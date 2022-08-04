DUBOIS
Truck overturns
State police in DuBois said no injuries were reported when a tractor-trailer overturned on Interstate 80 at 12:04 a.m. July 28. Police said Alexey S. Ivashchenko, 43, of Brooklyn, NY, was traveling east near mile marker 103 when his 2020 Hino truck crossed the line and hit a 2020 Freightliner Cascadia, driven by Brandon J. Holden, 33, of Augusta, GA. Ivashchenko’s truck crossed the left lane of travel, went into the median, down an embankment and overturned on the westbound shoulder. Ivashchenko was cited for careless driving. Assisting at the scene were Sandy Township Fire Department and DuBois EMS.
Burglary
State police in DuBois are investigating a burglary in Winslow Township. Sometime between 10 p.m. July 23 and 6. p.m. July 26 someone burglarized the home of a 64-year-old man from DuBois. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP DuBois at 814-371-4652.
Two-vehicle crash
State police in DuBois said no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash at 3:44 p.m. July 26 in Brockway. Police said Lawrence D. Calhoun, 68, of Brockway, was traveling north on Main Street in a 2017 Jeep Compass. When he attempted to make a left turn onto Evergreen Street, he didn’t see a 2011 Chrysler 300, driven by Jarod O. Cummins, 23, of Brockway, who was traveling south. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
BROOKVILLE
DUI/drugs
Brookville police conducted a traffic stop on Western Avenue on July 22 for an unlawful window tint. Police found the driver, a 39-year-old man, was in possession of more than two ounces of marijuana, five grams of marijuana hash and was DUI/controlled substances. Charges were filed in the office of District Judge Greg Bazylak.
PUNXSUTAWNEY
Pickup rolls over
State police in Punxsutawney said two people were injured when a pickup rolled over at 7:39 p.m. July 27 on Sandy Ridge Road in Bell Township, Clearfield County. Police said Stephen R. Clark, 33, of Big Run, was traveling when he lost control of his 2014 Toyota Tundra, hit an embankment, overturned and rolled over several times before stopping on its roof. Clark and his passenger, Barbara J. Fetterman, 45, of Punxsutawney, were both taken to Altoona Hospital by Stat MedEvac and the truck was towed from the scene. Assisting at the scene were Big Run and Mahaffey volunteer fire companies, Mahaffey County EMS, Curwensville EMS and Stat MedEvac.
Dirt bike stolen
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating the theft of a white Yamaha PW80 dirt bike. The bike was reported stolen at 6:51 p.m. July 28 in Rose Township.
Gun recovered
State police in Punxsutawney received a report of a gun that was found at 12:22 a.m. July 27 on Route 36 in the area of Coolspring Road. The gun was found in the travel lanes of the road. Police are continuing their investigation.
Driver charged
State police in Punxsutawney said charges are pending against Kyle Clinger, 34, of Brookville, who was stopped for a traffic violation at 3;14 p.m. July 29 in Oliver Township. Police said Clinger has an ignition interlock license and was illegally operating a vehicle that was required to be equipped with an ignition interlock device.
Fire investigation
At 8:30 a.m. July 31 the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal was called to investigate a residential fire on Route 210 in Smicksburg. The home was owned by a 55-year-old man and an 52-year-old woman. The cause is undetermined but there are no suspicious circumstances.
RIDGWAY
DUI/drugs
A 34-year-old woman was arrested by PSP Ridgway for DUI/alcohol when she was stopped for a traffic violation at 11:35 a.m. July 3 in St. Marys.
Liquor stolen
State police in Ridgway are investigating a burglary that happened between 12 a.m. July 22 and 5:30 p.m. July 25 at a home in Ridgway Township, Elk County. Police said the home was entered without force and several bottles of wine and liquor were stolen.
Hit and run
State police in Ridgway investigated a hit and run incident on May 26 in Jones Township, Elk County. Police said Earl R. Robuck, 49, of Johnsonburg, was traveling south on Dahoga Road when his 2001 Toyota Camry went off the road and hit a tree. Police said Robuck fled the scene without reporting the accident. The car sustained disabling damage.
Tires stolen
State police in Marienville are investigating the theft of tires, valued at $600, and a key, stolen on July 8 from a pickup owned by a 29-year-old man in Ridgway Township, Elk County.
MARIENVILLE
Dog owner cited
State police in Marienville cited a 37-year-old woman from Marienville at 7:03 p.m. July 24 because her dog was running at large.
