BROOKVILLE
DUI/drugs
Brookville police conducted a traffic stop on Western Avenue on July 22 for an unlawful window tint. Police found the driver, a 39-year-old man, was in possession of more than two ounces of marijuana, five grams of marijuana hash and was DUI/controlled substances. Charges were filed in the office of District Judge Greg Bazylak.
Hit and run
Brookville police and the Brookville VFD were called to Daugherty Street at 1:30 a.m. July 20 for a report that cable, phone and electric lines were down. A utility pole was broken off at the base and damaged beyond repair. Police determined a garbage truck had caused the damage and left the scene without reporting the accident. The refuse company was issued summary traffic citations for hit and run of unattended property, duty to give information and report an accident to police, and careless driving. The citations were filed in the office of District Judge Greg Bazylak.
PUNXSUTAWNEY
DUI/drugs
• State police in Punxsutawney said a 59-year-old man from Leroy Township, Ohio, was arrested for DUI following a traffic stop at 1:27 a.m. July 24 on Route 36 in Barnett Township.
• State police in Punxsutawney said charges are pending against a 49-year-old man from Coalport who was arrested following a traffic stop at 6:14 p.m. July 23 in Bell Township, Clearfield County. Police said the man was in possession of illegal controlled substances and related paraphernalia, and was also suspected of being DUI.
• At 1:51 a.m. July 24 PSP Punxsy initiated a traffic stop in Young Township. Police detected a faint odor of burnt marijuana coming from the car and there were indicators of suspected drug-related impairment. After sobriety testing, the female driver was arrested for suspicion of DUI.
• An 18-year-old man from Brookville was arrested at 1:07 p.m. July 26 by PSP Punxsy for suspicion of DUI following a traffic stop in Punxsutawney. During the stop police detected the odor of burnt marijuana and observed visual indicators of impairment.
Cruelty to animals
State police in Punxsutawney have filed charges of cruelty to animals against a 38-year-old man from Corsica following an investigation on July 23.
One-car crash
State police in Punxsutawney said Tiffany J. Bewley, 27, of Hawthorn, was not injured in a one-vehicle crash on Roller Coaster Road in Clover Township at 6:38 a.m. July 25. Police said Bewley swerved to miss hitting a deer and her 2013 Ford Escape went off the road and hit a tree. The car was towed from the scene.
Car hits tree
State police in Punxsutawney said Samuel H. Powell, 19, of Dayton, was not injured in a one-vehicle crash at 6:04 a.m. July 25 in West Mahoning Township, Indiana County. Police said Powell was driving a 2012 Volkswagen too fast for existing conditions on Dayton Smicksburg Road when he lost control of his car, hit a concrete barrier then slid off the road and hit a tree.
Pickup rolls over
State police in Punxsutawney said two people were injured when a pickup rolled over at 7:39 p.m. July 27 on Sandy Ridge Road in Bell Township, Clearfield County. Police said Stephen R. Clark, 33, of Big Run, was traveling when he lost control of his 2014 Toyota Tundra, hit an embankment, overturned and rolled over several times before stopping on its roof. Clark and his passenger, Barbara J. Fetterman, 45, of Punxsutawney, were both taken to Altoona Hospital by Stat MedEvac and the truck was towed from the scene. Assisting at the scene were Big Run and Mahaffey volunteer fire companies, Mahaffey County EMS, Curwensville EMS and Stat MedEvac.
Dirt bike stolen
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating the theft of a white Yamaha PW80 dirt bike. The bike was reported stolen at 6:51 p.m. July 28 in Rose Township.
Gun recovered
State police in Punxsutawney received a report at 12:22 a.m. July 27 on Route 36 in the area of Coolspring Road. The gun was found in the travel lanes of the road. Police are continuing their investigation.
Driver arrested
State police in Punxsutawney said charges are pending against Kyle Clinger, 34, of Brookville, who was stopped for a traffic violation at 3;14 p.m. July 29 in Oliver Township. Police said Clinger has an ignition interlock license and was illegally operating a vehicle that was required to be equipped with an ignition interlock device.
Fire investigation
At 8:30 a.m. July 31 the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal was called to investigate a residential fire on Route 210 in Smicksburg. The home was owned by a 55-year-old and an 52-year-old woman. The cause is undetermined but there are no suspicious circumstances.
MARIENVILLE
DUI/drugs
State police in Marienville conducted a traffic stop at 2:37 a.m. July 22 in Farmington Township, Clarion County. The driver, a 35-year-old woman from Sigel, was arrested for suspicion of DUI/alcohol and/or controlled substance.
Teenager arrested
State police in Marienville arrested a 17-year-old boy from Tionesta for harassing a 14-year-old boy at Taylor Diversion Programs in Tionesta Township. The incident happened between July 1 and July 15.
