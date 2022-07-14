BROOKVILLE
DUI/drugs
On July 5 Brookville police saw a vehicle at a business on Allegheny Boulevard that was known to be closed. Police found a 57-year-old man passed out behind the wheel. He was found to be substantially under the influence of a controlled substance or a number of controlled substances and was transported to Jefferson County Jail after a legal blood draw.
Man kicks police officer
Brookville police said a 64-year-old man kicked a police officer during an investigation and threaten to kill two police officers upon his release from Jefferson County Jail. The incident happened at 2:49 a.m. July 5 at the Brookville police station.
Harassment
Charges have been filed against a 66-year-old woman from South Pickering Street. On July 9 she beginning. yelling at a neighbor, wishing death upon the neighbors’ children, calling them pieces of feces and other comments, to the extent neighbors contacted the police. Charges were filed in the office of Magistrate Greg Bazylak.
PUNXSUTAWNEY PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop at 3:20 a.m. June 24 in Cambria County for an equipment violation. The driver, a 20-year-old man from North Cambria, was arrested for DUI/controlled substance.
- A 27-year-old man from Punxsutawney was arrested for DUI/controlled substance following a traffic stop by PSP Punxsy in the parking lot of McDonald’s in Punxsutawney at 9:52 p.m. June 25.
- State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle violation at 10:29 p.m. July 2 on Route 119 in Bell Township. Police arrested the driver, a 21-year-old man from Punxsutawney, for DUI/alcohol and controlled substance.
- A 20-year-old man from Indiana, Pa., was arrested for DUI/alcohol and controlled substances following a one-vehicle accident. State police in Punxsutawney said the accident happened at 6:54 p.m. July 2 on Route 119 in North Mahoning Township, Indiana County.
- PSP Punxsutawney arrested a 45-year-old woman from Punxsutawney for DUI/controlled substance following a traffic stop for multiple equipment violations. Police said the arrest was made at 10:51 a.m. July 6 in Young Township.
- At 2:25 p.m. July 7 state police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop in Punxsutawney for a vehicle code violation. Police said the driver, a 30-year-old woman from Punxsutawney appeared to be DUI/controlled substance. Her passenger, a 42-year-old man from Punxsutawney, had an active warrant and was in possession of controlled substances and paraphernalia. Charges are pending.
- State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop for a summary traffic violation at 2:16 p.m. July 8 on Route 119 in Bell Township. The driver, a 37-year-old woman from DuBois, was arrested for suspicion of DUI.
Fraud investigations
- State police in Punxsutawney said a 67-year-old man from Oliveburg was contacted by the unemployment office on June 8, telling him an unemployment claim had been opened in his name. No checks were sent out because the claim appeared to be fraudulent.
- State police in Punxsutawney investigated a theft/fraud when a 51-year-old man from Mahaffey bought approximately $3,500 in Apple and iTunes gift cards and provided the number to an unknown person.
Police are reminding members of the public not to communicate with unknown individuals who are asking for gift cards as a form of payment.
No injuries
State police in Punxsutawney said Billy J. Smathers, 39, of Fairmount City, was not injured when his 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt went off the road and hit a concrete culvert bulkhead. The accident happened when Smathers became distracted at 3:20 p.m. July 8 on Maplevale Road in Brookville.
Minor injuries
State police in Punxsutawney said one person was injured in a one-vehicle accident at 1:21 p.m. July 5 on Route 219 in Bell Township, Clearfield County. Police said Donald R. Cochran, 67, of Punxsutawney, was traveling south in a 2010 Nissan Versa when he lost control of the car on the wet road and hit an embankment, causing the car to overturn. Cochran was not injured. His passenger, Bernadette L. Gallaher, 51, of Punxsutawney, sustained minor injuries. Both were taken by Mahaffey Community Ambulance Service to Punxsutawney Area Hospital. Also assisting at the scene was Mahaffey VFD.
Scam reported
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report that a man utilized Google subscriber number 252-486-1399 claiming to be a hitman named Janaya and made harassing comments to a 32-year-old man from Punxsutawney in attempts to scam money.
MARIENVILLE PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in Marienville arrested a 29-year-old man from Pittsburgh for DUI/alcohol. The arrest was made at 8:56 p.m. July 3 following a traffic stop on Route 66 in Jenks Township, Forest County.
