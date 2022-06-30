BROOKVILLE
Burglary
Brookville pollce investigated the breaking and entering into a building in Brookville at 8:15 a.m. June 14. Through their investigation police determined through personal property found at the scene, including a purse with identifying information and a cell phone plugged into a wall receptacle, who the burglar was. That person was charged with burglary, criminal trespassing, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Forgery
Brookville police have charged a 41-year-old woman from Brockway with forgery following a traffic stop on June 13. The woman was stopped for a traffic violation and found to be using a forged state inspection sticker and an out-of-state license plate. Charges were also filed in District Judge Greg Bazylak’s office for other violations.
Drug-free urine
Brookville police have charged a 29-year-old man from Brockway for attempting to use a fake urine sample to provide a court-ordered urine sample to Jefferson County Probation. He was placed in the Jefferson County Jail.
Harassment
Brookville police were called to Rodeway Inn at 6:10 p.m. June 12 because a male guest was causing a disturbance with other guests and harassed an employee during the incident. He was cited for disorderly conduct and harassment. Police were called back to Rodeway Inn at 9 p.m. because the same man was making unreasonable noise and causing another guest to be moved to a new room because of the noise. He was again cited for disorderly conduct and asked to leave the hotel. Charges were filed in the office of District Judge Greg Bazylak.
Disorderly conduct
• During a patrol on Allegheny Boulevard at 11 p.m. June 15, Brookville police notice a man attempting to urinate behind a building. Charges of disorderly conduct were filed through the office of District Judge Greg Bazylak.
• Two truck drivers are being cited for disorderly conduct following an incident on June 21. Brookville police said the incident began on Interstate 80 and ended at the Flying J Truck Plaza. Police were able to end the fight and both drivers were cited for disorderly conduct, with charges filed in the office of District Judge Greg Bazylak.
PUNXSUTAWNEY
DUI/drugs
• State police in Punxsutawney arrested a 27-year-old man from DuBois for DUI of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. The man was arrested at 3:07 a.m. June 5 in the parking lot of Family Dollar in Big Run. Police are continuing their investigation.
• A 45-year-old woman from Punxsutawney was arrested by PSP Punxsy at 1:02 a.m. June 26 at the Sheetz store on Ridge Avenue. Police said the woman had an active arrest warrant and had an odor of alcohol on her breath, with multiple signs of impairment. She consented to a search of her vehicle which yielded a small amount of suspected methamphetamine and related drug paraphernalia. After field sobriety tests she was arrested. Police are continuing their investigation.
Two-vehicle crash
State police in Punxsutawney said Barry E. Young, 78, of Westover, was traveling north on Ridge Road in Burnside Township, Clearfield County, at 2:57 p.m. June 21. He failed to see a 2021 Jeep Wrangler driven by Renee S. Westover, 60, of LaJose, partially stopped while delivering mail. Young’s 2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser hit the Jeep, causing disabling damage to both vehicles. Westover was taken by Hastings Ambulance to UPMC Altoona for evaluation. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. Young was cited for driving too fast.
Church windows broken
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating an act of criminal mischief at Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church in Gaskill Township. On June 4 someone broke several windows and a glass door at the church.
Arrested for assault
State police in Punxsutawney said Alisa Young, 31, of Brookville, was arrested for simple assault and lodged in the Jefferson County Jail following a domestic dispute at 2:29 a.m. June 17 in Knox Township. Police said Gregory Mohney, 36, of Brookville, was cited for harassment. Charges were filed in district court.
Criminal mischief
State police in Punxsutawney said a 20-year-old man from Mayport was arrested for criminal mischief following an incident at 4:54 p.m. June 19 in Timblin.
Motorcycle stolen
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a burglary that happened sometime between 11:59 p.m. May 17 and 11:26 a.m. June 17 in Big Run. Someone stole a red 2017 Yamaha 750cc motorcycle from a shed, owned by a 44-year-old man. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Punxsy at 814-938-0510.
Trespassing
A 43-year-old man from Rochester Mills was arrested at 4:20 p.m. June 26 by state police in Punxsutawney for defiant trespassing on the property of a 51-year-old woman. Police are investigating the incident.
Fleeing and eluding
State police in Punxsutawney attempted to conduct a traffic stop for summary traffic violations at 10:19 p.m. June 24 on Stiffler Hill Road in Burnside Township, Clearfield County. As the passenger exited the red sport motorcycle, the driver drove through a yard and fled the scene. The driver was later identified and police are continuing their investigation.
Tire blows out
State police in Punxsutawney said no injuries were reported when the passenger front tire of a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado blew out as the 17-year-old male driver from Punxsutawney was traveling south on Route 119 in Bell Township. Police said the pickup hit a tree, crossed the road and hit a guide rail before stopping. The accident happened at 3:44 p.m. June 22. Assisting at the scene were Central and Elk Run VFDs and Jefferson County EMS.