Road signs stolen
State police in Marienville are investigating the theft of roadsigns in Harmony Township, Forest County. Tionesta PennDOT reported the theft happened sometime between July 22 and July 25. The construction work signs are valued at $420.
Dog owner cited
State police in Marienville cited a 37-year-old woman from Marienville at 7:03 p.m. July 24 because her dog was running at large.
Arrested for assault
State police in Marienville arrested a 21-year-old man from West Hickory for injuring a 51-year-old woman in an assault in Harmony Township, Forest County. The man was arrested at 3:54 p.m. July 29.
Theft by deception
State police in Marienville are investigating a report that an 88-year-old woman from Clarington was robbed of $5,000 in cash when a man identified himself as an attorney and told her the money was needed as bail for a member of her family who was incarcerated. Anyone who has any information is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.
CLARION
DUI/drugs
• State police in Clarion conducted a traffic stop at 5:14 p.m. June 18 on Route 66 in Clarion Township, Clarion County. The driver, a 34-year-old woman from Westlake, Ohio, was arrested for DUI/alcohol, three times the legal limit.
• A 53-year-old man from Shippenville was arrested for DUI by PSP Clarion at 5:48 p.m. July 28 in Clarion Township, Clarion County.
Lost dog
A black and tan hound type dog was lost at 10 a.m. July 17 in the Curllsville area of Clarion County. If anyone finds the dog, please call PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.
Assault arrest
State police in Clarion said a 15-year-old girl from Shippenville was arrested after assaulting a 45-year-old woman from Shippenville. The assault happened at 3:15 p.m. July 5 in Elk Township, Clarion County.
Shoplifting
State police in Clarion said a 31-year-old man from Rimersburg was arrested for shoplifting at 4:05 p.m. July 6 after taking a bag of cereal valued at $4.15 and a jug of milk valued at $3.40 from Dollar General in Rimersburg.
Two-vehicle crash
State police in Clarion investigated a two-vehicle crash on Route 66 in Clarion Township, Clarion County, at 1:04 p.m. July 13. Police said Ernest E. Brocious, 67, of Brookville, was attempting to turn onto the I-80 ramp from Route 66 and failed to yield to Kathy J. Rhoades, 65, of Strattanville, who was traveling south on Route 66. Rhoades’ 2019 Honda CRV hit the front right side of Brocious’ 2006 Chevrolet Silverado. The Honda sustained disabling damage. No injuries were reported.
Car hits deer
State police in Clarion said Barbara A. Wenger, 58, of Cranberry, was not injured when her 2012 Ford Focus hit a deer. The accident happened at 6:18 a.m. July 19 on Route 322 in Ashland Township, Clarion County.
Teenager arrested
State police in Clarion said a 17-year-old girl from New Bethlehem was arrested following an incident at 5:31 p.m. July 12. Police were canvassing the area of Shippenville following a report that the girl was using a car without permission. She was located on Route 322 east and refused to stop for police. The girl led police in a pursuit to Interstate 80 and down Route 66, before she hit a ditch on Olean Trail. She was arrested without incident and processed. A juvenile allegation was completed and Clarion County Juvenile Probation took custody of the girl.
Defiant trespass
At 8:52 p.m. July 24, state police in Clarion arrested Jill Snyder, 41, of Gibsonia, after she was asked to leave a house in Lamartine and refused to leave. Police said Snyder was arrested for defiant trespass.
Minivan hits horse
State police in Clarion said Melisa A. White, 37, of New Bethlehem, sustained minor injuries when her 2019 Dodge Caravan hit a horse. White was traveling west on Route 322 in Elk Township when the horse went onto the road. White was taken to Clarion Hospital by Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Ambulance Service.
Motorcycle accident
State police in Clarion said Larry R. Traister, 68, of Templeton was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident at 7:32 p.m. July 24 on Lawsonham Road in Madison Township, Clarion County. Police said Traister was thrown off his 2015 Harley-Davidson Tri Glide when it went off the road and hit a guide rail while he was negotiating a left curve. White was taken to Butler Hospital by Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service.
Vehicles hit bear
State police in Clarion said a bear died on Interstate 80 after being hit by two vehicles. Warsame Osman, 30, of Gahanna, Ohio, hit the bear, which was in the middle of the lane, with his 1998 Kenworth Northwest truck, causing the trailer to roll over. The truck then crossed the road and hit an embankment. Ruth A. King, 61, of Templeton, was traveling in the left lane and also hit the bear with her 2022 Honda HRV. Both drivers sustained minor injuries. The accident happened at 12:10 a.m. July 27 in Clarion Township, Clarion County.
Missing person
State police in Clarion received a report that Joshua Allen Flockerzi is missing from his home in Knox. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.