BROOKVILLE
DUI/drugs
Brookville police conducted a traffic stop on July 21 at 12:29 p.m. The driver, a 29-year-old man, was arrested for DUI/controlled substance after admitting he had used marijuana within the past hour.
Criminal trespass
At 4:35 p.m. August 31 Brookville police arrested a man on Richards Street for criminal trespass and harassment. He was placed in the Jefferson County Jail pending arraignment.
PUNXSUTAWNEY PSP
DUI/drugs
At 12:35 a.m. August 27 state police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop in Reynoldsville. The driver, a 27-year-old man from Falls Creek, was driving with a suspended license and was found to be DUI. A passenger in the vehicle was taken to Jefferson County Jail on active warrants.
Animal cruelty
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating an incident of animal cruelty in Union Township. Two dogs had been abandoned and were malnourished.
Terroristic threats
State police in Punxsutawney arrested a 55-year-old man from Indiana, Pa., for violation of a PFA order at 12:28 a.m. September 4. Threats were made against two women, ages 53 and 35, and three boys, ages 13, 16 and 7. Charges were filed and the man was taken to Indiana County Jail.
Burglary reported
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a burglary at the home of Edward Bennett, 78, of Big Run. Sometime between 3 and 10 p.m. August 24 someone entered the home and stole a shotgun and $750 in cash. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510.
MARIENVILLE PSP
DUI/drugs
- Forest County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop at 6:24 p.m. September 3 in the area of German Hill Road, Tionesta Township, Forest County, for numerous traffic violations. The Forest County sheriff then requested assistance from PSP Marienville. The driver, a 47-year-old man from Endeavor, was found to be DUI. He was transported to Titusville Hospital for a blood draw and medical evaluation.
- State police in Marienville conducted a traffic stop at 3:01 p.m. September 4 on Route 66 in Jenks Township, Forest County. The driver was determined to be DUI/marijuana. He was also found to be in possession of marijuana.
Illegal driving
State police in Marienville responded to a report that ATVs were operating on Fork Run Road and Bean Farm Road in Howe Township, Forest County, at 4:28 p.m. September 3. Police found that a 33-year-old man was operating an ATV illegally because he has an ignition interlock license. Charges are pending.
CLARION PSP
Missing teenager
State police in Clarion are attempting to locate Melea H. Janis who has been missing from her home in Rimersburg since 12:30 p.m. September 3. Police said Melea is 15 years old, 5’1” tall and weighs approximately 116 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710 or call 911.
Hit and run
State police in Clarion are investigating a hit and run accident that happened at 2:37 p.m. September 3 in Limestone Township, Clarion County. Police said someone driving a dark blue 2005-2010 Volkswagen Jetta drove off the east side of Route 66 and hit a Cub Cadet lawn mower being operated by James L. Henry, 62, of Clarion. Henry sustained minor injuries. Police said the right mirror of the Jetta is damaged or missing. The driver of the car did not stop. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.
Two injured
State police in Clarion said two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident at 6:11 p.m. August 29 on Route 66 in Clarion Township, Clarion County. Police said Dustin A. Reed, 34, of Shippenville, was traveling west on Waterson Road and turned to go north of Route 66, failing to stop at the stop sign. His 2001 Honda Civic was hit by a 1985 Navistar truck, driven by Doyle L. Freeman, 61, of Cherry Tree. The Honda went into an uncontrolled spin, overturned and Reed was ejected from the car. He was taken to Clarion Hospital by ambulance with suspected serious injuries. A 9-year-old girl in the car was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Freeman was not injured.
Harassment
State police in Clarion said Joseph Rearick, 31, and John Morris, 42, both of Clarion, were arrested following a harassment incident at 7:33 p.m. August 30 in Limestone Township, Clarion County.
DUBOIS PSP
Trucks crash
State police in DuBois said charges are pending following a two-truck crash at 5:44 p.m. August 22 in Pine Township, Clearfield County. Police said Joseph L. Creed, 57, of New Castle, and Pierre Nsengimana, 36, of Stansbury Park, Utah, were traveling west on Interstate 80. As traffic was slowing for a construction zone, Creed’s 2016 Peterbilt truck hit Nsengimana’s 2017 Freightliner truck on the passenger side, causing it to hit the guide rail. Nsengimana’s truck was towed from the scene. No injuries were reported. Assisting at the scene was Pine Township Fire Department.
Theft report
State police in DuBois said Todd Donahue, 53, of Luthersburg, was charged with theft after removing money from the cash register at Mountain Extreme Sports in Rockton on three dates. Charges were filed in district court.
RIDGWAY PSP
Sweepstakes scam
State police in Ridgway are investigating a report that a 67-year-old man from Ridgway was scammed out of $6,600 after being notified that he had won a sweepstakes and needed to pay the taxes to receive the winnings.
Truck destroyed in fire
State police in Ridgway are investigating a fire that destroyed a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500. Police were called to Van Valzah Avenue in Clearfield at 9:49 p.m. August 29 for a vehicle fire. The fire marshal was called to investigate the cause and origin of the fire, which was determined to be incendiary. Damage was set at $20,000.