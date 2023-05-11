PUNXSUTAWNEY
DUI/drugs
• State police in Punxsutawney investigated a one-vehicle crash at 8:31 p.m. May 5 on Route 322 in Rose Township. The driver, a 25-year-old woman from Wildwood, FL, was arrested for suspicion of DUI/alcohol and controlled substance.
• State police in Punxsutawney arrested a 40-year-old man from Greensburg at 2:57 a.m. April 10 in Punxsutawney for DUI/controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.
• At 12:50 a.m. May 6 a 31-year-old man from Punxsutawney was arrested by PSP Punxsutawney for DUI/controlled substance.
Scam
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report that a 74-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man, both from Smicksburg, have been scammed of approximately $150,000 through the course of several months.
Car overturns
State police in Punxsutawney said a 16-year-old boy from Timblin sustained minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident at 3:22 p.m May 3 in Ringgold Township. Police said the driver was negotiating a blind right hand curve on Route 536 and did not see a stopped school bus with its red lights activated. His 2002 Dodge Ram 1500 was unable to stop due to his speed and wet road conditions. The pickup crossed the road, hit a utility pole, then hit a stone wall, causing it to become airborne and overturning before stopping. He was taken by ambulance to Punxsutawney Area Hospital. He was cited for driving too fast.
No injuries
State police in Punxsutawney said Jessica L. Hanzely, 26, of Reynoldsville, was not injured when she lost control of her 2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek and hit an embankment. The SUV sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene. The accident happened at 5:46 p.m. May 1 on Route 210 on North Mahoning Township, Indiana County. Assisting at the scene was Perry Township Fire Department.
Two-vehicle crash
State police in Punxsutawney said both drivers were injured in a two-vehicle accident at 8:44 p.m. May 5 on Route 36 in Chest Township, Clearfield County. Police said Todd L. Ferguson, 54, of Westover, was traveling south when his 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander collided with a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse, driven by Christine A.Wright, 53, of Mahaffey, who was traveling north. Both drivers were transported by Hastings Area Ambulance Service to Conemaugh Miners Medical Center. Also assisting police was Mahaffey VFD.
Theft by deception
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report that a 34-year-old woman from Mahaffey transferred funds via PayPal for items she purchased from a 30-year-old man from Creek Side. She never received the items.
MARIENVILLE
DUI/drugs
State police in Marienville conducted a traffic stop at7:25 p.m. May 5 on South Forest Road in Jenks Township, Forest County. A passenger in the vehicle, a 41-year-old woman from Pittsburgh, was charged with possession of marijuana.
Sobriety checkpoint
PSP Marienville will conduct a DUI/sobriety checkpoint within PSP Marienville’s coverage area during the month of June.
SUV hits deer
State police in Marienville said Diana L. Sheffer, 37, of New Bethlehem, was not injured when her 2021 Mazda CX-5 hit a deer. The SUV sustained disabling damage. The accident happened at 11:34 p.m. April 29 on Route 899 in Barnett Township, Forest County.
Car hits pole
State police in Marienville said Devin T. Burkhouse, 26, of Clarion, was not injured when he lost control of his 2014 Buick LaCrosse, which went off the road and hit a telephone pole. The car was towed from the scene. The accident happened at 2:26 p .m. April 30 on Route 66 in Jenks Township, Forest County. Burkhouse was cited for driving too fast.
Two-vehicle accident
State police in Marienville investigated an accident involving two vehicles at 2:37 p.m. May 6 on Route 66 in Jenks Township, Forest County. Police said Jacob A. Himelsbaugh, 32, of Rochester, failed to yield to traffic while making a left turn into a parking lot. Jamie A. Glass Sr., 47, of Franklin, was able to avoid hitting Himelsbaugh’s 1997 Chevrolet GMT, but his 2019 Ford Transit went off the road and rolled over in an embankment. The Transit was towed from the scene. Assisting police was Marienville Fire Company.
