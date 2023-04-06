BROOKVILLE
Child assaulted
Brookville police were called to Penn Highlands DuBois at 11:13 p.m. March 27 for reported injuries to a juvenile child. The child had been assaulted, causing severe bruising and injury while in a man’s care. He is being charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, endangering another person and harassment.
Open lewdness
Brookville police were called to Rodeway Inn at 11 a.m. March 28 when a naked man ran into a couple’s room and refused to leave. Police determined the man needed medical treatment and he was taken to Penn Highlands Brookville for a medical evaluation. Police were called back to the hospital when the man began acting out against hospital staff. He has been charged with criminal trespassing, open lewdness, harassment and disorderly conduct.
Property damaged
Brookville police were called to Madison Avenue at 9 a.m. March 22 after a tractor-trailer driven by a 55-year-old man drove onto property, destroying driveway markers and digging up driveways. Damage was set at approximately $3,000. The driver railed to report the accident to the homeowners and has been charged for failing to report the accident and for an accident involving property damage.
Driver charged
Brookville police initiated a traffic stop at 4:47 p.m. March 28 on Evans Street. Police have charged the driver, a 54-year-old man for driving with a suspended license and other traffic violations.
Disorderly conduct
Brookville police were called to Brookville Area High School at 7:22 a.m. March 30 when a student reported he had been assaulted at home by a sibling. Police determined that both youth were yelling, pushing, shoving and destroying property.
PUNXSUTAWNEY PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop at 1:29 p.m. March 29 on Allegheny Boulevard in Brookville. The driver, a 28-year-old woman from Bethel Park, was arrested for having active warrants and for DUI/controlled substance.
- State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop at 8:16 p.m. March 31 on Hormtown Road in Winslow Township. The driver, a 59-year-old man from Reynoldsville, was arrested for DUI/alcohol.
- At 9:45 p.m. April 1 state police in Punxsutawney responded to a crash on Route 36 in Oliver Township. The driver, a 36-year-old man from Punxsutawney, was arrested for suspicion of DUI/alcohol.
- A 53-year-old man from Summerville was arrested for suspicion of DUI/alcohol following a traffic stop by PSP Punxsy at 10:13 p.m. March 31 in Oliver Township.
Hit and run
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a hit and run accident that happened at 7:23 a.m. April 1 in Perry Township. Police said a vehicle, believed to be a white Ram pickup, was traveling north on Wachob Drive. The vehicle crossed the road and hit a utility pole without stopping. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Punxsy at 814-938-0510.
MARIENVILLE PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in Marienville investigated a one-vehicle accident at 11:27 p.m. March 27 in Washington Township, Clarion County. The driver, a 26-year-old woman from Tionesta, was arrested for DUI/alcohol. She was taken to Clarion Hospital for a legal blood draw.
- State police in Marienville arrested a 58-year-old man from Marienville for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia following a fight in Jenks Township, Forest County.
- State police in Marienville conducted a traffic stop at 1:22 a.m. April 2 on Route 66 in Farmington Township, Clarion County, after observing multiple violations. The driver, a 30-year-old man from Tionesta, was arrested for DUI/alcohol.
- State police in Marienville were investigating a hit and run accident at 6:41 p.m. March 20 on Route 208 in Washington Township, Clarion County. The driver of the vehicle, an 18-year-old boy from Leeper, was in possession of marijuana and open containers of alcohol.
Pickup rolls over
State police in Marienville said Elizabeth S. Frantz, 28, of DuBois, sustained minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident at 7:45 p.m. March 29 in Tionesta Township, Forest County. Police said Frantz was traveling south on Route 36 when she lost control of her 2016 GMC Canyon. The pickup went off the road and hit a utility pole before rolling onto its roof. Police said Frantz refused medical treatment at the scene. She was cited for driving too fast. Assisting at the scene was Tionesta Fire Department.
Harassment
State police in Marienville received a report at 1 p.m. March 22 that two students were fighting at West Forest High School.
Assault with weapon
State police in Marienville said a man was arrested and taken to Warren County Jail after placing a handgun to the back of someone’s head in an attempt to intimidate him during an argument. The incident happened at 12:18 March 31 at Lucky’s Pub in Jenks Township.
Hit and run
State police in Marienville are investigating a hit and run accident that happened at 4:10 p.m. March 31 in Washington Township, Clarion County. Police said someone was traveling north on Route 208 and went off the road, hitting a PennDOT sign and crossing a driveway before continuing north. A witness told police the vehicle was a black, newer model Chevy 1500 pickup.
CLARION PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in Clarion arrested a 49-year-old man from Sligo at 8:13 p.m. March 30 for DUI/alcohol.
- State police in Clarion investigated a crash at 11:03 p.m. March 16 on Interstate 80 in Richland Township, Clarion County. Police said the driver, an 18-year-old woman from Trenton, N.J., was arrested for DUI/drugs.
No injuries reported
State police in Clarion said Gladys Sowa, 32, of Akron, Ohio, was not injured when her 2020 Honda CRV went off the road on Interstate 80 westbound, traveled through the median and crossed both eastbound lanes. The SUV then hit the guide rail, crossed back over the east bound lanes into the median, hitting several small trees before stopping. Sowa was cited for driving too fast. The accident happened at 3:12 p.m. March 29 in Monroe Township, Clarion County.
