BROOKVILLE
DUI/drugs
Brookville police conducted a traffic stop at 7:55 a.m. September 7 for a woman traveling 30 mph in the 15 mph school zone on Jenks Street. Police determined the 23-year-old female driver was DUI/drugs. She refused chemical testing but admitted to using medical marijuana the night before. She was charged with driving while impaired and speeding in the school zone.
Selling tobacco to a minor
Brookville police have cited a 22-year-old man from Brookville for selling tobacco products to a minor. It is alleged he sold the tobacco to a minor during a compliance check on September 14.
Harassment
Brookville police said a 32-year-old man from Brookville was cited for harassment on September 15. Police said the man and a woman were arguing on Hunts Alley and he threatened physical harm and tried to take her cell phone. Charges were filed in the office of District Judge Greg Bazylak.
Public intoxication
- Brookville police were called to Jenks Street on September 18 because a man and a bicycle were lying in someone’s yard. Police found them and determined the man had passed out after drinking alcohol. He resisted arrest and was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest have been filed in the office of District Judge Greg Bazylak.
- Brookville police and Jefferson County EMS responded to a call for an unresponsive man on Main Street at 9 p.m. September 16. Police determined the 44-year-old man from Brookville was intoxicated and had fallen down and hit his head. He was cited for public intoxication.
Domestic fight
Brookville police have filed charges of harassment and disorderly contact against a man and woman who were fighting at 8:45 p.m. September 18 on North White Street. Police said the two individuals hit each other during the fight.
PUNXSUTAWNEY PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in Punxsutawney made contact in Punxsutawney with a 32-year-old man from Mahaffey at 4:22 p.m. September 14 because he had active warrants. While talking to the man police found he was in possession of controlled substances and suspected of being DUI.
- At 7:34 p.m. September 12 state police in Punxsutawney conducted a vehicle stop on a dirt bike on Route 119 in Big Run. The driver, a 22-year-old man from Punxsutawney, was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and suspected of being DUI.
Theft from vehicle
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating the theft of Nintendo items and a cell phone charger, valued at $355, stolen on September 14 from a vehicle owned by Raymond Shaffer, 56, of Rochester Mills. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Punxsy at 814-938-0510.
Disorderly conduct
State police in Punxsutawney have charged Tyler Keaton Stormer, 23, of Big Run, with disorderly conduct and use of obscene language and gestures after he made multiple threats to shoot members at Justice Works Youth Center and Jefferson County CYS.
MARIENVILLE PSP
Motorcycle crash
State police in Marienville Ronda L. Grose, 52, of Niagara Falls, N.Y., sustained minor injuries when her 2007 Yamaha motorcycle crashed on Loleta Road in Jenks Township, Forest County. Gross failed to negotiate a left-hand curve and was thrown from her motorcycle. She was taken by ambulance to Clarion Hospital. The accident happened at 3:32 p.m. September 14. She was cited for driving too fast.
CLARION PSP
DUI enforcement
State police in Clarion conducted a DUI enforcement detail in Clarion County on September 10, with 34 traffic stops initiated as a result of vehicle code violations. There were three DUI arrests made, six citations were issued, one bench warrant was served and 34 warnings were issued.
No injuries
No injuries were reported in a one-vehicle accident investigated by state police in Clarion at 9:47 p.m. September 5. Police said Manoj Setty, 28, of Peoria, Ill., was traveling west on Interstate 80 in Clarion Township, Clarion County, when he lost control of his 2020 Nissan Altima. The car crossed the highway, hit an embankment and overturned on its roof, with the entire body sustaining disabling damage. The car came to rest on its wheels. Setty was cited for driving too fast.
Driver falls asleep
State police in Clarion said Matthew A. Bryan, 30, of Oil City, was not injured when he fell asleep while driving east on Route 322 in Ashland Township, Clarion County. Police said Bryan’s 2013 Kia Rio went off the road, hitting mailboxes and ice cream cone sign before stopping. The car was towed from the scene. The accident happened at 4:16 a.m. August 22.
Truck hits police vehicle
State police in Clarion said Harwinder Singh, 35, of Akron, Ohio, was injured when his 2003 Freightliner hit a parked police patrol vehicle. The police car, a 2017 Ford Explorer, was legally parked on the right shoulder of I-80 with emergency lights activated. A PSP trooper was outside the vehicle placing flares on the road to warn motorists of a crash a short distance to the east. Singh failed to maintain his lane and hit the police vehicle. He continued to travel east a short distance and hit a guide rail before going off the road and stopping partially down an embankment. The police officer was not injured. Singh was taken by Clarion Hospital Ambulance Service to Clarion Hospital with minor injuries. A fuel leak from the truck required the response of the state Department of Environmental Protection, Clarion County EMA and Clarion Volunteer Fire Department. Singh was cited for driving too fast.
Hindering apprehension
State police in Clarion said Kendra McNaughton, 33, of Rimersburg, was arrested at 5:45 p.m. September 3 and placed in the Clarion County Jail for hindering the apprehension of Zachery Wayne Steele, who is wanted on multiple warrants.
Truck jackknifes
State police in Clarion said no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash at 6:19 p.m. September 5 on I-80 in Monroe Township, Clarion County. Police said a 2014 Kia Soul entered the right lane of I-80 westbound and failed to provide the necessary right of way. Rolando W. Alvarez Chavez, 46, of Kissimee, Fla., was driving a 2000 Freightliner and swerved to miss hitting the Kia. He lost control of the truck and the truck jackknifed.
