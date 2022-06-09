BROOKVILLE
Simple assault
Brookville police said simple assault charges have been filed following an incident near Matson Lumber on Lincoln Street at 6:15 p.m. June 2. Police said a man and woman with a baseball bat were chasing three people walking on the railroad track. The 25-year-old man was chasing the three because he had been told they were terrorizing animals with a baseball bat. None of the three had a baseball bat.
PUNXSUTAWNEY PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop on Route 119 in Henderson Township at 12:44 a.m. April 23. The driver was arrested for DUI/controlled substances.
- At 9:13 p.m. June 4 PSP Punxsy conducted a traffic stop in Young Township. The driver, a 37-year-old man from Punxsutawney, appeared to be DUI/controlled substance.
- At 5:32 p.m. June 4 state police in Punxsutawney contacted an intoxicated 53-year-old man from Trout Run in Bell Township. He was found to be in possession of several items of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and placed in the Jefferson County Jail.
- At 2:46 p.m. May 27 PSP Punxsy assisted Jefferson County Probation after drug paraphernalia was located during a home visit.
Corruption of minors
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report of corruption of minors between a male and 17-year-old girl from Punxsutawney.
Motorcycle hits deer
State police in Punxsutawney said Josef Schneeberger, 67, of Aurora, Ontario, was injured when his Harley-Davidson hit a deer. The accident happened at 1:36 p.m. May 31 on Route 219 in Burnside Township, Clearfield County.
Fatal injury
State police in Punxsutawney said William D. Baker, 75, of New Kensington, died in a one-vehicle accident at 4:57 p.m. June 4 in North Mahoning Township, Indiana County. Police said Baker was traveling south on Route 210 when his 2002 Honda Goldwing went off the road twice, scraped an embankment and traveled through a private yard, hitting gas line transfer piping. Police said Baker was thrown from the bike.
MARIENVILLE PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in Marienville conducted a traffic stop at 12:32 a.m. May 28 on Route 36 in Barnett Township. Police said the driver, a 56-year-old man from Sigel, was arrested for suspicion of DUI/controlled substance.
- State police in Marienville conducted a traffic stop for a speeding violation at 4:26 p.m. May 30 on Route 66 in Farmington Township, Clarion County. The driver, a 21-year-old man from Brooklyn, N.Y., ws arrested for DUI and drug related offenses.
Burglary
State police in Marienville are investigating a burglary that occurred sometime between May 23 and May 31 near the intersection of Hemlock Road and Karg Hill Road in Tionesta Township, Forest County. Police said at the front gate lock was cut and copper wire was stolen from the building at an estimated loss of $3,000. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.
Theft reported
State police in Marienville are investigating the theft of items from a camper and towing vehicle owned by Abby Magee, 33, of Huntingdon. She reported the theft at 11 a.m. May 10 after her family returned home after several days of camping in Jenks Township, Forest County. Taken were fishing gear, an iPad, camp chairs and tables, water storage containers and a kid’s bike. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.
Generator found
A portable gas-powered generator was found on Route 66 in Marienville and was taken to the PSP Marienville barracks on June 3. Anyone having information as to the owner is asked to call the state police at 814-927-5253.
Missing firearm
State police in Marienville are investigating a report that a black Heritage .22 caliber revolver is missing from the owner, who lives in Howe Township, Forest County. The report was made to police at 12 p.m. February 20.
CLARION PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in Clarion investigated a DUI drug/drug possession incident at 10:58 p.m. May 29 in Knox. A 56-year-old man from Knox was arrested following the investigation.
- State police in Clarion charged a 55-year-old man from Kittanning with DUI/drugs at 10:15 p.m. May 26 in Rimersburg.
- A 39-year-old man from Cranberry Township was charged with DUI/alcohol while police were investigating a domestic incident at 11:06 p.m. May 21 on Interstate 80 in Beaver Township, Clarion County. Police said his blood alcohol was three times the legal limit.
Couple jailed
State police in Clarion arrested a husband and wife following a fight on Interstate 80 in Beaver Township, Clarion County, at 11:06 p.m. May 21. Police said the couple was returning home from a wedding in Clarion when police received a call from a vehicle’s On Star, saying there was a fight happening. Police said Marc Lando, 39, and Barbara Lando, 31, of Cranberry Township, began arguing and the argument became physical, with both striking each other multiple times. Lando allegedly attempted to drag his wife out of the vehicle. Both were charged with simple assault and harassment. District Judge Timothy Schill set bail at $2,500. Neither was able to pay and both were lodged in Clarion County Jail.
Tools stolen
State police in Clarion are investigating the theft of tools and weed whackers, stolen from a 63-year-old man in Clarion. The theft happened sometime between May 18 and May 22. Stolen were Stanley socket sets valued at $200, Craftsman weed whackers valued at $300 and screwdrivers and vice grips valued at $50.
Inappropriate texts
State police in Clarion are investigating a report from a 15-year-old girl from Strattanville that someone has been sending her inappropriate and sexually-explicit text messages and photographs.
Two injured
State police in Clarion said two people were injured in a one-vehicle accident at 11:05 a.m. May 30 in Salem Township, Clarion County. Police said Gerald W. Foley, 65, of Butler, was traveling west on Route 208 when he lost control of his 2011 Kia Sportage and hit an embankment and road sign before stopping. Both Foley and his passenger, Geraldine A. Foley, 85, of Butler, were wearing seat belts. Gerald Foley was taken to Clarion Hospital by Emlenton Area Ambulance Service. Geraldine Foley was flown by Life Flight to Allegheny General Hospital. Also assisting at the scene were Knox Ambulance and Emlenton Fire Company.
