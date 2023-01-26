BROOKVILLE
DUI/drugs
Brookville police conducted a traffic stop at 2:52 p.m. December 12 on Allegheny Boulevard. The driver, a 43-year-old man, was operating on a suspended license and was also DUI/controlled substances. Charges for multiple traffic violations and DUI have been filed.
Hit and run
At 12:52 p.m. January 16 a 59-year-old woman driving a Jeep Cherokee was backing out of a parking space at Penn Highlands Brookville and hit a Brookville police car. The woman left the scene but was stopped by police on Hospital Road. She was cited in the accident.
Domestic violence
Brookville police have filed charges against a 30-year-old man who assaulted two people on Hasting Street at 12;22 p.m. January 20, spitting in their faces and threatening to cause serious injuries to the people.
PUNXSUTAWNEY PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in DuBois conducted a traffic stop at 12:31 a.m. January 15 on Elk Run Avenue in Punxsutawney. The driver was arrested for DUI/controlled substance.
- State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop on Route 119 in Punxsutawney at 4 p.m. January 20. The driver, a 22-year-old man from Pittsburgh, was found to be in possession of marijuana and was taken to Punxsutawney Hospital for a blood draw.
- State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop at 5:52 p.m. January 19 in Mahaffey. The driver, a 33-year-old woman from Mahaffey, was arrested for suspicion of DUI/alcohol and drugs.
- At 1:16 a.m. January 21 state police in Punxsutawney responded to a one-vehicle crash on Route 322 in Henderson Township. The driver was arrested for suspicion of DUI.
Child abuse
- State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a Childline report of suspected physical abuse of a girl on January 8.
- State police in Punxsutawney are investigating aChildline report of indecent assault of a girl on January 18.
- State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a Childline report of suspected of a 15-year-old boy on January 10.
- At 11:45 a.m. January 13 state police in Punxsutawney received a report of the sexual abuse of a child in Knox Township.
No injuries
State police in Punxsutawney said Karly A. Bottenhorn, 24, of Mayport, was not injured when she swerved to miss another vehicle and side-swiped a 2021 Ford Ranger. Bottenhorn’s 2018 GMC Terrain sustained a flat tire. She was cited in the accident. The accident happened at 12:07 p.m. January 16 on Fuller Road in Pine Creek Township.
Two injured
State police in Punxsutawney investigated a two-vehicle accident at 12:07 p.m. January16 on Route 36 in Rose Township. Police said Timothy D. Caldwell, 22, of Brookville, was traveling north at a high rate of speed in a 1999 Ford F350. He hit his brakes in an attempt to slow down, causing the trailer full of grain he was towing to swing into the southbound lane, hitting a2015 Subaru Outback driven by James L. McNutt, 73, of Sigel. McNutt and his 3-year-old male passenger were taken by ambulance to Penn Highlands Brookville for suspected minor injuries. Caldwell was cited for driving too fast.
Vehicle rolls over
State police in Punxsutawney said Chantz S. McCloskey, 20, of Williamsport, was not injured when he lost control of his 1997 Toyota RAV4 on the snow-covered road. The SUV hit an embankment, slid sideways and rolled onto its driver’s side, spinning 360 degrees approximately 40 feet. The vehicle was towed from the scene. Assisting at the scene were Big Run and Sykeville fire departments. The accident happened at 7:50 a.m. January 21 on Route 410 in Henderson Township.
Car hits deer
State police in Punxsutawney said Marina S. Grisso, 22, of Punxsutawney, was not injured when her 2013 Chevrolet Spark hit a deer. The accident happened at 9:22 p.m. January 18 on Route 36 in Oliver Township.
Driver injured
State police in Punxsutawney said Dennis J. Richards, 69, of Marion Center, sustained minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident at 8:53 a.m. January 19 on Route 286 in Glen Campbell. Police said Richards was distracted when he looked at the floor of his 2016 Dodge Caravan. The vehicle drifted off the road, hit the guide rail and caught fire. Richards was pulled from the minivan by a passerby. He was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center by Citizens Ambulance Service. Also assisting at the scene were Commodore and Glen Campbell fire departments.