Hit and run
State police in Clarion said Laura A. Slaback, 57, of Slippery Rock, was not injured when someone hit her 1995 Dodge Ram 2500. Slaback’s van had become disabled and she was parked on the right shoulder of I-80 when the unknown driver crossed the fog line, hit the van, then continued east on I-80 without stopping. The accident happened at 10:10 a.m. August 31 in Clarion Township, Clarion County.
No injuries
State police in Clarion said no injuries were reported in a one-car accident that happened at 6:15 p.m. September 5 on Interstate 80 in Clarion Township, Clarion County. Police said Phurba Sherpa, 24, of Erie, was traveling west when he lost control of his 2010 Ford Fusion. The car began to spin and hit a guide rail before crossing both lanes of the highway and stopping on the shoulder. The car was towed from the scene. Sherpa was cited for driving too fast.
Two-vehicle crash
State police in Clarion investigated a two-vehicle crash at 4:35 p.m. September 4 in Monroe Township, Clarion County. Police said Cassidy A. Braham, 26, of East Liverpool, Ohio, was turning left from Route 68 onto Mall Lane and failed to yield to Kayla L. Neff, 31, of Indiana, Pa., who was traveling south on Route 68. Neff’s 2018 Chevrolet Silverado hit the rear bumper of Braham’s 2020 ford Escape, causing disabling damage. Braham was cited in the accident.
Stolen property
State police in Clarion said Lawrence Everett, 56, of Clarion, was arrested for stealing items in July from a barn owned by Pauline Burkett, 43, of Strattanville. Police said a witness saw the theft.
Four people injured
State police in Clarion said four people were injured when a 2014 Kia Forte hydroplaned on Interstate 80 in Clarion Township, Clarion County. Police said Bradley T. Shuey, 29, of Middletown, was traveling west when he lost control of the Kia when it began to fishtail. The car crossed the road and hit an embankment. Shuey and his passengers, Cierra M. Shuey, 26, a 1-year-old boy and a baby boy, were taken to Penn Highlands Brookville by Clarion Hospital ambulance for treatment of minor injuries.
Scooter stolen
State police in Clarion are investigating the theft of a red Gotrax electric scooter. Police said at approximately 3:30 p.m. September 9, an 8-year-old boy left the scooter unattended on Piney Dam Road. When he returned, the boy heard someone in an unknown vehicle say “take it.” The scooter is valued at $330. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.
Shoplifting
State police in Clarion said Allen McClelland, 27, of Sharon, was arrested for shoplifting after taking Impressions Sportflex sunglasses, valued at $19.99, from Kwik Fill in Monroe Township, Clarion County, at 5:33 a.m. August 4.
Cell phone found
State police in Clarion said a cell phone was found at 2:56 p.m. on Callensburg Road in Sligo. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.
Personal items found
State police in Clarion said a bag containing personal items was found at 7:43 a.m. September 15 at the intersection of Route 861 and Lumber Road in Porter Township, Clarion County. Anyone missing their items can contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710 to claim the items.
Alleged rape
State police in Clarion are investigating the alleged rape of a 26-year-old woman from Sligo that happened June 19 in Clarion Township, Clarion County.
Trespassing
State police in Clarion said three people were arrested for trespassing after they were found on the private property of a 42-year-old man from Hawthorn, going through his scrap pile. Arrested were a 36-year-old man from Hawthorn, a 66-year-old man from Summerville and a 50-year-old woman from Summerville.
DUBOIS PSP
No injuries
State police in DuBois said no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident at 4:37 p.m. September 14 on Hormtown Road in Washington Township. Involved in the accident were Susan E. Mahlon, 61, of Reynoldsville, driving a 2009 Subaru Forester, and Corey J. Ross, 53, of Falls Creek, driving a 2015 Ford Focus. Police said Mahlon failed to properly negotiate a turn and hit Ross’s vehicle on the driver side. The Subaru sustained disabling damage.
Driver falls asleep
State police in DuBois said Karl M. Engelhardt, 57, of Highland, NY, was not injured when he fell asleep while driving on Interstate 80. Engelhardt went off the road and into a culvert. The power unit and second trailing unit of his 2016 Freightliner Cascadia sustained damaged. The accident happened at 3:37 p.m. September 16 in Pine Township, Clearfield County.
RIDGWAY PSP
DUI/drugs
State police in Ridgway conducted a traffic stop on a commercial vehicle for a Title 49 violation at 7:53 a.m. September 15 in Johnsonburg. In a level one inspection of the vehicle police found 15 violations, including four out of service violations. The driver, a 32-year-old man from Indianapolis, Ind., was found to be in possession of marijuana and paraphernalia. He was arraigned in district court and released on $5,000 unsecured bail.
Criminal mischief
State police in Ridgway said a 28-year-old man from St. Marys was cited for criminal mischief after he broke a window at the front of The Hideout Bar in Jay Township, Elk County, after an argument with the owners on September 11.
Shoplifting
State police in Ridgway are investigating a report that a 17-year-old boy from Austin Borough was shoplifting at Walmart in St. Marys at 4:05 p.m. September 3.
Rock through window
State police in Ridgway are investigating an act of criminal mischief in Jay Township, Elk County. At 10:30 a.m. September 17 someone threw a rock through the back window of a parked vehicle, owned by a 37-year-old woman from Weedville. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Ridgway at 814-776-6136.
Head-on collision
State police in Ridgway investigated a head-on collision at 6:52 a.m. September 19 in Jones Township, Elk County. Police said Cynthia A. Wolfel, 59, of Wilcox, was turning from Clarion Street onto Route 321 when her 2012 Suzuki SX4 was hit head on by a 2022 BMW, driven by Muhammad Z. Moral, 37, of Jericho, N.Y., who turned into the northbound lane. He was not injured. Wolfel was taken by Ridgway Ambulance to UPMC Kane with minor injuries.