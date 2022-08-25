BROOKVILLE
DUI/drugs
• Brookville police responded to the report of a suspicious male at McDonalds at 8:51 p.m. August 9. He was found to have marijuana in his possession and charges were filed in the office of District Judge Greg Bazylak.
• At 1:26 p.m. August 11 Brookville police conducted a traffic stop on Route 28. Police found the driver was in possession of drug paraphernalia and appeared to be DUI/drugs.
Teenager assaulted
Brookville police responded to a report made by a teenager at 8:17 p.m. August 14. Police were told a man was tailgating the teenager from the bowling alley to Franklin Avenue, where the man got out of his vehicle, grabbed the juvenile by the shirt and made threats to beat the juvenile up. Police located the man and charges of simple assault, harassment, following too closely and careless driving were filed in the office of District Judge Greg Bazylak.
Open lewdness
At 6:30 a.m. August 17 Brookville police were called to Allegheny Boulevard because a man was walking down the roadway fully naked. He was located at Get-Go and after an argument with police was arrested and taken to Penn Highlands Brookville for medical and mental health evaluations. The man had also reportedly injured a Get-Go employee and damaged property at the store. Charges of simple assault, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, indecent exposure and disorderly conduct were filed in the office of District Judge Greg Bazylak.
Assault
Brookville police were called to Short Street at 7:20 p.m. August 13 where two people had been fighting, with both receiving minor injuries. Both were cleared by Jefferson County EMS. It was determined one person had consumed alcohol and believed the other person had placed items on his property. Charges of simple assault harassment and public drunkenness were filed in the office of District Magistrate Greg Bazylak.
Bad checks
Brookville police are investigating a report that a man had written nine checks between January 31 and February 6. The checks totaled $2,382.58 and all checks bounced. Charges were filed in district court.
Family dispute
Brookville police responded to a domestic incident on Richards Street at 11:16 p.m. August 22. During the investigation police found an 18-year-old boy had hit a minor sibling, causing a one-inch laceration on his forehead, and the mother hit the 18-year-old, causing a small cut. Charges have been filed in the office of District Judge Greg Bazylak.
PUNXSUTAWNEY
DUI/drugs
• State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop at 1;18 p.m. August 15. The driver, a 52-year-old man from Rochester Mills, was arrested for suspicion of DUI and possession of a suspected controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
Window damaged
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report that the window of a vehicle owned by a 41-year-old man from Brookville was damaged on August 15.
Rifle stolen
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating the theft of a rifle, stolen from an unlocked car in the parking lot of Punxsutawney Area Hospital on August 7. The rifle is a black with silver barrel Savage .204 caliber rifle. Anyone with any information is asked to contact PSP Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510 with reference to PA2022-1028433.
Domestic violence
State police in Punxsutawney said a 63-year-old man from Summerville has been charged with assault following a domestic incident at 6 a.m. August 13. Visible injuries were observed on the 21-year-old woman from Summerville involved in the incident.
Bicycle found
State police in Punxsutawney said a mountain bike was found along Route 36 in Banks Township, Indiana County, at 10:42 a.m. August 17. Anyone with any information is asked to contact PSP Punxsy at 814-938-0510 with reference to PA2022-1050949.
Sexual assault
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating the report of a woman being sexually assaulted in Gaskill Township between April 1 and May 31.
MARIENVILLE
DUI/drugs
State police in Marienville conducted a traffic stop at 2:21 a.m. August 13 on Route 68 in Monroe Township, Clarion County. The driver, a 29-year-old man from Emlenton, was arrested for DUI/alcohol.
Hit and run
State police in Marienville are investigating a hit-and-run accident that happened at approximately 5:30 p.m. August 15 in Tionesta. Someone driving a blue truck, believed to be a Ford Ranger or Ford F150, hit a vehicle parked in the Hunter Station parking lot. The driver of the truck fled the scene traveling west on Hunter Station Road toward Venango County. Anyone with any information is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.
Criminal mischief
State police in Marienville are investigating a report that someone cut the tires on a pickup owned by a 44-year-old man from Leeper. The incident was reported at 6 p.m. August 17.
Sexual assault
State police in Marienville are investigating a report of the sexual assault of a 31-year-old man from Russell. The assault allegedly happened at 1:53 p.m. August 9 at SCI Forest.
CLARION
DUI/drugs
• State police in Clarion conducted a traffic stop at 9:22 a.m. August 17 on Interstate 80 in Clarion Township, Clarion County. Police said the driver, a 49-year-old man from Youngstown, Ohio, was arrested for suspicion of DUI.
• A 42-year-old man from Chicago, IL, was arrested for suspicion of DUI when PSP Clarion made a traffic stop on Route 68 in Monroe Township, Clarion County, at 3:05 a.m. August 7.
