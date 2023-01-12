BROOKVILLE
Animal abuse
Brookville police have cited a 40-year-old man from Brookville for neglect of an animal and abuse of an animal after he alleged left his dog outside for more than a week without food, water or shelter. The dog was noticed by a neighbor, who provided food and water prior to calling police. The citations were filed in the office of Magistrate Greg Bazylak.
Disorderly conduct
Brookville police conducted a traffic stop at 11:49 a.m. January 8 for an expired inspection. During the stop police located approximately 3.5 grams of marijuana. The 25-year-old male driver was cited for expired inspection and disorderly conduct. Citations were filed in the office of Magistrate Greg Bazylak.
PUNXSUTAWNEY PSP
DUI/drugs
State police in Punxsutawney responded at 3:09 a.m. December 31 to a report of a vehicle blocking traffic on Route 119 in Big Run. The driver, a 30-year-old man from Big Run, was unresponsive in the driver’s seat and found to be manifestly under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and taken to PSP Punxsy barracks. While attempting to release the man, he began yelling at troopers and threw open the glass door to the barracks, causing it to forcibly bounce off the wall. He was transported to the Jefferson County Jail on DUI and disorderly conduct charges.
Cooking oil stolen
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report that someone removed a security seal from a used cooking oil tank at Ann’s Grab and Go on Evans Street in Brookville and removed the contents. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Punxsy at 814-938-0510, referencing PA 2022-1654629.
Domestic incident
State police in Punxsutawney arrested Mitchell Oakes, 47, of Pikeville, Tenn., following a domestic incident at 2:45 p.m. December 27 in Perry Township. Police said Oakes injured a 33-year-old woman from Scranton in the incident. He was charged with simple assault and transported to the Jefferson County Jail, where he was arraigned and released.
Accidental death
State police in Punxsutawney were notified by Jefferson County 911 at 5:08 p.m. December27 that a 75-year-old man from Mayport was pinned under a farm tractor in Ringgold Township. Police and Jefferson County EMS arrived at the scene, where the man was found to be deceased. There were no suspicious findings at the scene.
Harassment
State police in Punxsutawney arrested a 53-year-old man from Dayton after he pushed a 21-year-old man from Dayton during an argument. After the argument a vehicle windshield was also damaged, with damages set at $200.
Vehicle hits deer
State police in Punxsutawney said Carol A. Minnick, 78, of Summerville, was not injured when her 2014 Jeep Latitude hit a deer. The accident happened at 5:39 p.m. January 5 on Route 36 in Oliver Township. The Jeep was towed from the scene.
Collision on bridge
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a two-vehicle accident that happened at 2:47 p.m. January 4 on Airport Road in Bell Township. Police said Heather Frantz, 47, of Reynoldsville, was traveling south on a one-lane bridge. Thomas C. Elkin, 65, of Delancey, proceeded onto the bridge before Frantz was off the bridge, with driver’s side mirrors hitting. Police said Elkin did not stop at the scene.
Theft
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a theft in Beaver Township. Sometime between 7 a.m. October 11 and 3:55 p.m. January 7, a 69-year-old woman from Summerville lost approximately $20,000 in U.S. currency through various applications by a male suspect.
Pickup hits pole
State police in Punxsutawney said Dana S. Maxwell, 60, of Summerville, was not injured when his 2015 Nissan Frontier hit a pole in the Walmart parking lot in Young Township as he was attempting to park. The pickup sustained disabling damage.
One-vehicle crash
State police in Punxsutawney said Derek P. Langway, 39, of Stafford, Va., was not injured when he failed to negotiate a right curve on Hamilton Porter Road and hit the guide rail, causing disabling damage to his 2016 Ford Explorer. He was cited for driving too fast. The accident happened at 5:38 a.m. January 9.
MARIENVILLE PSP
DUI/drugs
• State police in Marienville saw a vehicle off the road, Route 66, in Farmington Township, Clarion County, at 7:41 p.m. January 6. Police determined the driver, a 36-year-old woman from Brookville, was DUI/alcohol. Charges will be filed in district court.
• At 10:40 p.m. January 7 state police in Marienville responded to the sportsman parking lot in Farmington Township, Clarion County, for a report that a vehicle was off the road. The driver, a 33-year-old man from Marienville, was arrested for DUI/alcohol. Charges will be filed in district court.
