BROOKVILLE
DUI/drugs
Brookville police conducted a traffic stop February 28 on Interstate 80 for a minor traffic violation. The driver, a 20-year-old man from Columbus, Ohio, was found to be in possession of marijuana and drug-related items. Charges were filed in district court.
Credit card scam
Brookville police arrested a 19-year-old man from Flint, Mich., on February 24 after investigating a credit card scam. The man was allegedly scamming stores out of pre-paid gift cards. The man and his associates were stopped by Brookville police on I-80 after the group attempted to flee. Charges were filed in district court.
PUNXSUTAWNEY PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop for a summary traffic violation at 2:25 a.m. February 13 on Route 119 in Bell Township. Police said the driver, a 30-year-old man from DuBois, was found to be DUI of alcohol. Charges were filed in district court.
- State police in Punxsutawney initiated a traffic stop at 9:44 p.m. February 26 in Punxsutawney after several vehicle code violations were observed. The operator, a 29-year-old man from Aliquippa, was arrested for suspicion of DUI.
- State police in Punxsutawney said an 18-year-old man from Sigel was arrested for suspicion of DUI and drugs at 10:43 p.m. March 1 following a traffic stop in Brookville.
- State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop at 7:41 p.m. February 21 in Punxsutawney for a summary traffic violation. The driver, a 41-year-old man from Big Run, was arrested for DUI of a combination of alcohol and a controlled substance.
- A 48-year-old man from Rossiter was stopped by Punxsutawney state police at 5:38 p.m. February 28 for a vehicle code violation. He was found to be DUI of a controlled substance and in possession of drug paraphernalia.
- At 1:49 p.m. March 1 state police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop on West Main Street in Big Run. Police found the driver, a 54-year-old woman from Big Run, to be DUI of a controlled substance and in possession of drug paraphernalia, fictitious currency and open containers of alcohol.
One-car crash
State police in Punxsutawney said Timothy C. Nelson, 30, of Reynoldsville, sustained minor injuries when he lost control of his 2015 Subaru Impreza on a slush-covered road. Police said the car crossed the road and hit a tree. The accident happened at 5:42 a.m. February 25 as Nelson was traveling north on Route 310 in McCalmont Township. The car was towed from the scene and Nelson was cited for multiple traffic violations.
Credit card theft
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report that someone made unauthorized transactions from the bank account of a 72-year-old man from Mahaffey.
Endangering a child
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating an incident of recklessly endangering the welfare of a child. The incident involved a 12-year-old boy in Pine Creek Township and happened between 8 a.m. February 9 and 8:22 p.m. February 21.
MARIENVILLE PSP
DUI/drugs
State police in Marienville conducted a traffic stop at 3:18 a.m. February 26 on Route 66 in Knox Township, Clarion County. The driver was arrested for DUI and the passenger was arrested on an active warrant. Arrested were a 31-year-old woman from Punxsutawney and a 38-year-old woman from Reynoldsville.
Theft from vehicle
State police in Marienville are investigating a theft from a vehicle in Harmony Township, Forest County. Police said Justin Stack, 33, of West Hickory, said someone stole a DVD set from his locked vehicle sometime between February 23 and March 2. Anyone with any information is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.
CLARION PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in Clarion arrested a 30-year-old man from Knox after a pursuit through Clarion and Jefferson counties. The arrest was made at 2:41 a.m. February 27 on I-80. The man was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, recklessly endangering another person, DUI and multiple summary traffic violations.
- At 6:37 p.m. February 23 state police in Clarion responded to a motor vehicle crash on Route 28 in Redbank Township, Clarion County. Police said the driver, a 63-year-old man from Mayport, fled the scene and was later arrested for DUI.
- State police in Clarion arrested a 52-year-old man from Shippenville at 10:02 p.m. February 2. He was driving erratically while Knox Fire Department was working a traffic detail during a structure fire. He admitted he was consuming alcoholic beverages and was arrested for DUI.
- State police in Clarion arrested a 42-year-old man from East Meadow, N.Y., at 10:02 p.m. February 1 for driving on I-80 with a blood alcohol content of 0.298 percent. DUI charges were filed in district court.
Burglary
State police in Clarion are investigating a burglary at an unoccupied camping pavilion along the New Bethlehem portion of the rails to trails near mile 19. Sometime between December 15, 2021, and February 7, 2022, a man and woman broke into the structure, damaged items inside and stole a lantern and outdoor yard tool. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.