Camp burglarized
State police in Clarion are investigating a burglary at a camp owned by a 40-year-old man from Chicora. Sometime between 8 a.m. November 30 and 5 p.m. March 26 someone forced entry into the camp and stole multiple items, valued at $2,070. The camp is located in Millcreek Township, Clarion County.
One-vehicle crash
No injuries were reported in a one-vehicle accident that happened at 8:30 p.m. March 26 on I-80 in Richland Township, Clarion County. Jazmin D. Moore, 29, of Cleveland, Ohio, told state police in Clarion she was run off the road by a tractor-trailer. Her 2018 Kia Sportage went off the road, struck two culverts causing damage to the undercarriage of the SUV, and stopped in the median.
Aggravated assault
State police in Clarion arrested Austin Walters, 19, of Kittanning, for aggravated assault at 4:12 p.m. March 28 following an incident involving a 31-year-old man from Templeton. The incident occurred in Porter Township, Clarion County.
DUBOIS PSP
DUI/drugs
State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop at 3:03 p.m. March 25 in Sandy Township, Clearfield County. DuBois City K-9 Officer Z. Rhed responded and gave a positive alert of narcotics in the vehicle. The vehicle was impounded, a search warrant was conducted and pieces of foil containing suspected heroine residue, three syringes and stamp bags were seized. Charges are pending against the driver, a 40-year-old woman from DuBois.
Criminal mischief
State police in DuBois are investigating a report that someone attempted to enter a shed owned by a 52-year-old woman from Reynoldsville, damaging the door. The incident occurred March 24 in Winslow Township.
Car hits house
State police in DuBois said Jasmine R. Erdely, 23, of Brockway, was injured when her 2014 Nissan Sentra went off the road as she was negotiating a left curve. The car hit the front of the house, stopping against the porch. Erdely was taken to UPMC Altoona by Brady Township Volunteer Fire Rescue Ambulance Company. The accident happened 8:39 p.m. March 26 on Route 322 (Rockton Mountain) in Union Township, Clearfield County.
Harassment reported
State police in DuBois are investigating a report that a 16-year-old girl from Sigel was hit with a paint stick on her buttocks by an instructor during class. It is also alleged the instructor made some inappropriate comments to the same student. The incident happened at 10 a.m. December 6.
Dune buggy stolen
State police in DuBois are investigating the theft of a red dune buggy, valued at $1,200,stolen sometime between March 14 and March 22 from a residence in Winslow Township. The dune buggy is owned by Anna Brown, 49, of Johnstown. Police said it has been recovered.
Branch hits car
State police in DuBois said Zachary J. Yonlisky, 30, of Reynoldsville, sustained minor injuries when a large tree branch hit the windshield of his 2017 Toyota Camry, damaging the windshield. The accident happened at 2:36 p.m. April 1 on Wayne Road in Winslow Township.
Alleged assault
State police in DuBois are investigating an alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl from Reynoldsville. The assault allegedly happened at 4:30 a.m. March 12 in Warsaw Township.
RIDGWAY PSP
DUI/drugs
State police in Ridgway responded to a report of a drug overdose at 10:41 p.m. March 19 in Highland Township, Elk County. Police said the person involved refused medical transport.
Driver injured
State police in Ridgway said Gregory N. Cirigliano, 46, of Penfield, was taken by ambulance to UPMC Altoona following a one-vehicle accident at 10:57 p.m. March 20 on Route 219 in Jones Township, Elk County. Police said Cirigliano was traveling north on Burning Well Road when his 2008 Jeep Wrangler crossed the road, collided with the guide rail, causing the Jeep to bounce over the guide rail and land on the other side. Police said the Jeep stopped on its passenger side, off the road. Cirigliano sustained suspected serious injuries.
Harassment reported
State police in Ridgway are investigating a report of harassment of a 9-year-old girl from Force, following an incident that happened at 7:07 a.m. March 22.
Criminal mischief
State police in Ridgway are investigating damage to a residential yard caused by a vehicle at 11;43 a.m. March 26 in Ridgway Township. A 51-year-old man from Center Point, Ala., was arrested.
Damaged items
State police in Ridgway charged a 53-year-old woman, from Wilcox, with criminal mischief for damaging craft items valued at $69.20 from Walmart on March 28.
Check stolen
State police in Ridgway are investigating the theft of a check, valued at $1,400. The check was stolen February 24 from the Area Transportation Authority in Johnsonburg.
Money stolen
State police in Ridgway are investigating a report that $20,000 had been taken from the Chime App of a 25-year-old man from Kersey. Police were contacted on March 29 and at that time $10,000 had been disputed and returned to the victim, with further charges on the account pending.
Missing person
State police in Ridgway responded to a report of a missing 16-year-old girl from Kersey at 7 p.m. March 30. Police said the investigation is ongoing.
Three-vehicle crash
State police in Ridgway said three people were injured in a three-vehicle crash at 6:48 p.m. March 30 on Route 219 in Ridgway Township, Elk County. Police said Eli D. Major, 19, of Bradford, was traveling south when his 2007 Buick LaCrosse drifted into the northbound lane, hitting a 2016 Kia Soul driven by Kirstin M. Alanskas, 26, of Reynoldsville, causing it to roll into a ditch. Major then hit head-on a 2021 Ford Escape, driven by Colleen K. Wilber, 49, of Smethport. Police said persons injured in the accident were taken by EMS to Penn Highlands Elk.