Attempted burglary
State police in Marienville are investigating an attempted burglary that occurred at 9:31 a.m. December 31 in the area of Tylersburg in Clarion County.
Store burglary
State police in Marienville are investigating a burglary at Georges Little Store in Hickory Township, Forest County. Sometime between 5:30 p.m. December 29 and 6 a.m. December 30, someone stole various items, including cigarettes, chewing tobacco and lottery tickets.
Harassment
State police in Marienville are investigating a report that a 36-year-old woman in Eldred Township was receiving threatening/harmful statements over the phone from her ex-husband, a 57-year-old man from Pittsburgh, on January 4.
CLARION PSP
DUI/drugs
State police in Clarion conducted a traffic stop at 2 a.m. January 7 on Route 66 in Limestone Township, Clarion County. The driver was arrested for DUI/alcohol.
Harassment
- State police in Clarion arrested a 34-year-old man from Shippenville at 8:53 p.m. August 19 for punching a 33-year-old woman from Rimersburg.
- State police in Clarion said Brandon Dunkle, 27, of Rimersburg, was charged with harassment after he threw a cell phone at a 19-year-old man from Rimersburg. The incident happened at 4:33 p.m. January 6.
- State police in Clarion arrested Michael Poling, 47, of Shippenville after he grabbed a single shot 410 gauge style rifle and pointed it at the head of his girlfriend, 46-year-old Heidi Shaffer of Shippeville, during an argument at 8:57 a.m. December 22.
Natural death
State police in Clarion were called to a residence in Piney Township, Clarion County, at 12:22 a.m. December 1 where a 69-year-old man was found deceased. The man had several chronic health conditions and his death, police report, was a result of natural causes.
Fatal injury
A New York man died in a two-vehicle accident at 6:51 a.m. December 24 on Interstate 80 in Clarion Township, Clarion County. State police in Clarion said Manpreet Singh, 20, of South Richmond Hill, N.Y., was a passenger in a disabled truck that was jackknifed in the westbound lane of the road. Idris S. Jones, 39, of Clearwater, Fla., was traveling west and was to able to avoid the collision. Singh was ejected from the truck and sustained fatal injuries to his head.
Credit card thefts
- State police in Clarion are investigating a report that someone used the credit card information of a 32-year-old man from Rimersburg to make a purchase for $80.95 sometime between 5:08 p.m. August 13 and 10:45 a.m. August 15.
- State police in Clarion are investigating the theft of $908.67, stolen electronically from the account of a 47-year-old woman from Sligo. The money was taken sometime between August 10 and December 5.
Shoplifting arrest
State police in Clarion arrested a 33-year-old man from Strattanville for shoplifting at Walmart. Stolen sometime between 5:37 p.m. September 17 and 10:53 p.m. October 28 were two skateboards, valued at $427, and a cat tree house valued at $68.
Car rolls over
State police in Clarion said Donald R. Marquis, 41, of Rimersburg, was not injured in a one-vehicle accident at 7:43 a.m. January 4. Police said Marquis was traveling west on Route 861 in Madison Township, Clarion County, when he lost control of his 2006 Hyundai Tiburon. The car crossed the road, hit an embankment, rotated 180 degrees and rolled onto its driver’s side. He was cited for driving too fast. Assisting at the scene were East Brady and Rimersburg fire departments.
ATV stolen
State police in Clarion are investigating the theft of an ATV, stolen sometime between 9 a.m. September 28 and 2:56 p.m. October 1 from the residence of a 33-year-old man from Marble.
No injuries
State police in Clarion said Daniela Zurita Sosa, 20, of Norwalk, and her passenger, were not injured when her 1999 Nissan Maxima began to slide on the road. The car went off the road, hit and embankment and rotated 180 degrees before stopping. The accident happened at 5:58 p.m. December 24 on Interstate 80 in Clarion Township, Clarion County.
Terroristic threat
State police in Clarion are investigating a report that a 14-year-old boy from Rimersburg threatened to take a gun to school on December 21.