MARIENVILLE
DUI/drugs
• State police in Marienville responded to an inactive domestic at 11:42 a.m. June 22 in Jenks Township, Forest County. A 40-year-old woman from Jeannette was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Charges will be filed in district court.
• State police in Marienville initiated a traffic stop for multiple traffic violations at 5:57 p.m. June 22 in Farmington Township, Clarion County. The driver, a 23-year-old man from Leeper, resisted arrest but was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and was treated at Clarion Hospital for minor injuries.
Truck hits underpass
State police in Punxsutawney have cited Corwen Lane, 35, of Punxsutawney, following an accident at 9:32 a.m. June 15 on Route 236 in Canoe Township, Indiana County. Police said Lane was traveling north on Locust Lane in a 2005 Mack trucks CV when he proceeded under an underpass without proper clearance. The truck hit the railroad underpass, pushing the underpass and offsetting the tracks. Police said Lane fled the scene and failed to report the crash, but he was later identified. No injuries were reported.
CLARION
DUI/drugs
• State police in Clarion said a 43-year-old man from Slippery Rock was arrested for DUI/alcohol at 6:33 p.m. June 18 in Sligo.
• A 23-year-old man from Strattanville was arrested for DUI/controlled substance following a traffic stop by PSP Clarion at 3:08 a.m. May 25 in Shippenville.
• A 40-year-old man from Blaine, MN, was arrested for DUI/drugs, after being stopped by PSP Clarion at 2:48 p.m. June 11 on I-80 in Beaver Township, Clarion County.
• A 37-year-old man from Carlisle was arrested for DUI/alcohol by PSP Clarion. He was arrested at 12:24 a.m. May 10 on I-80 in Beaver Township, Clarion County.
• A 42-year-old man from Clarion was arrested for DUI/alcohol after being stopped at 3:12 a.m. June 12 by PSP Clarion for a traffic violation. He was stopped on Route 66 in Clarion Township, Clarion County.
Vehicle hits deer
• State police in Clarion said Andrew P. Sansotta, 36, of Pittsburgh, was not injured when his 2021 Chrysler Voyager hit a deer. The accident happened at 10 a.m. June 20 on Interstate 80 in Richland Township, Clarion County.
• State police in Clarion said no injuries were reported when Raizel Margolin, 35, of University Heights, Ohio, hit a deer on I-80 in Richland Township, Clarion County. The accident happened at 4:44 p.m. June 14. The 2021 Honda Odyssey sustained front end damage. Margolin and his passengers, age 10 and 6, were not injured.
• David P. Adams, 44, of New Bethlehem, was not injured when his 2015 Ford F-150XLT hit a deer. State police in Clarion investigated the accident, which happened at 10:37 a.m. June 22 on Route 28 in Redbank Township, Clarion County.
Harassment
State police in Clarion said Melanie Bishop, 44, of Shippenville, was cited for harassment after kicking a 19-year-old man while he was on the ground. The incident happened at 2:20p.m. June 21 in Elk Township, Clarion County.
Hit and run
State police in Clarion are investigating a hit and run accident that happened at 11:05 a.m. April 6 on Interstate 80 in Paint Township, Clarion County. Police said Terrie L. Piper, 32, of Earlington, KY, was traveling east in the left lane in a 2022 Kenworth Northwest truck when someone pulled into the left lane, hit the truck’s mirror and continue without stopping. Piper was not injured; her truck sustained minor damage.
Shoplifting
State police in Clarion said Abigail Wagner, 32 of Clarion, was arrested for shoplifting after taking a dress and curtains, valued at $16.97, from Goodwill in Clarion without paying for the items.
Indecent exposure
• State police in Clarion are investigating a report that a man sent sexually explicit pictures to a 15-year-old girl in Fairmount City via Snapchat. The pictures were sent between February 1 and February 28.
• State police in Clarion are investigating a report that a man attempted to touch a teenage girl indecently on June 16.
Domestic incident
State police in Clarion investigated a domestic incident at 5:19 p.m. June 17 in Clarion Township, Clarion County. Police said Terrance Gerard, 43, of Clarion, was charged with simple assault, and Samantha Korona, 34, of Clarion, was charged with harassment.
False alarms
State police in Clarion said a business in Monroe Township was cited on June 17 for failing to control false alarms. PSP have responded to the business five times during the past 12 months.
Catalytic converter stolen
State police in Clarion are investigating a report that someone stole a catalytic converter in Sligo sometime between 8 a.m. June 23 and 9:30 p.m. June 25.
