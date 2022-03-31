BROOKVILLE
DUI/drugs
At 12:30 p.m. March 10, Brookville police report they stopped a careless driver in the East Main Street area. Police determined a passenger in the vehicle was a fugitive from justice, wanted in two different counties, and in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The person was taken to Jefferson County Jail and charges were filed.
Megan’s Law violation
Brookville police said a warrant has been issued for Xavier Lee Arnold Sr., 33, of Maryland, for two counts of failing to comply with Megan’s Law sex offenders requirements. He was last seen in September 2021. Anyone having any information is asked to call Brookville Police at 814-849-1617.
Disorderly conduct
At 6:30 p.m. March 22 Brookville police were conducting a traffic stop in the parking lot of Giant Eagle when a man was seen standing in the middle of South White Street yelling “hit me” at motorists, causing several motorists to stop. Police are filing charges of disorderly conduct and harassment in district court.
PUNXSUTAWNEY PSP
DUI/drugs
- At 2 a.m. March 20 state police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop on Route 119 in Bell Township for a registration violation. Police detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage along with visual indicators of suspected impairment. After field sobriety tests the driver, a 26-year-old woman from North Cambria, was arrested for suspicion of DUI of a drug or drugs, and transported for evaluation by a drug recognition expert.
- A 23-year-old man from Brookville was arrested by PSP Punxsutawney at 7:31 p.m. March 18 for DUI with possession of drug paraphernalia, following a traffic stop in Clover Township.
- State police in Punxsutawney arrested a 42-year-old man from Nanty Glo for DUI at 8:06 p.m. March 13 in Montgomery Township, Indiana County.
- State police in Punxsutawney stopped a man from Mentcle, Pa., for summary traffic violations at 12:32 p.m. March 26 in Cherry Tree. During the stop, the driver appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance Charges are pending.
- A 28-year-old man from Punxsutawney was stopped for a summary traffic violation. The driver is suspected of DUI of a controlled substance after a traffic stop by PSP Punxsy at 10:23 p.m. March 15 in Punxsutawney. Charges are pending a toxicology report.
- State police in Punxsutawney said a 19-year-old man from Brockway was arrested for DUI after he was found non-responsive in his vehicle at 4:26 a.m. February 26 on Route 536 in Perry Township. Police said his blood alcohol content was 0.18 percent.
- A man was arrested for DUI of alcohol by state police in Punxsutawney following a traffic stop on Progress Street in Brookville at 9:08 p.m. March 18. Charges are pending toxicology report.
- At 9:03 p.m. March 27 state police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop on East Mahoning Street, Punxsutawney, and determined the driver, a 25-year-old man from Rossiter was DUI of a controlled substance.
Child abuse reported
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a Child Line report of abuse of a 1-year-old boy. The alleged abuse occurred between 7 p.m. March 12 and 3 p.m. March 22 in Rossiter.
School bus fight
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a fight between two students on a school bus. The fight happened between 2:45 p.m. and 3:05 p.m. March 21 in McCalmont Township.
Tractor stolen
State police in Punxsutawney said Nathan Levine, 37, of Mahaffey, was arrested for taking a Cub Cadet tractor, valued at approximately $6,000, from a garage in Bell Township, Clearfield County, owned by a 51-year-old man from Troy, Ohio. Police said the tractor was taken sometime between 1 p.m. March 19 and 3 p.m. March 21. The tractor was located on March 28 at a residence in Greenwood Township, Clearfield County. Levine was arrested and the tractor was returned to the owner.
Bad checks
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report of bad checks being passed by a known person at Stahlmans Country Store in Punxsutawney.
Domestic incident
State police in Punxsutawney said a man was arrested following a domestic incident at 7:45 a.m. March 25 on Church Road, Canoe Township, Indiana County.
Facebook scam
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a Facebook scam. At 10:33 a.m. March 18 a 45-year-old woman from Rossiter used a cash app to send a down payment of $155 for a puppy, then the other person stopped communicating with her.