One-car crash
State police in Marienville said Robert P. Synowiec, 45, of Pittsburgh, sustained minor injuries when his 2014 Dodge Charger went off the road and hit a tree, spinning around and hitting a second tree. He was taken to Penn Highlands Brookville for assessment of minor head injuries. The accident happened at 3:57 p.m. May 5 on Route 899 in Barnett Township, Forest County.
Whiskey stolen
State police in Marienville are investigating a burglary that happened sometime between April 7 and May 4 in Hickory Township, Forest County. Stolen were two bottles of whiskey, valued at $35.
CLARION
DUI/drugs
• State police in Clarion arrested a 38-year-old man from Fisher for DUI/alcohol at 1:23 p.m. April 16 in Knox.
• A 51-year-old woman from Clarion was arrested by PSP Clarion for DUI/drugs at 9 p.m. March 19 in Salem Township, Clarion County.
Theft at motel
State police in Clarion are investigating a theft from a motel room in Monroe Township, Clarion County. At 8:45 a.m. April 29 a 31-year-old woman from Westerville, Ohio, reported that someone had taken her wallet and cash from her hotel room. Stolen were a Vera Bradley handbag valued at $60 and $1,280 in cash. An employee admitted taking the cash from the wallet and throwing the wallet in the trash.
Car hits rock
State police in Clarion said Eva M. Phillips, 39, of Knox, and her 17-year-old passenger were not injured when her 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt hit a rock on the uneven roadway, causing disabling damage to the car. The accident happened at 6:09 p.m. April 28 on Mauthe Road in Piney Township, Clarion County.
Hit and run
State police in Clarion said James G. Coulson, 72, of Strattanville, was not injured in a hit and run accident at 3:26 p.m. April 27 in Clarion Township, Clarion County. Police said Coulson’s 2013 Chevrolet Silverado was disabled along the right berm of I-80. Another vehicle sideswiped the pickup and continued east on the interstate without stopping.
Propane tank stolen
State police in Clarion are investigating the theft of a 300-gallon propane tank, stolen April 27 along Route 322 in Clarion Township, Clarion County.
Car damaged
State police in Clarion are investigating a report that a car owned by a 24-year-old woman in Clarion Township was keyed sometime between 8 a.m. April 19 and 5:55 p.m. April 26.
Assault
State police in Clarion arrested a 15-year-old boy in Monroe Township at 3:50 p.m. April 26 after he assaulted his father.
DUBOIS
DUI/drugs
State police in DuBois investigated a one-vehicle accident at 10:25 p.m May 5 on I-80 in Pine Township, Clearfield County. The driver, a 19-year-old woman from Curwensville, was found to be in possession of a small amount of drugs and paraphernalia. She was not injured in the accident.
Fatal injuries
State police in DuBois said Barbara L. Lundberg, 68, of Brockway, died in a two-vehicle accident at 10:25 a.m. May 2 on Route 219 in Washington Township. Police said Lundberg was traveling south, negotiating a small left curve, when her 2010 Honda Accord crossed the center line and hit the driver’s side of a 2022 Dodge Ram 5500 before going off the road and stopping int he grass. She was removed from the car by mechanical means. Gregory A. Kiehl, 29,. of Fairmount City, the driver of the pickup, and his passenger, were not injured. Assisting at the scene were Falls Creek Fire Company, Friendship Hose Company, Adrian Fire Department, Brockway Volunteer Hose Company, DuBois EMS Service, PennDOT and Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Lance Carrier.
Truck hits tree
State police in DuBois said Frank T. Bell, 62, of Saltsburg, was not injured when he lost control of his 2023 Peterbilt truck while negotiating a left -hand turn. The truck hit a tree and went back onto the road, blocking the northbound lane. The accident happened at 4:16 a.m. May 1 on Route 255 in Huston Township, Clearfield County.