Six-vehicle crash
Three people were injured in a six-vehicle crash investigated by state police in Clarion at 1:35 a.m. August 4 in Beaver Township, Clarion County. Police said Hoke L. Herrin, 60, of Gordon, GA, was negotiating a left turn on I-80 and lost control of his 2016 Volvo truck which rolled onto its passenger side and blocked both lanes on the highway. The other vehicles were unable to stop in time to avoid collision. Taken to the Clarion Hospital were Herrin, James O. Hensley Jr., 71, of Shreve, Ohio; and Joel A. Lundgren, 48, of Higganum, CT.
Scattering rubbish
State police in Clarion arrested Colby Mabold, 21, and Chase Cobbett, 19, both of Sligo, on August 3 for scattering rubbish in Piney Township, Clarion County. Police found identifying mail in several bags of trash along the road. The men were asked to return to the scene and pick up the trash. They were fingerprinted and cited in district court.
Three-vehicle crash
State police in Clarion said one person was injured in a three-vehicle crash at 1:28 p.m. August 4 in Monroe Township, Clarion County. Police said Milo M. Wurth, 46, of McLean, IL, slowed quickly when approaching a construction zone. His 2000 Kenworth truck was rear-ended by a 2006 International truck driven by Donovan R. Evans, 26, of Rimersburg, who was then rear-ended by a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by Kayla Martino, 19.
Dog bites
• State police in Clarion are investigating an incident at 12:01 a.m. July 12 when two men from Shippenville were bitten by two pitbulls.
• State police in Clarion are investigating a report that a dog owned by a 62-year-old man from Shippenville got loose at 5:13 p.m. August 17, went onto the neighbor’s property and bit a 70-year-old man. The owner of the German Shepherd was cited for the dog law violation.
Domestic violence
• State police in Clarion said Brandon Schnarrs, 37, of Clarion, was arrested after he hit a man in the face with a closed fist, fracturing his nose. He was unable to post bail and was lodged in Clarion County Jail.
• State police in Clarion said Jason Spencer, 49, of Shippenville, was cited for harassment after he slapped a woman in the face and pushed her into a couch.
Items found
• State police in Clarion have a cell phone the was found along Route 322 near Strattanville at 1:19 p.m. July 13. Anyone with information about the owner should contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.
• State police in Clarion have a hand dolly the was found along Route 322 at 3:35 p.m. July 23. Anyone with information about the owner should contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.
Driver falls asleep
State police in Clarion said no injuries were reported when David A. Hosang, 71, of Teaneck, NJ, fell asleep while traveling west on Interstate 80 in Clarion Township, Clarion County, at 11:43 a.m. July 31. Police said Hosang’s 2000 Lexus RX300 drifted into the left lane, causing Hosang to lose control.
Motorcycle crash
State police in Clarion said Lonnie W. Felix Jr., 46, of Petrolia, was taken to Allegheny General Hospital by Life Flight following a crash at 5:18 p.m. August 7 in Knox Township, Clarion County. Police said Felix was traveling south on Route 66 when he lost control of his 2011 Harley-Davidson, causing the motorcycle to travel on its right side on the asphalt for approximately 442 feet. He fell from the motorcycle and was located by the roadside. The motorcycle rotated and traveled another 229 feet before stopping in the parking lot of Ochs Building Supply.
Burglary
State police in Clarion are investigating a burglary that reportedly happened at 10:56 a.m. August 12 in Elk Township, Clarion County. Two teenage boys drove onto the property of a 55-year-old man from Shippenville in a red and black sport side by side. They went into the man’s barn and stole Mountain Dew and alcoholic beverages valued at $55. When they saw the homeowner they sped off in an unknown direction.
One injured
State police in Clarion investigated a one-vehicle crash at 4:44 p.m. August 11 in Perry Township, Clarion County. Police said Crystal J. Wolfe, 38, of Parker, lost control of her 2008 Dodge Caravan on Route 368. The minivan hit a road sign and telephone pole before rolling onto its driver’s side. Wolfe was taken by Emlenton Area Ambulance Service to Clarion Hospital.
Hit and run
State police in Clarion investigated a hit-and-run accident at 11:13 p.m. July 30 in Monroe Township, Clarion County. Police said Trou R. Johnson, 22, of Pittsburgh, attempted to pack up along the back side of the automotive section at Walmart. His 2019 Grande West International truck hit a garage door. He got out of his truck. looked at the damage and left the scene.
Quick-change scam
State police in Clarion are investigating a quick-change scam that happened at Clarion Walmart at 3:26 p.m. August 14. Stolen was $568.72 in U.S. currency.
Undetermined death
State police in Clarion responded to a residence in Madison Township, Clarion County to conduct a death investigation. Police said a 49-year-old man from Rimersburg died sometime between 12:01 and 2 a.m. July 9. Police said the investigation remains open, pending autopsy and toxicology testing.
One-vehicle crash
State police in Clarion said no injuries were reported in a one-vehicle crash at 5:57 p.m. August 18 in Toby Township, Clarion County. Police said Bradford L. Schmader, 22, of New Bethlehem, was traveling north on Summerville Road when he lost control of his 2005 Chevrolet Colorado and hit an embankment. The pickup then went airborne and landed on the berm. Schmader was cited for driving too fast.