- State police in Marienville charged a 63-year-old man from Sheffield with DUI/alcohol and controlled substance following a traffic accident on Route 66 in Howe Township, Forest County, at 11:05 p.m. July 1. Police said the man sustained minor injuries in the accident.
Barns damaged
State police in Marienville are investigating a report that two livestock barns, owned by Joshua Miller, 24, and Tiffany Lieberum, 30, both of Tionesta, were spray painted by someone on June 26.
iPhone found
On July 8 a white iPhone was turned into PSP Marienville after it was found along Route 36 in Eldred Township. The owner can claim the phone by calling PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.
CLARION PSP
DUI/drugs
- A 36-year-old man from Phillipsburg, NJ, was arrested by PSP Clarion for DUI following a traffic violation on I-80 in Paint Township, Clarion County, at 8:31 a.m. July 4.
- State police in Clarion conducted a traffic stop for summary violations at 12:10 a.m. July 2 in Clarion. The driver, a 41-year-old man from Emlenton, was arrested for DUI/controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- State police in Clarion conducted a traffic stop at 4:50 p.m. July 4 on I-80 in Clarion Township, Clarion County. The driver, a 29-year-old man from Saline, MI, was arrested for possession of marijuana.
Cruelty to animals
State police in Clarion are investigating a report of cruelty to animals at a residence in Madison Township, Clarion County.
Public drunkenness
State police in Clarion said Ryan Culver, 42, of Shippenville, was arrested at 3:55 p.m. July 3 for public drunkenness.
Mini-van hits deer
State police in Clarion said Jamshid Bultakov, 27, of Brooklyn, NY, and his three passengers were not injured when his 2022 Chrysler Pacifica hit a deer on Interstate 80. The accident happened at 8:04 p.m. July 7 in Beaver Township, Clarion County.
Driver arrested
State police in Clarion investigated the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle owned by Lawrence Everett, 56, of Clarion, and Melissa Conner, 47, of Clarion. Donald Anthony, 35, of Sligo, was arrested for using the car without their permission between 4:14 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. June 24.
Purse found
A purse containing miscellaneous items was turned into PSP Clarion. The purse was found on Pilgraheim Drive in Salem Township at 10:19 p.m. July 6. The owner of the purse is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.
Harassment reports
- State police in Clarion said Kristofer Bloom, 40, of Seneca, was arrested for harassment at 11:49 a.m. July 2 following an incident involving Shirley Switzer, 30, of Parker, in Paint Township, Clarion County.
- State police in Clarion said Keith Madera, 52, of Glenshaw, and Zachary Johnston, 24, of Pittsburgh, were arrested and placed in the Clarion County Jail following a fight at 12:57 a.m. July 4 in Millcreek Township, Clarion County.
- State police in Clarion have charged Laura Hook, 59, of Knox, with harassment following an incident at 2:45 p.m. July 4 in Knox.
- John Blair, 33, of Marble, was arrested by PSP Clarion at 8:26 p.m. July 26 following a harassment incident in Clarion.
Backpack stolen
State police in Clarion are investigating the theft of a backpack that contained miscellaneous items valued at $600. The green and black backpack is owned by a 26-year-old man from Elk Township, Clarion County. It was stolen at 7:29 p.m. June 28 on Route 68 in Monroe Township, Clarion County.
Shoplifting
State police in Clarion said Matthew Means, 54, of Clarion, was arrested at 8:36 p.m. July 8 for shoplifting. Taken from Dollar General in Clarion Township, Clarion County, were lawn chairs valued at $133.56.
Theft reported
State police in Clarion are investigating a credit card theft. At 3:11 p.m. June 2 someone made a purchase valued at $1,099.99 on a credit card owned by Jeffrey Kroh, 65, of Clarion.
Tree stolen
State police in Clarion are investigating a theft that happened at 2 p.m. June 10 in Rimersburg. Someone stole a small tree, valued at $120, owned by Kermit Minich, 88, of Rimersburg.
DUBOIS PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in DuBois conducted a traffic stop at 8:42 p.m. June 30 in Reynoldsville. The driver, a 26-year-old man from DuBois, was arrested for DUI/controlled substance.
- State police in DuBois conducted a traffic stop at 8:15 p.m. July 8 in Sandy Township, Clearfield County. The driver, a 31-year-old woman from Reynoldsville, showed signs of impairment and was arrested for suspicion of DUI.