DUBOIS PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in DuBois said a small amount of drugs were found on a 16-year-old male student at Jeff Tech at 9:09 a.m. March 3.
- State police in DuBois stopped a vehicle at 12:07 a.m. March 5 in Falls Creek for an equipment violation. The driver, a 54-year-old man from Brockway, was found to be DUI of alcohol.
Student-teacher fight
State police in DuBois were called to Jeff Tech at 12:17 p.m. March 1 for a fight between a student and teacher. Luke Johnston, 18, of Brockway, allegedly grabbed Joseph Largey, 69, of Kersey, by the neck and attempted to hit the teacher with a closed fist. Charges against Johnston were filed in district court.
No injuries
No injuries were reported in a one-vehicle accident investigated by state police in DuBois at 6:02 p.m. March 22 on I-80 in Brookville. Police said Shiv D. Singh, 39, of Rialto, Calif., was traveling east in a 2020 Freightliner Cascade. He attempted to negotiate a right curve and hit a bridge abutment and crossed back onto the road. The truck was disabled and Singh was cited for driving too fast. Assisting at the scene was Brookville Fire Department.
SUV hits tree
State police in DuBois said Michael C. Hardenburg, 36, of Brookville, was injured in a one-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 in Pine Creek Township at 1:47 p.m. March 2. Police said Hardenburg was traveling west and fell asleep or had a medical issue while behind the wheel. His 2001 Jeep Wrangler went off the road and hit a tree. Hardenburg was ejected from the SUV. He was flown by Stat Medevac to UPMC Altoona.
Driver falls asleep
State police in DuBois said no injuries were reported in a one-vehicle accident at 3:57 p.m. March 1 on I-80 in Pine Creek Township. Police said Avraham Schwartz, 26, of Wickliffe, Ohio, fell asleep at the wheel, causing his 2021 Toyota Corolla to drift across the road and hit a guard rail. The car sustained disabling damage.
Hit and run
- State police in DuBois said Benjamin J. Spence, 41, of Clarion, was not injured in a two-vehicle accident at 7:47 p.m. March 3 on I-80 in Pine Creek Township. Police said Spence was traveling west in the left lane when the trailing unit from a vehicle in the right lane crossed the center line and hit the front end of Spence’s 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The Jeep went off the road and onto an embankment, sustaining disabling damage. The other vehicle did not stop. Assisting at the scene was Pine Creek Township Fire Department.
- State police in DuBois said no injuries were reported in a hit and run accident at 1:56 p.m. March 5 in Huston Township, Clearfield County. Police said Samantha M. Perry, 27, of Ceres, NY, was traveling north on Route 255 when a vehicle traveling south crossed into her lane and hit the rear view mirror of her 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander. The other vehicle did not stop.
Burglary
State police in DuBois arrested a 22-year-old woman from Rossiter at 2:05 a.m. March 6 in connection with a burglary at a residence owned by a 25-year-old man and 64-year-old woman in Reynoldsville. Numerous items were damaged and several items were missing. Police are continuing their investigation.
Harassment
State police in DuBois responded to a 911 hang-up call at 2:46 p.m. March 6. Through investigation police found a 30-year-old man had assaulted his 31-year-old girlfriend in Reynoldsville.
RIDGWAY PSP
DUI/drugs
At 4:02 p.m. March 4, state police in Ridgway arrested a 58-year-old man from Force for driving DUI suspended. He was also determined to be DUI of a controlled substance and was taken to Penn Highlands Elk for a legal blood draw. The arrest was made during a regulatory checkpoint on Route 948.
Two-vehicle crash
State police in Ridgway said no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash at 6:56 a.m. March 1 in Jay Township, Elk County. Police said Cody C. Fye, 24, of Weedville had stopped on Route 255 to make a left turn when his 2010 Ford Fusion was struck in the rear by a 2019 Toyota Tacoma, driven by Gerald V. Klaiber, 82, of Weedville. Both drivers were wearing seat belts and were not injured. The Fusion sustained minor damage and the Tacoma suffered disabling damage.
Shoplifting
A 23-year-old woman from St. Marys was arrested by PSP Ridgway after being identified in a shoplifting incident at Walmart in St. Marys. The arrest was made at 10:40 a.m. March 4 after the woman allegedly stole $51.25 in hair care products.