Two-vehicle crash
State police in Clarion said no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash at 9:13 a.m. January 6 on Route 66 in Clarion Township, Clarion County. Police said Gabriel P. Gilmore, 38, of Knox, was turning onto the westbound ramp of I-80 and turned in front of Grant M. Garner, 18, of Shippenville, who was traveling south. Both drivers were cited in the accident. Assisting at the scene was Clarion VFD.
Dirt bike stolen
State police in Clarion are investigating a report that someone stole a 2017 Honda RX450 dirt bike from the yard of Todd Harriger, 31, of Clarion. The theft occurred sometime between 2 p.m. November 14 and 1 p.m. December 17. The value of the bike is $7,598.11.
Two-vehicle collsion
State police in Clarion said no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle collision at 10:23 a.m. January 2 in Paint Township, Clarion County. Police said Michael R. Troutman, 34, of Fryburg, pulled in front of James J. Hilinski, 53, of Clarion, who was traveling west on Route 322/28. Both vehicles, 2014 Ford Escape driven by Troutman and a 2017 Chevrolet Suburban, were towed from the scene.
Vehicle overturns
State police in Clarion investigated a one-vehicle accident at 9:38 a.m. December 23 on Interstate 80 in Richland Township, Clarion County. Police said Indira Vasudevan, 74, of Fairlawn, Ohio, was traveling west and went off the road. Her 2014 Toyota 4-Runner hit the guide rail before going down over an embankment and overturning. Vasudevan sustained possible injuries. She and her passenger were taken to Clarion Hospital by ambulance for evaluation.
Laptop stolen
State police in Clarion are investigating the theft of a package, containing an laptop valued at $500, taken from the front porch of a 33-year-old woman from Clarion on December 28.
DUBOIS PSP
DUI/drugs
- At 2:55 p.m. October 21, state police in DuBois assisted EMS with a 42-year-old man, asleep in the driver seat of a vehicle located in the road on Smithtown Road in Washington Township. The man was found to be DUI/drugs.
- PSP DuBois conducted a traffic stop at 10:49 p.m. December 30 in Winslow Township. The driver, a 26-year-old man from Punxsutawney, was arrested for DUI/controlled substance.
- State police in DuBois conducted a traffic stop for equipment violations at 2:26 a.m. January 6 in DuBois. The driver, a 30-year-old man from Penfield, was arrested for DUI/controlled substance.
- At 9:55 p.m. December 14 state police in DuBois conducted a traffic stop on Route 219 in Snyder Township. The driver, a 30-year-old man from DuBois, was suspected of driving under the influence of prescription medications. His toxicology showed methamphetamine, marijuana and multiple prescription narcotics present in his blood.
- State police in DuBois conducted a traffic stop at 1:57 a.m. January 8 in Falls Creek. The driver, a 33-year-old man from Reynoldsville, was arrested for DUI/controlled substance.
- State police in DuBois conducted a traffic stop at 12 a.m. January 8 in Sandy Township, Clearfield County, for multiple traffic violations. Police detected the strong odor of alcohol in the vehicle and saw indicators of suspected impairment. The driver, a 44-year-old woman from Clearfield, was arrested for suspicion of DUI.
- State police in DuBois conducted a traffic stop at 1:20 p.m. January 6 on Allegheny Boulevard in Brookville. On contact with the occupants of the vehicle, narcotics were discovered.
SUV hits deer
State police in DuBois said Lalitha D. Darlin, 27, of Williamsport, was not injured when her 2016 Mazda CX-5 hit a deer. The SUV sustained heavy damage and was towed from the scene. The accident happened at 5:23 p.m. December 30 on Interstate 80 in Pine Creek Township.
Three-vehicle crash
State police in DuBois investigated a three-vehicle crash at 2:01 p.m. December 23 in Sykesville. Police said Isaiah A. Kerr, 21, of Oil City, was traveling west on Washington Street and could not stop on the icy road. His 2014 Dodge Caravan hit a 2018 Nissan Rogue driven by Melissa A. George, 45, of Sykesville, who was traveling north on Sykesville Street Extension. Her vehicle spun clockwise and hit a 2016 Ford Fusion, driven by Crystal M. Rodabaugh, 49, of Punxsutawney, who was traveling south. George and Rodabaugh sustained minor injuries and were taken to Penn Highlands DuBois by DuBois EMS Ambulance Service.
