BROOKVILLE
Criminal trespassing
Brookville police were called to a residence on Euclid Avenue at 1 p.m. July 13 to investigate a report that a male had refused to leave a residence where he knew he was not allowed to be.
Ordinance violation
Brookville Fire Department responded to a fire call at 9 p.m. July 14 for what was thought to be a brush or structure fire on Sandy Way. It was determine the fire was actually refuse and household trash and was so large it was threatening nearby structures. The owner the property was cited for violation Brookville Borough's fire ordinances.
Public drunkenness
Brookville police and Medic 90 responded at 8:40 p.m. July 16 to a report the a woman was intoxicated and had fallen on the side of the street on Cherry Alley. After the woman was medically cleared by EMS she was arrested, taken to the Brookville police station and released to a sober person. Charges of public drunkenness were filed in the office of Magistrate Greg Bazylak.
Disorderly conduct
On July 3 Brookville police filed charges of disorderly conduct after receiving a report that a man was making threatening statements to his neighbors over loud fireworks.
Felony theft
Brookville police said a fugitive from justice from Connecticut entered the Truck Stops of America and committed retail theft while high on heroin. When police arrived on the scene the man ran to the Super 8 Motel, where he entered an unlocked room without permission from the motel. He then jumped out the window running into Pizza Hut, where he was arrested. He is being charged with felony retail theft and felony criminal trespassing.
Runaway dog
Brookville police were called to Crestwood Trailer Park for a dog running loose. The dog was placed in the Brookville police department kennel and was claimed later that afternoon. The dog did not have a license or rabies vaccination and its owner was cited.
PUNXSUTAWNEY
DUI/drugs
• At 1:52 a.m. July 3 state police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop in Reynoldsville. The driver, a 25-year-old man from Morrisdale, was determined to be DUI/alcohol.
• At 1:24 a.m. June 19 state police in Punxsutawney stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Beechtree Road in Washington Township. The driver was arrested for DUI/controlled substance.
• State police in Punxsutawney investigated an accident at 11:06 p.m. July 13 on Route 536 in Perry Township. The driver was arrested for DUI/controlled substance.
Harassment
• State police in Punxsutawney said a 55-year-old man from Erie was arrested for harassment following an incident at 4:30 p.m. July 14 at Acme Machine and Welding Co. in Punxsutawney. Police are continuing their investigation.
• State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report of harassment involving a 60-year-old and and a 22-year-old man, both from Rossiter. Both were arrested. The incident happened at 6:09 p.m. July 12 and also involved an 18-year-old man from Rossiter.
Gift card scam
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a scam where a 50-year-old woman from Big Run sent eBay gift card serial numbers to an unknown person. The cards were valued at $600. The incident happened at 10:25 a.m. July 17.
MARIENVILLE
Racial slurs
State police in Marienville said someone spray-painted racial slurs and other derogatory words on the outside and inside of a barn on Route 36 in Farmington Township, Clarion County sometime between 11 p.m. July 10 and 10 a.m. July 11. A sedan-style vehicle was observed near the scene. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.
Scattering rubbish
At 2:11 p.m. July 11 state police in Marienville were notified that someone was scattering rubbish at the intersection of Deemers Camp Road and Mineweaser Road in Eldred Township. Through a name and mail address within the garbage, police identified Cody Hicks, 28, of Brookville and issued a non-traffic citation for scattering rubbish.
Public drunkenness
State police in Marienville were called to Hunter Station Road in Tionesta Township, Forest County, at 5:39 p.m. July 5 because of a noise complaint. Nicole Tracy, 47, of Oil City, was taken into custody with an active arrest warrant for flight to avoid apprehension issued by Venango County. She is housed in the Venango County Jail.
Burglary
State police in Marienville wee called to German Hill Road in Kingsley Township, Forest County, to investigate a report that a burglary had occurred between 8 a.m. July 1 and 2 p.m. July 9. Police determined the property had been sold and no crimes had been committed.
CLARION
DUI/drugs
State police in Clarion said a 48-year-old man from Parker was arrested for drug possession at 1:19 p.m. July 9 in Toby Township, Clarion County.
Teenager injured
State police in Clarion said a 15-year-old boy from Lucinda was injured when a deer ran in front of his 2007 Honda TRX 400EX. After hitting the deer the ATV traveled approximately 90 feet before hitting a tree and rolling onto its right side. The boy suffered minor injuries and was taken to UPMC Northwest by Clarion Hospital EMS. The accident happened at 10:07 p.m. July 5 in Knox Township, Clarion County. Also assisting at the scene was Farmington Township Fire Department.
Money stolen
State police in Clarion are investigating a theft at the Strattanville Fire Department. An unidentified man and woman were seen on surveillance video getting out of a gray four-door sedan and breaking into the vending machine on the west side of the fire department, stealing the money. Any person having information is asked to contact PSP Clariona t 814-226-1710.
Three injured
Three people were injured when Skylar A. Rhodes, 20, of Clarion, lost control of her 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo while traveling south on Miola Road in Highland Township, Clarion County. The car crossed the road hit a utility pole, then hit a brick building, traveling through the wall of the building before stopping. Also listed in the police report were a Polaris Sportsmn 450, a 2018 Subaru Forester, a 2011 Dodge Durango, a 2014 Nissan Altima and a 2019 Ford Ecosport. Rhodes was flown to Allegheny General Hospital. Passenger Tyler E. Schmader, 20, of Clarion, was taken to Clarion Hospital. Passenger Cole A. Stutzman, 19, of Clarion, was taken to UPMC Presbyterian. The accident happened at 1:37 a.m. June 18. PSP Crash Reconstruction Unit and Forensic Services Unit were on the scene. Also assisting were Farmington and Clarion fire departments.
DUBOIS
Trailer damaged
State police in DuBois said charges for criminal mischief are pending against a 44-year-old man from Brockway who allegedly used a trailer without permission in April and returned it with no decking or wiring, and failed to fix the damages.
Chainsaw found
State police in DuBois are holding an orange Husqvarna 390xp chainsaw that was found under the Soldier Run Bridge on Route 310. Anyone having any information about the owner is asked to contact PSP DuBois at 814-371-4652.
RIDGWAY
DUI/drugs
• At 1:41 a.m. July 17 state police in Ridgway stopped a vehicle after observing a traffic violin. The driver, a 61-year-old man from Johnsonburg, was arrested for DUI/alcohol and transported to Penn Highlands Elk for a legal blood draw.
• A 21-year-old man from Kersey was stopped by PSP Marienville at 1:38 a.m. July 16 for a traffic violation. He was arrested for suspicion of DUI/alcohol.
Motorcycles stolen
State police in Ridgway are investigating a burglary that happened July 2 on Weikal Lane in Highland Township. Someone broke into a shed owned by a 54-year-old man from Bristolville, OH, and stole two motorcycles. On is a. hello 2006 Suzuki DR 200 SE with Ohio license GFL59 and the other is a blue and white 1995 Suzuki DR 250 SES with Ohio license 22RLV. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Ridgway at 814-776-6136.
Bad checks
State police in Ridgway are investigating a report that a 59-year-old man from Ridgway attempted to cash a check for $1,250 which had been written as compensation for work not completed by another person, but the checking account had been closed.