Burglary reported
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a burglary which happened sometime between 7 a.m. March 1 and 4:49 p.m. March 25 at the McCalmont Township residence of a 32-year-old woman from DuBois. Stolen were silver rings, necklaces, watches, lighters, apple kitchen decor, dish set marked with daisies, clothes and shoes. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Punxsy at 814-938-0510.
MARIENVILLE PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in Marienville arrested a 51-year-old man from South Park, Pa., for DUI following a traffic stop at 4:36 p.m. March 19 on Route 66 in Jenks Township, Forest County. Charges pending blood results.
- State police in Marienville said a 66-year-old man from Hermitage, Pa., was arrested for DUI of alcohol following an incident at 5;13 p.m. March 14 in Farmington Township, Clarion County.
Vehicle crash
State police in Marienville investigated a vehicle crash at 3:45 a.m. March 12 on Route 899 in Barnett Township. Police discovered the driver, Derek Brletich, 37, of Elizabeth, who had fled the scene, did not have permission to drive the pickup. Charges were filed in district court.
Bad checks
State police in Marienville are investigating a report that someone wrote a check at Baughman’s Market in Jenks Township, Forest County, on November 24, 2021, and it was returned by the bank for insufficient funds.
Disorderly conduct
Three people were arrested for disorderly conduct following a disturbance at Forest Restaurant in Tionesta Township, Forest County, at 1:48 p.m. March 20. Arrested by state police in Marienville were three men, ages 19, 20 and 23, all from Erie.
Door window broken
State police in Marienville are investigating a report from Benedict Bazner, 71, of Bethel Park, Pa., that a window on the front sliding door of his Tionesta Township, Forest County, residence was broken.
Counterfeit money
State police in Marienville are investigating an incident at the boat launch in Tionesta Township, Forest County. At 8:51 a.m. March 23 counterfeit U.S. currency bills were found near the boat launch.
CLARION PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in Clarion arrested a 53-year-old man from Clarion who drove to the Sligo UK gas station at 9:34 p.m. March 3, while DUI of alcohol. Police said his blood alcohol content was nearly three times the legal limit and charges were filed in district court.
- At 1:03 a.m. February 19, state police in Clarion arrested a 22-year-old man from Clarion for DUI in Strattanville.
- State police in Clarion arrested a 32-year-old man from Clarion for DUI at 9:49 p.m. January 30 in Clarion Township, Clarion County.
Car hits bridge
State police in Clarion said no injuries were reported in a one-car accident at 8:13 p.m. March 19 in Clarion Township, Clarion County. Police said Autumn M. Grice, 23, of Beaver Falls, was traveling south on Stoney Lonesome Road when her 2021 Nissan Maxima hit the bridge railing, causing disabling damage. Both Grice and her passenger, Timmy P. Best, 24, of Clarion, were wearing seatbelts.
One-car crash
State police in Clarion said no injuries were reported in a one-car crash at 8:35 a.m. March 27 in Monroe Township, Clarion County. Police said Carrie M. Kirkham, 38, of Sligo, was traveling south on Route 68 when she began to lose control of her 2009 Pontiac G5. The car went off the berm and hit an embankment, sustaining minor damages. She was wearing her seatbelt. Kirkham was cited for driving too fast.
Indecent assault
State police are investigating a report of indecent assault that allegedly happened between August 2020 and September 2020. Police said a 21-year-old woman from Richland Township, Clarion County, said her father-in-law touched her inappropriately on two ocassions.
Burglary and assault
State police in Clarion were notified by a 69-year-old man from Emlenton and a 61-year-old woman from Clarion on March 25 that a burglary and assault had taken place. Susan Hutchison, 71, of Emlenton, was arrested.
Public drunkenness
State police in Clarion said James Porter, 31, of Clarion bought a half gallon of clear liquor at the state liquor store at the Staples Plaza in Monroe Township, Clarion County, at 7:11 p.m. March 24. He went to his vehicle and drank the liquor, to the extent he couldn’t speak and could only mumbled when police arrived. He was arrested for public drunkenness and was also cited for driving with a suspended license.