Two-vehicle crash
State police in DuBois said one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 5:54 p.m. April 28 in Winslow Township. Police said Samuel L. Bundy, 65, of Reynoldsville, was turning left from Buhite Road onto Reynoldsville Sykesville Road and failed to see Zackary J. Yohe, 19, of Troutville, traveling south. Bundy’s 2021 Toyota RAV4 hit the front end of Yohe’s 1989 Dodge Ram 3500, causing disabling damage to both vehicles. Yohe sustained a laceration to his head and was taken to Penn Highlands DuBois by Sykesville Ambulance. Also assisting at the scene was Sykesville Fire Department.
Crash on I-80
State police in DuBois said no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 in Union Township at 12:44 p.m. April 27. Police said Jeffrey R. Evans, 37, of Loveland, Ohio, and Kaaliyah L. Woodside, 19, of Brookville, were both traveling east. Evans saw a disabled passenger car along the south berm and attempted to merge into the left lane. He didn’t see Woodside in a blind spot and the vehicles collided. Evans’ 2020 Cascadia Freightliner Cascadia sustaine minor damage and Woodside’s 2013 Hyundai Sonata sustained moderate damage.
No injuries
State police in DuBois said no injuries were reported when a 16-year-old boy lost control of his 2007 Toyota Tacoma while negotiating a left curve on Wayne Road in Winslow Township. Police said he over compensated and the pickup slid off the road and hit a tree. The accident happened at 8:07 p.m. May 2. Assisting at the scene were Reynoldsville Fire Department and DuBois EMS.
Arrested for harassment
State police in DuBois said a 30-year-old man from Reynoldsville and a 25-year-old woman were cited following an incident involving food and ice cream at 3:40p.m. April 15 in Reynoldsville. The incident involved throwing food, vulgarities and pushing, with the woman leaving the scene in her vehicle with her child unsecured inside the vehicle. The man was cited for harassment and the woman was cited for traffic violations.
Damage at park
State police in DuBois are investigating damage to a wooden hand railing, valued at $200, and a steel garage door, valued at $700, at Reynlow Park. The damage was done sometime between midnight April 21 and 7 a.m. April 29. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP DuBois at 814--371-4652.
Driver falls asleep
State police in DuBois said Charles D. Heasley, 76, of Herndon, was not injured when he fell asleep while traveling east on Interstate 80 in Washington Township. His 2022 Chevrolet Silverado went off the road and hit some small trees and shrubs before stopping in a ditch. The accident happened at 7:30 a.m. May 5.
Arrested for theft
State police in DuBois said Allen Marshall, 46, of Reynoldsville, was arrested for theft after he entered the garage of Rosemary DeJohn, 69, of Reynoldsville and took miscellaneous items valued at $170. He was charged with criminal trespass and theft.
RIDGWAY
DUI/drugs
• State police in Ridgway were dispatched to an abandoned vehicle on private property in Fox Township, Elk County, a 11:46 a.m. May 5. Police found the vehicle contained illegal substance and drug paraphernalia. Police are continuing their investigation.
• State police in Ridgway conducted a traffic stop at 4:13 p.m. May 6 in Johnsonburg. The driver was charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
Shoplifting
State police in Ridgway arrested a 38-year-old woman for shoplifting at 3:24 p.m. May 4 in Fox Township, Elk County.
Fleeing police
State police in Ridgway attempted to serve an arrest warrant on Cody Allen Coulson, 29, of Kersey, at 10:36 a.m. May 5. He fled from PSP on a four-wheeler. Anyone having information on Colson’s whereabouts is asked to contact PS Ridgway at 814-776-6136.
Stolen penny
State police in Ridgway are investigating a report that a silver penny, valued at 20 cents, was stolen on May 5 from a 50-year-old woman from Penfield.
Fire investigation
The State Police Fire Marshal is investigating the cause and origin that destroyed a single-family dwelling in Sergeant Township, McKean County. At this time the cause is undetermined; police are continuing their investigation. The fire was reported at 4:36 p.m. May 6, with total loss reported to be $350,000.