Friend arrested
State police in DuBois said a 35-year-old man from Falls Creek was arrested after he kicked in the door at a friend’s house. Damage to the door was valued at $200. The man was taken to the Jefferson County Jail after charges were filed.
Harassment
- State police in DuBois said Roger Waggoner, 54, of Brockway, was cited for harassment and criminal mischief following a domestic incident at 1 p.m. January 1 in Warsaw Township. During the fight a flat screen TV, valued at $400, was damage. Waggoner was arrested on a simple assault warrant from PSP Punxsutawney.
- State police in DuBois have charged Jerry Luke, 60, of Snyder Township, with harassment after he punched a 45-year-old woman from Brockway and used obscene language during an argument that became physical.
Two injured
Two passengers were injured in a one-vehicle accident at 10:34 a.m. December 24 on I-80 in Washington Township. State police in DuBois said a 17-year-old boy from South Williamsport was driving west in a 2020 Jeep Gladiator when he lost control of the vehicle, which went into the median, hitting several small trees. Taken to Penn Highlands DuBois by DuBois EMS Ambulance Service were a 34-year-old woman, Ngun Par, and an 8-year-old girl. Both had minor injuries.
No injuries
State police in DuBois said Damon V. DeChurch, 21, of DuBois, was not injured in a two-vehicle accident. Police said DeChurch was traveling north on Route 219 in Washington Township and was not able to slow down in time to avoid hitting a vehicle waiting to turn into Legends Motor Sports. DeChurch’s 2011 Nissan X-Terra sustained disabling damage. He was cited for following too closely. The accident happened at 5:49 a.m. January 5.
Two-vehicle crash
No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash investigated by state police in DuBois at 12:03 p.m. December 31 in Rose Township. Police said David W. Jaklitsch, 42, of Port Jefferson Station, N.Y., was traveling east on Interstate 80 when he lost control of his 2015 Honda Odyssey when it encountered alleged standing water on the road. The minivan crossed the road, hit the guardrail then went back onto the road, where its rear end was hit by the front end of a 2021 Honda CRV, driven by Scott L. Hauge, 59, of Bismarck, N.D. The minivan stopped in the right lane, blocking traffic.
Theft by deception
State police in DuBois are investigating a report that a 26-year-old woman from Reynoldsville was contacted by phone and asked to provide personal information as a result of her PayPal account being hacked. She complied and was scammed out of approximately $275 and a loan was also opened in her name.
Teenager injured
State police in DuBois said a 17-year-old boy from Boardman, Ohio, sustained minor injuries when he lost control of his 2011 Chevrolet Silverado on the wet road. The pickup went off the road and down an embankment, sustaining front end damage. The accident happened at 8:51 p.m. January 7 on Interstate 80 in Pine Creek Township.
Crash on icy road
State police in DuBois investigated a two-vehicle accident at 12:42 p.m. December 23 on Route 322 in Winslow Township. Police said Thomas J. Schram, 37, of DuBois, was traveling west and lost control of his 2007 Toyota Tacoma on the icy road. The pickup crossed the road and hit a 2020 Subaru WRX/STi, driven by Jason W. Confer, 37, of Reynoldsville. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts and were not injured. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. Assisting police was Reynoldsville Fire Department.
RIDGWAY PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in Ridgway seized a vehicle driven by a 30-year-old man from St. Marys at 10:12 a.m. December 9 as the result of a probation violation. Illegal narcotics and paraphernalia were found in the vehicle.
- At 9:41 a.m. January 4, state police in Ridgway conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The driver, a 20-year-old man from Sheffield, was arrested for suspicion DUI/drugs.
Truck hits tree
State police in Ridgway said Richard P. Scott, 61, of Moscow, was injured when he lost control of his vehicle on Route 948 because of slippery road conditions. The 2016 Mack truck tractor crossed the road and hit a tree before spinning 180 degrees. Scott was taken by Ridgway EMS to Penn Highlands Elk. Also assisting at the scene was Wilcox Fire Company.
Terroristic threats
State police in Ridgway were called to Kane Elementary/Middle School at 10 a.m. to investigate terroristic threats, sexual extortion and cyber harassment of a child. Police said charges have been filed on a juvenile and police are continuing the investigation.