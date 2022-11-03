BROOKVILLE
Terroristic threats
Brookville police have charged a juvenile male with ethnic intimidation, harassment, disorderly conduct and terroristic threats after he told several people he wanted to run over a Black female with a car. Additional statements of hate and threats against the victim were also disclosed, and many witnesses heard the boy make threats of violence toward a religious group.
PUNXSUTAWNEY PSP
Attempted kidnapping
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating an attempted kidnapping on October 26 on No. 8 Road in Perry Township. Police said a 7-year-old girl described the suspect vehicle as a small white car with four doors. The occupants were described as a short female driver with short brown hair, gray shirt and blue jeans. A male passenger was described as average size with an orange shirt, shorts, glasses and a beard. The vehicle fled in an unknown direction. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510.
DUI/drugs
State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop at 7:08 p.m. October 29 on Route 36 in Bell Township after multiple lane violations were observed. Police detected a strong odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver, a 63-year-old woman from Punxsutawney, was arrested for suspicion of DUI and a small amount of suspected marijuana was seized from her vehicle.
Driver injured
State police in Punxsutawney said Madison M. Wulfert, 19 of Punxsutawney, sustained minor injuries when she swerved to miss a deer. She failed to negotiate a sharp left curve under a railroad bridge and hit the concrete wall of the bridge. She was taken by Jefferson County EMS to Punxsutawney Area Hospital. Her 2011 Hyundai Elantra was towed from the scene. The accident happened at 3:10 p.m. October 22 on Locust Lane in Canoe Township, Indiana County. Assisting at the scene was Rossiter Fire Department and Jefferson County EMS.
ATV stolen
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating the theft of an ATV owned by a 26-year-old man from Punxsutawney. The ATV was taken October 3 from Service Center Road in Pine Creek Township.
Two-vehicle crash
State police in Punxsutawney said Conner R. Forsythe, 18, of Brockway, sustained serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash at 10:53 a.m. October 19 on Route 28 in Clover Township. Police said Forsythe was traveling south in a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt when his car began an uncontrollable spin, hitting a guide rail and then hitting a 2017 Ford driven by Jesse L. Greeley, 41, of Brookville, who was traveling north. Forsythe, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was extricated from his car by mechanical means and taken by Jefferson County EMS to Penn Highlands DuBois. He was cited for driving too fast. Greeley was not injured. Assisting at the scene was Summerville VFD.
Theft
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating an incident that happened at 4:30 p.m. October 20 at Snax Food and Gas station in Young Township. Police said a 68-year-old man from Derry purchased gas and left without paying when he had issues with his debit card at the pump. The next day $85.91 had been charged to his bank account.
Endangering a child
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report that an incident at 10 a.m. October 2 in Union Township endangered the welfare of a 10-year-old girl.
Car hits deer
State police in Punxsutawney said Bonnie J. Bush, 57, of Reynoldsville, was not injured when her 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt hit a deer. The accident happened at 8:53 p.m. October 24 on Route 36 in Gaskill Township.
Women arrested
State police in Punxsutawney arrested a 42-year-old woman from Kittanning and an 18-year-old woman from Reynoldsville after they were fighting at 6:45 p.m. October 16 in Rose Township.
MARIENVILLE PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in Marienville conducted a traffic stop at 10:51 a.m. October 27 on Route 899 in Jenks Township, Forest County. The driver, a 41-year-old man from Brookville, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
- At 12:39 a.m. October 30, state police in Marienville conducted a traffic stop on Route 62 in Hickory Township, Forest County, after observing multiple traffic violations. A 52-year-old man from Elizabeth was arrested for DUI/alcohol.
Officers allegedly assaulted
State police in Marienville are investigating a report that an inmate at SCI Forest assaulted three corrections officers between 11:50 a.m. and 12 a.m. October 7.
Two injured
State police in Marienville say two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident at 11:49 a.m. October 21 at the intersection of Route 949 and Route 36 in Eldred Township. Police said Barbara K. Simpson, 84, of Corsica, was traveling north on Route 949 and pulled into the path of Ray E. Ross, 79, of Sigel. Her 2011 Subaru Legacy sustained disabling damage, but Simpson and her passenger were not injured. Ross was Lifeflighted to UPMC Altoona and his passenger, Ruth L. Ross, 73, of Sigel, was taken by ambulance to Penn Highlands Brookville. His 2011 Chevrolet Malibu was also towed from the scene. Assisting police were Jefferson County EMS, Lifeflight and Sigel VFD.
CLARION PSP
Driver injured
State police in Clarion said Nathan J. Clowes, 24, of Summerville, was injured in a one-vehicle accident at 7:34 a.m. October 24 on Route 322 in Clarion Township, Clarion County. Police said Clowes saw traffic was stopped to turn. His 2013 Ram 1500 went off the road and hit a utility pole. He was taken to Clarion Hospital by ambulance. Also assisting at the scene were Strattanville and Corsica fire companies.