Driver injured
State police in Clarion said Daniel G. Dooyema, 18, of Sligo, sustained suspected minor injuries when his 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee went off the road while negotiating a right curve and hit a ditch, causing disabling damage. The accident happened at 4:15 p.m. May 26 on Route 841 in Monroe Township, Clarion County.
Animal cruelty
State police in Clarion charged a 20-year-old man with animal cruelty after his dog was removed from inside his vehicle at 3:30 p.m. May 30 in Highland Township, Clarion County.
Hit and run
State police in Clarion are investigating a report that someone hit a parked 2004 Honda Accord in Knox on May 22. The accident caused damage to the rear bumper, leaving white paint on the bumper.
Criminal trespass
State police in Clarion said Bradley Elder, 23, of Strattanville, was arrested at 4;01 p.m. May 28 for criminal trespass on property in Perry Township, Clarion County, owned by a 40-year-old man and 26-year-old woman from Parker.
Jeep hits deer
No injuries were reported when a deer ran into the path of a 2012 Jeep Compass driven by Kayla Fricker, 31, of Rehoboth, Mass. State police in Clarion said the accident happened at 7:45 a.m. June 4 on I-80 in Richland Township, Clarion County.
Harassment
State police in Clarion said John Blair, 32, of Marble, was charged with harassment following an incident involving a 30-year-old woman from Marble at 8 p.m. May 13 in Elk Township, Clarion County.
Shoplifting
State police in Clarion said Semaj Barnes, 23, of Clarion, has been charged with four counts of shoplifting, following incidents between May 21 and May 27 at Walmart in Clarion. Total value of items taken was $26.03, with all incidents recorded on video.
DUBOIS PSP
Theft by deception
State police in DuBois are investigating a report that someone used the identity and business information of a 59-year-old man from DuBois to purchase a Slice card reader that was sent to Valley Machine and Tool Co. in Penfield. The purchase was made sometime between 8 a.m. June 1 and 12 p.m. June 2.
Car hits mailbox
State police in DuBois are investigating a one-vehicle accident that happened at 12:45 a.m. May 10 in Snyder Township. Police said a 2012 Ford Fusion was traveling north on Route 219, when it went off the east berm, hit a mailbox and continued north without stopping. Through investigation police obtained the identity of the driver, Leeann M. Crawford, 28, of Brockway. Police said multiple citations have been filed.
Harassment reports
- State police in DuBois said a 28-year-old woman from Falls Creek and a 35-year-old man from Punxsutawney will be charged following a domestic dispute at 12:28 a.m. June 4 in Falls Creek.
- State police in DuBois said a 34-year-old man from Reynoldsville is facing charges following a fight with a 36-year-old woman from Reynoldsville at 8:09 a.m. June 4.
Alleged indecent assault
State police in DuBois are investigating the possible indecent assault of a 9-year-old girl in Snyder Township. The incident allegedly happened at 2 a.m. May 30.
Simple trespass
State police in DuBois are investigating a report that a man drove his lawn tractor across the corner of a neighbor’s property while mowing his lawn at 3:05 p.m. May 26 in Falls Creek.
No injuries reported
No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident investigated by PSP DuBois at 3:27 p.m. June 3 in Washington Township. Police said Kenneth A Reese, 74, of DuBois, was traveling south on Route 219 when he failed to negotiate a right curve. His 2013 Honda Accord crossed the road and hit a 2019 Ram pickup, which fled the scene. The driver of the pickup was later identified as Cynthia L. Williams, 64, of Brockway.
Disorderly conduct
State police in DuBois said four 13-year-old boys from Sykesville were cited for disorderly conduct at 6:54 p.m. June 2 following an incident in Sykesville.
Fleeing and eluding
At 8 p.m. June 4, state police in DuBois attempted to stop a Harley Davidson Road Glide on Greenville Pike in Bloom Township, Clearfield County, for a traffic violation. The driver failed to stop and a pursuit ensued, but ended when the trooper lost sight of the motorcycle. The driver was later identified and charges are pending.
Car hits deer
State police in DuBois said Gregory P. Gornati, 35, of St. Marys, was not injured when his 2006 Honda Civic hit a deer on Route 255 in. Huston Township, Clearfield County at 6:47 a.m. June 4. The deer died.
Converters stolen
State police in DuBois are investigating a theft that was reported at 91 Donahue Road in Brady Township, Clearfield County at 4 p.m. June 2. Police received a cll from the COMP reporting a suspicious vehicle at the residence. COMP was able to capture pictures of the suspicious vehicle, the suspect and another person. Catalytic converters were taken from three vehicles at the residence during an unknown time.
RIDGWAY PSP
DUI/drugs
State police in Ridgway conducted a traffic stop at 12:32 a.m. June 5 in Fox Township, Elk County. The driver, an 18-year-old man from Kersey, was arrested for suspicion of DUI/controlled substance. He was taken to Penn Highlands Elk and consented to a legal blood draw.
Theft reported
State police in Ridgway are investigating the theft of fuel and tools, valued at $1,530. The theft was reported at 2:01 p.m. May 24 by a 33-year-old man from Kersey. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Ridgway at 814-776-6136.
Domestic argument
State police in Ridgway arrested a 56-year-old woman from kersey during a domestic incident at 9:05 p.m. May 17 in Fox Township, Elk County. Police said the woman pushed a 78-year-old woman during the argument, causing her to trip.
Pickup hits elk
State police in Ridgway said James T. Moser, 70, of Driftwood, was not injured when an elk ran in front of his 2006 Toyota Tundra. The accident happened at 1:48 a.m. June 6 on Route 555 in Jay Township, Elk County.