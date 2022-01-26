BROOKVILLE
False statement
Brookville police have filed charges in the office of District Judge Greg Bazylak against a man from Brookville who provided a false written statement to officer Shawn Hollobaugh during a criminal investigation at 11 p.m. January 12. The charge of Unsworn Falsification to Authorities is a second degree misdemeanor.
Harassment
Brookville police are filing a charge of summary harassment against a Brookville man for repeatedly emailing another Brookville resident with the intention to harass the victim. Charges were filed January 12 in the office of District Judge Greg Bazylak.
Fugitive from justice
Brookville police received a tip on January 22 that a possible wanted person was staying at a known location in Brookville Borough. After confirming the tip, Brookville police and Troop C state police from Punxsutawney were able to apprehend the 37-year-old man after a short foot pursuit. Charges have been filed.
PUNXSUTAWNEY PSP
DUI/drugs
• State police in Punxsutawney arrested a 28-year-old man from Punxsutawney for suspicion of DUI following a traffic stop in Punxsutawney at 1:52 a.m. January 22. Police detected a faint odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the vehicle, along with visual indicators of suspected impairment.
• State police in Punxsutawney arrested a 24-year-old woman from Brockway at 6:41 p.m. January 21 in Brookville following a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation. Police said the woman appeared to be DUI of a controlled substance. Charges are pending.
Theft reported
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a theft that happened at 4:36 p.m. January 20 in Big Run. Police said a 29-year-old woman was attempting to get a refund through Ticket Master. When she contacted what she believed to be customer service, the agent requested she buy three $200 gift cards so the refund could be uploaded onto them. The woman provided the gift card information to the agent, who transferred the funds from the gift cards, stealing the $600.
False identification
State police in Punxsutawney conducted a welfare check at 9:11 a.m. January 24 in Glen Campbell. At the scene a 32-year-old man was found to be in possession of several drugs and drug paraphernalia. He provided a false name and had valid warrants. The man was arrested and placed in the Indiana County Jail. Charges are pending.
Driver injured
State police in Punxsutawney said Shawn L. Burkett, 55, of Punxsutawney, sustained minor injuries when he lost control of his 2002 Toyota Camry. Police said Burkett was traveling north on Route 36 in Young Township when he lost control of his car, traveling into the southbound lane and hitting the guiderail. He attempted to regain control of the car, causing it to hit the guide rail multiple times. Burkett was taken by Jefferson County EMS to Punxsutawney Area Hospital. He was charged with driving too fast. The car was towed from the scene. Also assisting at the scene was Lindsey Fire Company and PennDOT.
Debit card theft
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report that someone used the debit card of a 72-year-old woman from Punxsutawney. Taken was $6,785.35 between August 20, 2021, and December 7, 2021.
Car fire
State police in Punxsutawney said Michael S. Novella, 36, of North Cambria, was not injured when his 2008 Autocar caught fire. Novella was traveling west on Route 286 in Burnside Township, Clearfield County, at 11:47 a.m. January 21 when he noticed fire coming from underneath his vehicle. He found a safe place to pull off the highway and was able to get out of the truck before it was consumed by fire. Assisting at the scene were Burnside, Glen Campbell and Mahaffey fire departments.
MARIENVILLE PSP
Harassment
State police in Marienville have charged a 42-year-old woman from Tylersburg with harassment after she made more than a dozen calls to a 58-year-old woman from Leeper at all times of the night. The incidents happened between 3:05 a.m. December 27, 2021, and 3:05 a.m. January 12.
CLARION PSP
Drug overdose
State police in Clarion were called to Perry Township, Clarion County, at 6:18 p.m. January 21 to assist EMS with a drug overdose. The patient was stabilized and the scene was cleared.
Harassment
State police in Clarion said a 41-year-old man from Shippenville was arrested after pushing a 36-year-old woman to the ground before leaving a residence. The incident happened at 10:47 p.m. January 19 in Shippenville.
Theft
State police in Clarion are investigating the theft of a purse, keys, cash and cards, stolen from Ruth Hillard, 69, of Clarion, on January 10 in Monroe Township, Clarion County.
DUBOIS PSP
DUI/drugs
State police in DuBois came in contact with a disabled tractor trailer on I-80 in Pine Creek Township at 12:16 p.m. January 17. Police found the driver, a 25-year-old man from Erie, displayed signs of being impaired of a controlled substance and he was arrested for DUI. A THC cartridge attached to a THC vape pen was seized from the truck. Charges are pending.
Bad check
State police said charges are pending against someone who wrote a bad check to Jewells Corp. in Reynoldsville on December 16, 2021. The check was for the purchase of a snow plow.
Criminal mischief
State police are investigating a report that someone drove through the yard of a 55-year-old man from Brockway, causing damage. The incident happened sometime between 3 a.m. and 5 p.m. January 19.
Car rolls over
State police in DuBois said Augustus C. Bisuelan, 56, of Modesto, Calif., when his 2019 Volvo 760 rolled onto its driver side and slid on both lanes of I-80 before hitting a guide rail. Both lanes of traffic were blocked. The accident happened at 2:34 p.m. January 11 in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County.
Harassment
State police in DuBois said charges were filed against Barto Watson, 56, of Reynoldsville, following a domestic argument with a 27-year-old woman from Clearfield that turned physical at 3:52 a.m. January 21 in Reynoldsville. Charges were filed in district court.
Truck crash
State police in DuBois said no injuries were reported in a one-vehicle accident at 10:32 a.m. January 18 in Pine Township, Clearfield County. Police said Nayka D. Delossantos, 34, of Bronx, NY, was traveling west on I-80 when she lost control of her 2015 Freightliner on the wet road. The truck went off the road, hit a guide rail, went over the guide rail and turned sideways on an embankment, sustaining disabling front end damage and under carriage damage. The truck was towed from the scene. The driver was charged with driving too fast.
No injuries reported
State police in DuBois said Alize K. Hines, 18, of Holland, MI, was not injured when her 2021 Chevrolet Malibu went off the road, hit a guide rail, then went back onto the road, crossing both lanes of travel, before hitting a concrete bridge and stopping. Hines was traveling east on Interstate 80 in Union Township when the accident happened at 2:49 a.m. January 21. She was charged with driving too fast. Assisting at the scene was DuBois EMS Ambulance Service.
RIDGWAY PSP
DUI/drugs
State police in Ridgway conducted a traffic stop at 7:41 p.m. January 22 in Ridgway Township, Elk County. The driver, a 29-year-old man from Ridgway, was found to be DUI. Charges are pending.
Disorderly conduct
State police in Ridgway said a 37-year-old woman from Wilcox was arrested for disorderly conduct following a disturbance in Ridgway Township, Elk County, at 8:15 p.m. January 21. Police are continuing their investigation.