One-vehicle accident
State police in Punxsutawney said no injuries were reported in a one-vehicle accident at 6:18 p.m. January 22 on Route 36 in Gaskill Township. Police said Chantal F. Pearce, 32, of Marion Center, was traveling north at an unsafe speed and lost control of her 2012 Dodge Caravan on the snow-covered road. The minivan went off the road and hit a ditch and utility pole. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
Pickup overturns
State police in Punxsutawney said Andrew J. McKinney, 31, of Brookville, was injured when his 2010 Toyota Tacoma overturned. Police said McKinney was traveling east on Route 322 in Union Township at 1:16 a.m. January 21 when he swerved to miss a deer. His pickup slid on the snow-covered road, crossed the road, hit an embankment and overturned, stopping in the woods. McKinney was taken to Penn Highlands Brookville. He was cited in the accident.
Driver injured
State police in Punxsutawney said one person was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 3:25 a.m. January 23 on Route 119 in North Mahoning Township, Indiana County. Police said Dennis D. Brooks, 36, of Punxsutawney, was traveling south and negotiating a right curve when his 2022 Kenworth Northeast began to slide on the snow-covered road and hit a 20177 Ford F350, traveling north and driven by David L. Swartz, 52, of Rochester Mills. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage. Swartz was taken by Jefferson County EMS to Punxsutawney Area Hospital. Brooks was cited in the accident.
MARIENVILLE PSP
Corruption of minors
State police in Marienville are investigating a report of corruption of minors in Washington Township.
Officer assaulted
State police in Marienville are investigating a report that an inmate at SCI Forest was found with contraband at 9:35 a.m. January 14. The prisoner allegedly shoved the corrections officer, resulting in minor injuries.
Hit and run
State police in Marienville are investigating a hit and run accident that happened at 12 p.m. January 20 in Tionesta. Police said some hit a 2021 Chevrolet Traverse that was legally parked, damaging the left mirror. Anyone having any information about this accident is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.
CLARION PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in Clarion responded to the call of an erratic driver on Route 28 in Redbank Township, Clarion County, at 4:03 p.m. December 31. The man then pulled into a driveway, and the homeowner also called the police. Police said the driver, a 62-year-old man from DuBois, was intoxicated over three times the legal limit. He was arrested for DUI and traffic violations.
- At 9:08 p.m. January 7, a 63-year-old man from Shippenville was arrested for DUI in Clarion by PSP Clarion.
- At 12:49 a.m. January 19, a 28-year-old man from Brookville was arrested for DUI by Clarion PSP in Clarion Township, Clarion County.
Children assaulted
State police in Clarion are investigating reports of suspected child abuse involving: a girl in Mayport, between July 24 and July 30, 2022, and a girl from Sligo, between January 1 and December 31, 2014.
Car floats in river
State police in Clarion are investigating an accident involving an unknown person. At 9:10 January 17 someone lost control of a 2008 Dodge Charger on Canoe Ripple Road in Licking Township, Clarion County. The car went off the road, hit a hedge, went through the hedge and into the Clarion River, where it drifted approximately 60 yards. Police said the driver fled the scene.
Pickup hits tree
State police in Clarion said two people sustained minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident. Police said Jeana C. Clark, 60, of Strattanville, was traveling south on Fisher Strattanville Road in Millcreek Township, Clarion County, when she failed to negotiate a curve and her 2008 Dodge Dakota hit a tree. Clark and her passenger, Kayla J. Stromyer, 31, of Finleyville, were taken by ambulance to Clarion Hospital.
Tools stolen
State police in Clarion are investigating a theft of tools, stolen some time between 9 a.m. January 15 and 10 a.m. January 18 from a 63-year-old man in Clarion.
No injuries
State police in Clarion said Eric Read, 23, of New Bethlehem, was not injured when his 2008 Chevrolet Malibu went off the road and hit a tree. The accident happened at 12:08 p.m. December 27 on Route 66 in Limestone Township, Clarion County.