Criminal trespass
State police in Clarion arrested Benjamin Beers Dawson, 55, of Alexandria, VA, for criminal trespass on June 15 at 2:07 p.m. Police said Dawson entered the Paint Township, Clarion County home of a 49-year-old Pittsburgh woman through an unlocked door. He took off his clothes, showered and went to sleep on her bed. He was charged and arraigned for criminal trespass.
DUBOIS
Sobriety checkpoint
State police conducted a sobriety checkpoint in the Troop C DuBois patrol area on June 18. Police said four DUI arrests were made and multiple summary violations were observed, with 13 citations issued.
DUI/drugs
State police in DuBois responded to a possible burglary at 3:17 p.m. June 25 in Snyder Township. At the scene drug paraphernalia was in plain view and a 26-year-old man from Brockway was arrested.
Windshield damaged
State police in DuBois are investigating a report that the windshield of a 67-year-old man from Falls Creek was damaged sometime between 2 p.m. June 19 and 3 p.m. June 22. The damage appears to have come from a BB gun.
Stolen motorcycle, lawn tractor
State police in DuBois were called to a camp in Huston Township, Clearfield County, where an abandoned motorcycle was located. When police arrived, a 50-year-old Butler man said that his green and yellow YardMan riding lawn tractor had been stolen from where the motorcycle was located. After the motorcycle was recovered, it was discovered that it also had been stolen. Police are testing items on the motorcycle for DNA. The lawn tractor, valued at $500, was stolen sometime between 6 p.m. June 12 and 8 a.m. June 25.
Purse stolen
State police in DuBois are investigating the theft of a purse from an 85-year-old woman from Carlock, IL. The purse was stolen on June 24 in Polk Township and contained an android Tracfone, $300 in cash and the woman’s Social Security and credit cards. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP DuBois at 814-371-4652.
Domestic fight
State police in DuBois responded to a domestic fight at 6 p.m. June 19 in Reynoldsville. Police said Alison Galentine, 24, of DuBois had punched Erica Beer, 23, of Reynoldsville, in the back of her head multiple times, bit her left arm and pulled hair out of her head. Police observed physical injuries on Beer. She left the scene before police arrived, but was later contacted at her home. She told police Beer had started the fight by punching her in the face. Galentine was charged with simple assault and released on $20,000 unsecured bail. Beer was cited with harassment.
Two-car crash
State police in DuBois said no injuries were reported in a two-car crash at 8:18 p.m. June 21 on Route 28 in Warsaw Township. Police said Jon T. Silvis, 21, of Brookville, was traveling south and attempted to make a left turn onto Allens Mills Road in front of Eric T. Herzing, 37, of Ridgway, who was traveling north. Herzing’s 2009 Hyundai Sonata hit the passenger side of Silvis’s 2016 Chevrolet Cruze. Silvis was cited in the accident.
{strong style=”text-align: center;”}RIDGWAY{/strong}
{strong style=”text-align: center;”}DUI/drugs{/strong}
State police in Ridgway conducted a traffic stop for a speeding violation at 11:29 p.m. June 25 in Ridgway Township, Elk County. The driver, a 32-year-old man from Ridgway, was determined to be DUI/alcohol and was taken to Penn Highland Elk for a legal blood draw.
{strong style=”text-align: center;”}Sawmill fire{/strong}
The Pennsylvania Fire Marshal investigated a fire at a commercial sawmill in North Mahoning Township, Indiana County, at the request of Plumville Fire Department. The fire happened at 11:19 p.m. June 23, causing over $2 million in damage. At this time the cause of the fire is undetermined and police are continuing their investigation.
Theft of services
State police in Ridgway are investigating a theft of services at the Highland Hotel in Highland Township, Elk County. Police said firewood was stolen and trash was illegally dumped between June 21 and June 24. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Ridgway at 814-776-6136.
Driver falls asleep
State police in Ridgway said Damond F. Thomas, 43, of Pittsburgh, was not injured when he fell asleep and crashed his 2023 Hino box truck. The truck went off the road, traveled approximately 300 feet and hit a utility pole before overturning on its passenger side. Thomas was wearing his seat belt when the accident happened at 5:18 a.m. June 25 in Horton Township, Elk County. The truck was towed from the scene. Also assisting police were Elk County EMS and Horton Township Volunteer Fire and Rescue.
Tires punctured
State police in Ridgway are investigating a report that someone punctured two tires on the vehicle of a 37-year-old man from Ridgway, causing $500 in damage.
Car hits deer
State police in Ridgway said no injuries were reported when Faith M. Fetterman, 43, of Kane, failed to see a dead deer on the road and ran over the deer, causing damage to the under carriage of her 2017 Kia Sportage. The accident happened at 10:29 p.m. June 19 on Route 321 in Jones Township Elk County.