PUNXSUTAWNEY PSP
DUI/drugs
State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop at 2:56 a.m. October 9 in Punxsutawney. The driver, a 37-year-old man from Punxsutawney, was arrested for DUI/alcohol.
Alleged assault
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report of the alleged indecent assault of an 8-year-old boy from Creekside and a 5-year-old boy from Delancey. The assault allegedly happened between September 1, 2016, and July 9, 2018.
Natural death
State police in Punxsutawney were notified at 12:06 a.m. November 15 of an unattended death of an 82-year-old man in Young Township. Assisting at the scene were Jefferson County EMS and the Jefferson County Coroner’s office.
Pickup rolls over
State police in Punxsutawney said James A. Wyant 86, of Kittanning, was not injured when his 2001 Chevrolet Silverado hydroplaned on Route 28 in Rose Township. Police said the pickup crossed the road and traveled on the shoulder about 40 yards before rolling onto its driver’s side. Wyant was extricated from the truck by mechanical means. The accident happened at 3:39 p.m. November 11. Assisting at the scene were Pine Creek VFD and Jefferson County EMS.
Driver flees
State police in Punxsutawney investigated a one-car crash on Knox Dale Road at the intersection with Sentner Hill Road in Knox Township at 12:12 a.m. November 12. Police said a 2012 Subaru Legacy was traveling east and hit a traffic sign and a tree before going over an embankment. The operator fled the scene and was not positively identified.
Vehicle hits deer
State police in Punxsutawney said Andrew S. VanHorn, 36, of Marion Center, and his passenger, Molly B. VanHorn, 36, of Marion Center, were not injured when his 2012 Honda Pilot hit a deer. The accident happened at 6:45 p.m. November 13 on Route 36 in Oliver Township.
MARIENVILLE PSP
Trespassing
State police in Marienville arrested David Sacunas, 40, of Venus, at 7:43 a.m. November 12, after receiving a report of criminal mischief/trespass in Tionesta Township, Forest County.
Alleged assault at Abraxas
State police in Marienville received a Child Line referral of an alleged incident that occurred at 8:45 p.m. November 7 in the Abraxas I facility. It is alleged that a 16-year-old client became agitated and argumentative with staff. A staff member talked to him and a physical altercation followed. The staff member restrained and took the boy, who reported facial abrasions and other injuries, to the floor.
CLARION PSP
DUI/drugs
State police in Clarion conducted a traffic stop for summary traffic violations at 8:57 a.m. September 27 on Interstate 80 in Beaver Township, Clarion County. The driver, a 43-year-old woman from Hawthorn, was arrested for DUI/drugs.
Wiretap violations
State police in Clarion arrested three people for violations of the wiretap act after they became aware of an inmate at the Clarion County Correctional Facility making calls from the jail by way of three-way calling. Arrested were John Blair, 33, of Shippenville; Crystal Butler, 25, of Summerville; and Carrie Hilliard, 29, of Knox. Calls were made to Clarion County Police Department, District Judge’s office in Knox, Clarion County VA office, Clarion District Judges’ offices, Beaver County Clerk of Courts, Beaver County Public Defender and Beaver County Sheriff’s office and the Attorney General Office in State College.
Car overturns
State police in Clarion said Duwayne R. Cooper, 32, of Sandy Lake, sustained minor injuries when his 2009 Chevrolet Impala went off the road, hit a utility pole and overturned. The accident happened at 10:30 p.m. November 12 on Route 58 in Richland Township, Clarion County.
Vehicle hits deer
- State police in Clarion said Michelle L. Eisenman, 54 of Tionesta, was not injured when her 2017 Toyota Corolla hit a deer. The accident happened at 4:09 a.m. November 12 on Interstate 80 in Beaver Township, Clarion County.
- No injuries were reported when Steven Bertolini, 58, of Spearfish, S.D., hit a deer with his 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The accident happened at 6:51 a.m November 13 on I-80 in Beaver Township, Clarion County.
