauge and a sign, before breaking the driver side window of his vehicle. Charges of theft and criminal mischief have been filed in district court.
Public drunkenness
State police in Ridgway were called to a home in Fox Township, Elk County, at 6:05 p.m. October 15 because a man had passed out in the yard. Seth Rung, 28, of St. Marys, was found to be heavily intoxicated and was charged with public drunkenness. Police said Rung is on probation, but Elk County Probation refused to issue a detainer.