DUBOIS
Hit and run
State police in DuBois are investigating a hit-and-run incident that happened at 9:31 a.m. August 13 on Route 841 in Washington Township. Police said a vehicle had stopped on the road and began backing up, hitting a 2010 Buick Enclave driven by Elizabeth R. Palmer, 19, of Brockway. The vehicle then fled the scene, traveling west on Allens Mills Road.
Two-vehicle crash
State police in DuBois investigated a two-vehicle crash at 5 p.m. August 12 on Route 28 in Brockway. Police said Michael J. Reitz, 63, of Brockport, was at a stop sign and pulled out in front of a 2015 Freightliner Cascade driven by Joseph D. Rene, 38, of Bensalem. Reitz’s 2017 Nissan Frontier got caught under the trailer and was dragged approximately 30 feet before stopping. Dawn M. Reitz, 61, was taken by DuBois EMS Ambulance Service to Penn Highlands DuBois with minor injuries. Neither driver was injured. Also assisting at the scene were Brockway Fire Department and Dusan EMS.
SUV hits truck
State police in DuBois said no injuries were reported when a 2004 GMC Envoy hit a 2011 Volvo truck. Police said Virginia P. Maisonet, 30, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, was traveling west on Interstate 80 in Pine Township, Clearfield County. She was moving her cat inside her vehicle and lost track of the roadway. Then she realized traffic was slowing due to a construction zone. When she tried to re-enter traffic her Envoy hit the truck, causing disabling damage to the SUV. The truck was driven by Donald A. Hall, 56, of Toledo, Ohio. The crash happened at 8:24 p.m. August 19.
Theft
State police in DuBois are investigating a theft at K & D Bargain Store Bait Shop in Falls Creek. At 10 p.m. August 18 someone removed $450 in cash from the store.
Damage at Goodwill
State police in DuBois are investigating a report that a man tore off three “No Trespassing” signs from the dumpsters at Goodwill in Reynoldsville and destroyed them at 12:40 a.m. August 18. Police said surveillance shows the man, believed to be between 20 and 30, wearing dark clothing and red shoes, and driving a red sedan, believed to be a Mazda with a rack attached to the rear end. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP DuBois at 814-371-4652.
No injuries in crash
State police in DuBois said no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash at 9:17 a.m. August 9 on Route 219 in Snyder Township. Police said Betty K. Drake, 77, of Kane, was traveling south and didn’t see that a 2019 Nissan Rogue, driven by Megan N. Lamberson, 31, of Bradford, had slowed for traffic. Drake’s 2015 Subaru Forester hit the Nissan from behind. Assisting at the scene was Brockway Fire Department.
RIDGWAY
DUI/drugs
• State police in Ridgway conducted a traffic stop for multiple violations at 10:44 p.m. August 10 on Route 219 in Horton Township, Elk County. The driver, a 60-year-old man from Kersey, was in the vehicle nude and was suspected of DUI/controlled substance. He was taken to Penn Highlands Elk for a legal blood draw.
Domestic violence
State police in Ridgway said Russell Mowrey, 60, and Craig Singer, 74, both of Kersey, were charged with harassment following a domestic fight on August 10.
Trespassing
A 43-year-old woman from St. Marys was charged with trespassing by PSP Ridgway following an incident at 12:01.a.m. August 16 at Walmart in Fox Township, Elk County.
Throwing stones
State police in Ridgway investigated a report that a vehicle had been hit by a stone while traveling along Route 219 in Ridgway Township, Elk County, at 8:28 a.m. August 1. Damage to the vehicle was set at $2,000. Police located two juveniles at a nearby residence who were responsible. Charges of propulsion of missiles into an occupied vehicle or onto a roadway are pending.
Two-vehicle crash
One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash investigated by PSP Ridgway at 4:50 p.m. August 17 on Route 255 in Jay Township, Elk County. Police said Jose A. Rodriguez, 35, of St. Marys, was traveling south and made a left turn onto Rita Lane without yielding the right of way. His 2012 Ford Escape struck a 2019 Volkswagen GTI, driven by Andrew T. Wright, 36, of St. Marys. Wright sustained suspected minor injuries but refused transport. Rodriguez was cited in the crash.
Window shot
State police in Ridgway are investigating a report that someone used a firearm to shoot out the window of the Heavenly Style Salon in Ridgway at 11:11 p.m. August 20. The person(s) involved was driving a burnt orange Dodge Caravan. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Ridgway at 814-776-6136.
Two injured
State police in Ridgway said two people were injured when three Harley-Davidson motorcycles crashed at 5:32 p.m. August 13 on Route 153 in Horton Township, Elk County. Police said Troy M. Mays, 50, of Alexandria, was traveling east when his motorcycle malfunctioned and entered a low power mode, causing the vehicle to slow down unexpectedly. Eric J. Hill, 50, of Altoona, and Morgan H. Todd, 54, of Lewistown, were following, and had little time to react to the change in speed. They swerved to avoid a collision, causing the motorcycles driven by Mays and Hill to crash onto their sides. Hill and Todd sustained minor injuries.