SUV hits bridge
State police in Clarion said John M. McSwain, 24, of Sligo, was not injured when he lost control of his 2020 GMC Terrain while traveling onto a bridge on Huckleberry Ridge Road in Toby Township, Clarion County. The SUV crossed the road and hit the bridge railing. The accident happened at 5:46 a.m. January 17. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
Shoplifting
- State police in Clarion said a 31-year-old man from Strattanville was arrested at 3:09 p.m. January 17 for shoplifting Pokemon cards valued at $14.98 and energy drinks valued at $14.18 from Walmart in Clarion.
- A 22-year-old man from Pittsburgh was arrested by Clarion state police after he failed to scan items at the self check-out at Walmart.
- State police in Clarion are investigating a report that two televisions, valued at $598 each, and a can of Fix-a-Flat were stolen from Walmart at 5:59 p.m. January 2.
Interference with custody
State police in Clarion have filed criminal charges against 47-year-old man from Shippenville with interference with custody. On January 4 a juvenile reported as missing was found to be in his care, when he did not have legal authority to care for the child, who was found to be safe.
Car hits truck
State police in Clarion said three people were injured when a 2006 Ford Fusion hit a 2021 Volvo VNL truck on Interstate 80. Police said Tyler A. Hunsinger, 55, of Shamokin, was traveling west when he lost control of his car and hit the truck, then hit a guide rail. Hunsinger and his passengers, Tonya J. Temple, 44, and a 4-year-old girl, both of Shamokin, were taken by ambulance to Clarion Hospital. Sergei Slepitza, 35, of Rolling Meadows, IL, the driver of the truck, was not injured.
Harassment
- State police in Clarion said Jack Walker, 34, and Tiffany Divins, 38, both of Strattanville, were cited for harassment following an incident at 6:34 p.m. December 30. Police said Walker pulled Divins to the floor by her hair and Divins tried to hit Walker with a piece of wood the size of a yardstick.
- State police in Clarion are investigating a report that 47-year-old man from Parker assaulted an 18-year-old man from Parkersburg at 6:45 p.m. July 21, 2022.
Burglary
- State police in Clarion are investigating a burglary in Clarion Township, Clarion County. Sometime between 8 a.m. December 26 and 2 p.m. January 14, someone broke a side window in an abandoned trailer and entered the trailer. It is unknown if any items were taken. Damage was set at $150.
- State police in Clarion are investigating a report that entered a shed and stole items belonging to a 56-year-old man from Shippenville sometime between 7 a.m. January 2 and 7 a.m. January 7.
Hit and run reports
- State police in Clarion are investigating a hit and run accident that happened at 7:34 p.m. January 20 on I-80 in Limestone Township, Clarion County. Police said Sameen Mian, 30, of Montville, N.Y., was traveling west and lost control of his 2012 BMW X3. His SUV spun counterclockwise and was hit by another vehicle, that did not stop. Mian was not injured; the SUV sustained functional damage. Assisting at the scene were Corsica Fire Department and Clarion EMS.
- State police in Clarion said Dominic J. Shrader, 19, of Edinboro, was not injured in a hit and run accident at 6:17 p.m. January 22 in Paint Township, Clarion County. Shrader and another vehicle were traveling side by side on I-80 and the other vehicle entered Shrader’s lane, causing damage to his 2005 Toyota Corolla. The other driver did not stop.
- State police in Clarion said no injuries were reported in a hit and run accident at 5:37 p.m. January 22 on Stone House Road in Clarion Township, Clarion County. Police said Tyrell J. Beary, 38, of Knox, lost control of his 2011 Chrysler 200. The car went off the road and hit a garage. Police said Beary failed to stay at the scene of the accident.
Minor injuries
State police in Clarion said Andrew J. Sheffer, 63, of New Bethlehem, sustained minor injuries when he lost control of his 2000 Toyota Tundra. The pickup went off the road, hit an embankment and rolled onto its driver side. Sheffer was taken by ambulance to Brookville Hospital. The accident happened at 6:53 a.m. January 21 on Route 28 in Redbank Township, Clarion County.