No injuries
State police in Clarion said Pammilia S. Clever, 46, of Sigel, was not injured when she failed to negotiate a left curve and her 2015 Kia Forte went off the road and hit the guide rail. The car was towed from the scene. The accident happened at 5:45 p.m. October 15 on Fisher Road in Clarion Township, Clarion County.
SUV overturns
State police in Clarion said Joseph A. Boyd, 34, of Corsica, was not injured when his 2014 Chevrolet Equinox went off the road, hit an embankment and mailbox before traveling back onto the road and overturning, blocking both lanes of traffic. The accident happened at 6:16 a.m. October 5 on Route 322 in Clarion Township, Clarion County. He was cited for driving too fast.
Motorcycle stolen
State police in Clarion are investigating the theft of a motorcycle, valued at $300, stolen at approximately 8 p.m. September 26 from Ronald Texter, 24, of Knox.
Burglary reported
State police in Clarion are investigating a burglary that happened sometime between 7 a.m. July 1 and 8 p.m. September 26 in Beaver Township, Clarion County. Stolen was a Ruger gun valued at $150, owned by Ronald Teeter, 24, of Knox.
Car hits pedestrian
State police in Clarion said one person was injured when a car hit a pedestrian in the parking lot of Country Fair Gas Station in Shippenville. Police said Dorothy L. King, 56, of New Bethlehem, was backing out of a parking stall when her 2014 Kia Sorento hit Betty J. Eck, 74, of Shippenville, who had walked behind her car. Eck fell down and later reported a serious head injury. Both women left the scene after exchanging information.
Car hits debris
State police in Clarion said Oscar C. Maquin Chub, 25, of Fishkill, N.Y., was not injured when his 2017 Honda Civic hit an unknown stationary object on Interstate 80. Maquin Chub was traveling east when the accident happened at 1:40 a.m. October 10 in Monroe Township, Clarion County.
Minivan hits deer
State police in Clarion said Michael J. Bradley, 54, of Shippenville, was not injured when his 2012 Honda Odyssey hit a deer. Bradley was traveling south on Route 66 in Limestone Township, Clarion County, when the accident happened at 7:42 a.m. October 21.
One-vehicle crash
State police in Clarion said Margaret C. Bensel, 70, of Leeper, was not injured when her 2015 Toyota Tacoma crossed the fog line, went onto an embankment, hit a PennDOT sign and a tree. The accident happened at 4:31 p.m. October 22 on Route 66 in Paint Township, Clarion County.
Missing person
State police in Clarion were notified at 7:30 p.m. October 13 that Duane Carl Schlopy had left his home in Redbank Township, Clarion County, threatening to harm himself. He was last known to be operating a black Saturn SUV with PA registration LLW 9075. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.
DUI/drugs
State police in Clarion conducted a traffic stop for multiple violations at 9:44 a.m. September 30 on Route 28 in Paint Township, Clarion County. The driver, a 46-year-old man from Emlenton, was arrested for DUI.
DUBOIS PSP
DUI/drugs
State police in DuBois said charges have been filed against an 18-year-old student from Punxsutawney who was seen smoking marijuana in the parking lot of Jeff Tech. The incident happened at 8:45 a.m. October 25.
Driver injured
State police in DuBois said Rita L. Hippchen, 60, of Brookville, sustained minor injuries when she lost control of her 2016 Ford Fusion while driving on wet road conditions. The car went off the road and hit the guide rail, causing it to spin 180 degrees before stopping. Hippchen was taken to Penn Highlands Brookville by Jefferson County EMS. The car was towed from the scene. The accident happened at 2:32 p.m. October 19 on the eastbound lane of Interstate 80 in Brookville.
Harassment
State police in DuBois were called to Huston Township in Clearfield County at 1:26 p.m. October 16 when a 39-year-old woman from Punxsutawney said a man was threatening to harm himself with a 9 mm hand gun. Police determined the two had been fighting. The man was deemed a felon not to possess a hand gun. He was arrested and taken to Penn Highlands on warrant.
RIDGWAY PSP
Accidental fire
State police in Ridgway said Curwensville Fire Department was dispatched to a house explosion at 1:58 p.m. October 3 in Curwensville. The residence of a 30-year-old man was a total loss. The fire was ruled accidental, with no criminal activity found.
Marker moved
State police in Ridgway are investigating a report that someone removed a survey stake marking the location of a property line from the property of a 65-year-old man from St. Marys. The stake was removed sometime between 11:59 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. October 19.
Two-car crash
State police in Marienville said two vehicles crashed at 12:18 p.m. October 21 on Route 255 in Fox Township, Elk County. Police said a 2020 Chevrolet Spark driven by Martha A. Gausman, 71, of St. Marys, and a 2002 Volkswagen Jetta, driven by Lee T. Sayers, 34, of Kersey, crashed when Gausman failed to yield the right of way when entering Million Dollar Highway from Old Kersey Road. No injuries were reported.
Sexual assault reported
State police in Ridgway are investigating a report of sexual assault that happened at 8:05 p.m. October 28 in Jay Township, Elk County.