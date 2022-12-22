BROOKVILLE
Confinement of dogs
Brookville police were called to the area of Craig and Rose streets at 2:55 p.m. December 14 to help a 43-year-old man catch his dog, a pit bull mix. The dog has gotten loose other times and the man was cited for confinement of dogs.
PUNXSUTAWNEY PSP
Officer assaulted
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report that an inmate at the Jefferson County Jail hit a corrections officer with her food service tray and contents at 7:06 a.m. November 29.
Theft by deception
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report that someone opened a Verizon Wireless account on December 13, using the identity of a 53-year-old man from Anita.
Church lawn damaged
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report that someone driving a truck tractor pulling a semi dump trailer entered the parking lot of Countryside Baptist Church in Perry Township at 3:40 p.m. December 2. The truck damaged the asphalt and while turning around became stuck in the yard, causing more damage. The truck was pulled out of the yard by someone and left the parking lot, traveling east on Route 536. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510.
Pickup overturns
State police in Punxsutawney said Thomas B. Fair, 31, of Hamilton, sustained injuries when he lost control of his 2003 Dodge Ram 1500 on an ice-covered road in Perry Township. The truck began to rotate clockwise, went down an embankment and overturned onto the driver’s side before stopping in a ditch. Fair was taken to Punxsutawney Area Hospital by Citizens Ambulance Service. Also assisting at the scene were Perry Township and PennDOT.
assault reported
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report that someone assaulted a juvenile sometime between midnight December 10 and midnight December 11. The incident allegedly happened in Perry Township.
MARIENVILLE PSP
Terroristic threats
State police in Marienville were notified at 11:56 a.m. December 8 that a juvenile was making terroristic threats in a behavioral health center in DuBois.
DUBOIS PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in DuBois conducted a traffic stop at 2:04 a.m. December 8 on Bee Line Highway in Sandy Township, Clearfield County. The driver, a 35-year-old man from Reynoldsville, was arrested for DUI/controlled substance.
- A 60-year-old man from DuBois was arrested by PSP DuBois for DUI/controlled substances following a traffic stop at 12:47 a.m. December 10 in Sandy Township.
Unemployment scam
State police in DuBois are investigating a report that someone used the information of a 53-year-old man from Brockway to file an unemployment claim.
Shoplifting
A 28-year-old woman from DuBois was arrested by PSP DuBois for retail theft. She allegedly took a toy pack valued at $10.59 from the Minute Mart in Penfield at 3 p.m. December 10.
Truck on railroad tracks
State police in DuBois said Jesse A. Day, 31, of St. Marys, was not injured when his 2003 Dodge Ram 1500 swerved across the southbound lane of Route 219, went up over an embankment, onto railroad tracks and sliding about 100 yards before stopping. The accident happened at 6;37 p.m. December 2 in Snyder Township.
No injuries
State police in DuBois said James A. Garlets, 41, of Kittanning, was not injured when he lost control of his 2014 Ford F-150XLT as he was attempting to pass another vehicle on Interstate 80. The pickup went off the road and hit a guide rail before stopping. The accident happened at 11:44 a.m. December 11 in Brookville Borough.
Teenager wrecks
State police in DuBois said a 15-year-old boy from Luthersburg was not injured in a one-vehicle accident. Police said the boy was an inexperienced driver and for unknown reasons swerved off the road, hit an embankment and rolled onto its driver side. The pickup sustained disabling damage. He was cited for driving without a license.
Vehicle hits deer
State police in DuBois said Patricia A. Kifer, 74, of Brookville, was not injured when her 2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek hit a deer, causing disabling damage to the SUV. The accident happened at 6:58 p.m. December 8 on Route 28 in Warsaw Township.
RIDGWAY PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in Ridgway conducted a traffic stop on a commercial vehicle at 10:30 a.m. December 6. An inspection was also completed and 31.5 grams of marijuana was located in the sleeper berth. Charges were filed against the driver, a 47-year-old man from Indianapolis, Ind.
Two-vehicle crash
No injuries were reported when state police in Marienville investigated a two-vehicle crash at 8:02 a.m November 17 on Toby Road in Fox Township, Elk County. State police in Ridgway said Joshua J. Peirre, 31, of Jacksonville, Fla., was traveling south when as a result of weather conditions he lost control of his 2018 Ram 1500, which was pulling a trailer. The pickup hit a 2022 Chevrolet Colorado, which was parked alongside the road. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
Theft by deception
State police in Ridgway are investigating a report that someone opened an additional cell phone line using the name of a 71-year-old man from Weedville, resulting in a $300 phone bill. The theft happened sometime between November 1 and December 7.
Pickup hits tree
State police in Ridgway said no injuries were reported when a 17-year-old boy fell asleep at the wheel while traveling east on Portland Mills Road in Ridgway Township, Elk County. His 1985 Chevrolet K20 went off the road and hit a tree. The accident happened at 4:25 p.m. December 9.
Domestic assault
State police in Ridgway arrested a 53-year-old man from Force and charged him with simple assault and harassment following a domestic dispute with a 32-year-old man at 11:52 p.m. December 2. The younger man sustained injuries to the side of his head and was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois.
No injuries
Three people were taken to Penn Highlands Elk following a one-vehicle accident at 9:59 p.m. December 5 on Markert Road in Jones Township, Elk County. State police said Zachary C. Gausman, 23, of St. Marys, was traveling east when he lost control of his 1994 Ford Ranger, crossing the road and hitting a guide rail. Gausman and his two passengers were taken to the hospital but were later cleared of injuries.