- State police in Clarion said John Barr III, 70, of Clarion, and his passenger, Catherine L. Barr, 68, also of Clarion, were not injured when his 2021 Toyota Venza hit a deer. The accident happened at 5:25 p.m. November 9 on Route 68 in Toby Township, Clarion County.
Teenagers injured
Two teenagers sustained minor injuries when a 2000 Dodge Dakota, driven by a 16-year-old boy from Clarion went off the road while rounding a left curve on Route 2014 in Clarion Township, Clarion County. The pickup then hit an embankment and rolled over onto the roadway. Also injured was his 16-year-old female passenger. Both were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident, 2:48 p.m. November 15.
Two-vehicle accident
State police in Clarion said Jessica E. Davis, 39, of Clarion, sustained minor injuries when her 2015 Chevrolet Equinox collided with a 2017 Ford Fusion. Police said Davis was turning left from a driveway onto Route 66 north and did not yield to Heidi M. Boots, 23, of Clarion, who was traveling south. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. Assisting police were Clarion Hospital EMS, and Clarion and Limestone fire departments.
SUV hits tree
State police in Clarion said Krista L. Bach, 25, of Knox, sustained minor injuries when her 2007 Honda CRV went off the road and hit a tree. The accident happened at 7:35 p.m. November 12 on Route 338 in Beaver Township, Clarion County. Assisting at the scene were Knox Ambulance and Knox Fire Department.
Criminal mischief
State police in Clarion are investigating a report of criminal mischief in Paint Township, Clarion County. Sometime between 8 p.m. November 11 and 3 p.m. November 12 some snapped the antenna of a vehicle owned by a 34-year-old man from Shippenville while it was parked in his driveway. His toolbox was also opened.
Car hits utility pole
State police in Clarion said no injuries were reported when a 2009 Hyundai Elantra, driven by Jason R. Buzard, 35 of Summerville, went off the road and hit a utility pole. The accident happened on Olean Trail in Limestone Township at 11:03 a.m. October 8.
Internet fraud
State police in Clarion are investigating an internet fraud incident. Between 8 a.m. November 15 and 11 p.m. October 21, John Lewis, 56, of Clarion, wrote three checks totaling $13,000 in the incident.
One-car crash
State police in Clarion said Elizabeth A. Chasse, 25, of Sandwich, MA, was not injured in a one-car accident at 9:19 a.m. October 29 on Interstate 80 in Richland Township. Police said Chasse was traveling west when she changed lanes abruptly, serving to the right, traveled up an embankment and overturned. Her 2022 Hyundai Sonata was towed from the scene.
Harassment
State police in Clarion cited Zachery Stromyer, 31, of Strattanville, for harassment through physical contact following an incident involving Shawnee Dolby, 27, of Summerville, at 5:41 p.m. November 8 in Limestone Township, Clarion County.
{strong style=”text-align: center;”}DUBOIS{/strong}
{strong style=”text-align: center;”}Driver falls asleep{/strong}
State police in DuBois said no injuries were reported when the driver of a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter fell asleep at the wheel. Jacob E. Becker, 22, of Clinton Township, MI, was traveling west on I-80 in Washington Township when he fell asleep at 7:35 a.m. November 4. His van hit the rear end of a 2015 Volvo VNL, driven by Demas A. Williams, 35, of Eustis, FL. The van was towed from the scene. Assisting police were Falls Creek VFD and DuBois EMS.
{strong style=”text-align: center;”}Theft{/strong}
State police in DuBois are investigating a report that someone used the door dash account of a46-year-old woman from Reynoldsville to make three unauthorized purchases, valued at $59.21, between November 1 and 2.
Students drinking
State police in DuBois are investigating a report that three students were drinking on school grounds on Vo-Tech Road in Winslow Township at 12:56 a.m. November 1. One student allegedly had alcohol inside a vehicle, in the upper parking lot. Police arrested a 17-year-old boy from Falls Creek.