Theft
State police in Clarion are investigating the theft of numerous items from the residence of Fred Dunlap, 57, of Parker, Pa. Taken sometime between December 7 and December 18, 2021, were a crossbow, pistol and other items, with a total value of $3,200.
Simple assault
State police in Clarion said Stephen Nulph, 71, of New Bethlehem, was arrested for simple assault/harassment at 3:07 p.m. March 25 following an domestic dispute involving Anthony Nulph, 29, of New Bethlehem.
Debris on road
State police in Clarion said Stephen S. Schwartz, 59, of Wickliffe, Ohio, was not injured when his 2021 Honda Accord struck debris on the road from an earlier crash. The accident happened at 5 p.m. March 6 on Interstate 80 in Richland Township, Clarion County.
DUBOIS PSP
Shoplifting
State police in DuBois said a 27-year-old woman from Reynoldsville was arrested for shoplifting at Dollar General in Reynoldsville. The incident happened at 3:40p.m. March 21.
Harassment
State police in DuBois said Leah Fleeger, 32, of Falls Creek, was arrested at 8:20 p.m. March 20 after an argument with Marc Watson, 36, of Falls Creek, turned into a fight. Charges were filed in district court.
Trees shot
State police in DuBois are investigating a report of criminal mischief in Brady Township, Clearfield County. Police said on property owned by Gary Gilmore, 67, of Luthersburg, several trees had suspected bullet holes and a sap collector tray was damaged. Police are interviewing suspects.
Deposit stolen
State police in DuBois are investigating the theft of $3,300 in cash from the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Sykesville. The money, intended for deposit in the bank, was stolen March 9.
RIDGWAY PSP
DUI/drugs
State police in Ridgway conducted a traffic stop at 1:54 a.m. March 27 in Johnsonburg. The driver, a 39-year-old man from Johnsonburg, was arrested for DUI and transported to Penn Highlands Elk for a legal blood draw.
Pickup rolls over embankment
State police in Ridgway said Zachery R. Bentley, 21, of Jamestown, NY, was not injured when he lost control of his 2014 Ram 1500. Police said the accident happened at 5:19 a.m. March 28 on Route 66 in Highland Township, Elk County. Bentley was turning right from Route 66 onto Route 948 when he lost control of the pickup, crossed the road, hit the guide rail and rolled down an embankment.
Indecent assault
State police in Ridgway are investigating a report of indecent assault on March 11. Police said the victim, a 23-year-old woman from Kersey, was involved in an overdose during a previous incident and transported to Penn Highlands Elk.
Theft
State police in Ridgway are investigating the theft of $45.90, , stolen from a 46-year-old woman from Wilcox.
Endangering a child
State police in Ridgway have charged a 39-year-old man with DUI and endangering the welfare of a child. Police said the man drove to PSP Ridgway to pick up his child while under the influence of drugs and had intended to drive from the police station with the child in his vehicle while he was DUI.
Theft of money
State police in Ridgway have arrested Samantha Stahr Schauer, 35, of Ridgway for taking $500 from her employer, the American Legion in Kersey, on March 14. Charges were filed in district court.
Window broken
State police in Ridgway have charged Ezekiel Winner, 23, of Altoona, with criminal mischief. At 12:22 p.m. March 16 Winner through a water bottle through a glass window in Jay Township, Elk County, breaking the window and causing $200 in damage.
Two-vehicle crash
State police in Ridgway investigated a two-vehicle crash at 6:15 a.m. March 23 in Jay Township, Elk Township. Police said Stephen J. Wendel, 52, of DuBois, was traveling north on Route 255 when Rhonda M. Glass, 55, of Weedville, entered from Hemlock Avenue. Her 2017 Chevrolet Traverse hit Wendel’s 2016 Chevrolet Sonic, causing disabling damage to the Sonic. Wendel received minor injuries but refused transport.