Pickup slides on ice
State police in Clarion said no injuries were reported in a one-vehicle accident at 1:02 a.m. January 23 in Paint Township, Clarion County. Police said Gabriel S. Troup, 26, of Hawthorn, was traveling west on Interstate 80 when he lost control of his 2021 Ford F350 due to slippery road conditions on the exit ramp. His pickup hit the guiderail and Troup was able to drive to a nearby gas station.
Criminal mischief
State police in Clarion said Jack Walker, 35, of Vandergrift, was charged with criminal mischief following a domestic disturbance at 7:24 a.m. January 23 in Clarion Township, Clarion County.
SUV hits tree
State police in Clarion said Edward P. Troup, 46, of Rimersburg, was not injured when he lost control of his 2019 Ford Escape while negotiating a right hand curve on Route 68 in Monroe Township, Clarion County at 7:53 a.m. January 23. Police said the vehicle went off the road and hit a ditch, then a tree, sustaining heavy front end damage.
DUBOIS PSP
DUI/drugs
State police in DuBois conducted a traffic stop at
- 5:20 p.m. January 21 in Falls Creek. The driver, a 49-year-old woman from Falls Creek, was arrested for DUI/controlled substance.
- State police in DuBois conducted a traffic stop at 1:29 a.m. January 21 for vehicle code violations. The driver, a 45-year-old man from Reynoldsville, was arrested for DUI/controlled substance.
- At 8:35 p.m. January 19 state police in DuBois conducted a traffic stop in DuBois. The driver, a 53-year-old man from DuBois, was arrested for DUI/controlled substance.
Church burglarized
State police in DuBois have arrested a 46-year-old man from Falls Creek for burglarizing Reynoldsville Gospel Center. Police said a 12:42 a.m. January 16 someone entered the church by prying the back door open and disarming security cameras. He filled a green tote inside the church with miscellaneous tools, allegedly to be removed later, and threw numerous vehicle tires over an embankment before fleeing the scene. The suspect was positively identified via camera footage around the church.
RIDGWAY PSP
DUI/drugs
State police in Ridgway conducted a traffic stop at
- 11:03 p.m. January 18 in Horton Township, Elk County. The driver, a 44-year-old man from Northern Cambria, showed multiple signs of impairment and the odor of cannabis was coming from his vehicle. He was taken to Penn Highlands Elk for a legal blood draw, then was taken to Clearfield County Jail on warrants.
- State police in Ridgway responded to a one-vehicle crash at 9:24 p.m. January 8 on Johnsonburg St. Mary’s Road in Elk County. The driver was arrested for DUI/controlled substance.
One-vehicle crash
State police in Ridgway said Jeannette R. Friday, 39, of Weedville, was not injured when she failed to negotiate a curve on Route 255 in Jay Township, Elk County. Her 2014 Chevrolet Cruze went off the road and hit a fire hydrant and multiple roadway signs. Friday did not stop, and was cited in the accident, which happened at 11 p.m. January 7. Assisting at the scene was Jay Township water authority.
Truck overturns
State police in Ridgway said Douglas J. Haupright, 56, of Johnsonburg, was not injured when his 2020 Kenworth Northwest truck slid on black ice and went off the road. The truck slid into the guide rail, went off the road, over an embankment and overturned onto its side. The accident happened at 4:13 a.m. January 17 on Route 948 in Highland Township, Elk County.
SUV slides on ice
State police in Ridgway said no injuries were reported when Jeffrey A. Woodford, 51, of Ridgway, lost control of his 2006 Suzuki Grand Vietar when it slid on the icy road. The SUV crossed the road and hit the guide rail. The accident happened at 3:45 a.m. January 17 on Route 120 in Ridgway Township, Elk County.
Stolen money
State police in Ridgway are investigating a report that $9,200 was stolen from the Force Hotel. A 61-year-old woman has been arrested.
Trespassing
State police in Ridgway said a 35-year-old man was arrested at 3:44 p.m. January 6 for trespassing at Walmart in St. Marys.