Arrested for assault
State police in Marienville arrested a 21-year-old man from West Hickory for injuring a 51-year-old woman in an assault in Harmony Township, Forest County. The man was arrested at 3:54 p.m. July 29.
Theft by deception
State police in Marienville are investigating a report that an 88-year-old woman from Clarington was robbed of $5,000 in cash when a man identified himself as an attorney and told her the money was needed as bail for a member of her family who was incarcerated. Anyone who has any information is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.
CLARION
Two-vehicle crash
State police in Clarion investigated a two-vehicle crash on Route 66 in Clarion Township, Clarion County, at 1:04 p.m. July 13. Police said Ernest E. Brocious, 67, of Brookville, was attempting to turn onto the I-80 ramp from Route 66 and failed to yield to Kathy J. Rhoades, 65, of Strattanville, who was traveling south on Route 66. Rhoades’ 2019 Honda CRV hit the front right side of Brocious’ 2006 Chevrolet Silverado. The Honda sustained disabling damage. No injuries were reported.
Car hits deer
State police in Clarion said Barbara A. Wenger, 58, of Cranberry, was not injured when her 2012 Ford Focus hit a deer. The accident happened at 6:18 a.m. July 19 on Route 322 in Ashland Township, Clarion County.
Teenager arrested
State police in Clarion said a 17-year-old girl from New Bethlehem was arrested following an incident at 5:31 p.m. July 12. Police were canvassing the area of Shippenville following a report that the girl was using a car without permission. She was located on Route 322 east and refused to stop for police. The girl led police in a pursuit to Interstate 80 and down Route 66, before she hit a ditch on Olean Trail. She was arrested without incident and processed. A juvenile allegation was completed and Clarion County Juvenile Probation took custody of the girl.
Defiant trespass
At 8:52 p.m. July 24, state police in Clarion arrested Jill Snyder, 41, of Gibsonia, after she was asked to leave a house in Lamartine and refused to leave. Police said Snyder was arrested for defiant trespass.
Minivan hits horse
State police in Clarion said Melisa A. White, 37, of New Bethlehem, sustained minor injuries when her 2019 Dodge Caravan hit a horse. White was traveling west on Route 322 in Elk Township when the horse went onto the road. White was taken to Clarion Hospital by Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Ambulance Service.
Motorcycle crash
State police in Clarion said Larry R. Traister, 68, of Templeton was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash at 7:32 p.m. July 24 on Lawsonham Road in Madison Township, Clarion County. Police said Traister was thrown off his 2015 Harley-Davidson Tri Glide when it went off the road and hit a guide rail while he was negotiating a left curve. White was taken to Butler Hospital by Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service.
Vehicles hit bear
State police in Clarion said a bear died on Interstate 80 after being hit by two vehicles. Warsame Osman, 30, of Gahanna, Ohio, hit the bear, which was in the middle of the lane, with his 1998 Kenworth Northwest truck, causing the trailer to roll over. The truck then crossed the road and hit an embankment. Ruth A. King, 61, of Templeton, was traveling in the left lane and also hit the bear with her 2022 Honda HRV. Both drivers sustained minor injuries. The accident happened at 12:10 a.m. July 27 in Clarion Township, Clarion County.
Missing person
State police in Clarion received a report that Joshua Allen Flockerzi is missing from his home in Knox. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.
Fraudulent checks
State police in Clarion are investigating a report that someone wrote fraudulent checks from the account of a 75-year-old woman from Knox. The checks totaled $4,090.
No injuries
No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash investigated by PSP Clarion at 7:09 p.m. July 27 in Clarion. Police said Chloe L. Painter, 19, of Clarion, was traveling west on Merle Street and started to pull onto Keatley Place without clearance. Her 2009 Toyota Corolla hit a 2017 Ford Taurus driven by Ryan T. Wilson, 40, of Clarion. Both vehicles sustained minor damage.
Two-vehicle crash
State police in Clarion said no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash at 6:05 p.m. July 28 in Brady Township, Clarion County. Police said Brandon S. Smith, 24, of Sligo, was traveling north on Route 68 in a 2009 Suzuki SX4 and was not able to stop in time to avoid hitting a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by Elijah S. Wiles, 18, of Worthington. Wiles had stopped to make a left turn into the Outlook Inn. The Suzuki was towed from the scene.
Fatal injuries
State police in Clarion said Dyllan Rhoads, 23, of New Bethlehem, died in a one-vehicle crash at 3:56 a.m. July 30 in Strattanville. Police said Rhoads was traveling north on Southern Avenue and failed to negotiate a right hand turn, hitting a utility pole. He was ejected from his 2020 Polaris RZR.