- State police in DuBois responded to a report of a disabled vehicle on I-80 in Washington Township at 5:27 p.m. July 6. The driver, Earl Powers, 40, of DuBois, was found to have multiple warrants, including a drug possession warrant out of Allegheny County. He was arrested on the warrant. In a search of his vehicle fentanyl and two syringes were seized. He was lodged in the Jefferson County Jail.
Door damaged
State police in DuBois are investigating a report that someone damaged the front door of the home of Daniel Spinda, 66, of Falls Creek. Damage was set at $200. The incident happened at 12:25 a.m. July 2.
Criminal trespass
State police in DuBois arrested Famah Sangho, 27, of Philadelphia, after he entered the building of Central Transport in Brady Township, Clearfield County. Sangho was found sitting in a trailer at 4:59 a.m. July 6.
Harassment reports
- State police in DuBois said a 55-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy, both from Penfield, were arrested following a fight at 9:37 p.m. June 30 on Ponderosa Drive in Huston Township, Clearfield County.
- State police in DuBois said charges will be filed against three people from Brockway who were involved in a pushing and hair-pulling incident at 8:42 p.m. July 6 in Snyder Township. Charges will be filed against an 18-year-old woman and men ages 37 and 52.
SUV hits deer
State police in DuBois said George L. Hall, 50, of Meriden, Conn., was not injured when his 2017 Honda Pilot hit a deer. The accident happened at 2:42 p.m. June 28 on I-80 in Sandy Township, Clearfield County. The SUV was towed from the scene.
Identity theft
State police in DuBois are investigating a report that someone used the identity of 36-year-old woman from Brockway on June 20 to open a bank account. Police said the account was able to be frozen before any money was stolen.
Bank cards stolen
State police in DuBois arrested Lisa Muth, 43, of Reynoldsville, for stealing a bank card number and a bank card from a 73-year-old man and 73-year-old woman in Brockway. Police said Muth made unauthorized charges totaling $340.98 and stole $100 in cash between June 10 and June 14. Charges will be filed in district court.
RIDGWAY PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in Ridgway arrested a 54-year-old man from Ridgway for DUI/drugs as well as fleeing and eluding after he was throwing rocks at another vehicle. The incident happened at 3:03 p.m. June 28 in Ridgway Township, Elk County.
- A 30-year-old woman from Ridgway was arrested for possession of a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia following a traffic stop at 5:51 p.m. July 3 in Ridgway Township, Elk County. State police in Ridgway said charges will be filed in district court.
- State police in Ridgway arrested a 39-year-old woman from Horsham following a DUI crash at 1:52 p.m. June 18 in Jay Township, Elk County.
- State police in Ridgway conducted a traffic stop at 12:29 a.m. July 10 in Johnsonburg. The driver, a 53-year-old woman from Johnsonburg, was arrested for possession of marijuana.
- State police in Ridgway conducted a traffic stop for a violation of the vehicle code at 7:37 p.m. July 10 in Ridgway Township, Elk County. Police determined the driver, a 61-year-old man from St. Marys, was DUI/alcohol. He was taken to Penn Highland Elk for a legal blood draw.
Two-vehicle crash
State police in Ridgway said no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash at 7:04 p.m. July 1 on Route 948 in Fox Township, Elk County. Police said Edward H. Kurtz, 87, of St. Marys, failed to stop at a stop sign. His 2020 GMC Acadia hit the rear end of a 2022 Subaru XV Crosstrek, driven by Conner J. Straub, 18, of St. Marys. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
Head-on collision
State police in Ridgway said no injuries were reported in a head-on collision at 6:07 p.m. July 4 on Route 948 in Fox Township, Elk County. Police said Mary H. Cerroni, 19, of Ridgway, was attempting to turn left from Route 948 onto Skyline Drive and failed to see a motorcycle, driven by David P. Hasselman, 60, of Kersey, approaching the intersection. Cerroni’s 2013 Mini Cooper hit the 1993 Harley-Davidson Softail Custom head-on. The motorcycle was towed from the scene. Also assisting police were Fox Township Fire and EMS.
Road rage
State police in Ridgway said an 18-year-old man from St. Marys and a 51-year-old man from Wilcox were charged with disorderly conduct following a road rage incident at 8:45 p.m. July 1 in Jones Township, Elk County.
Truck rolls over
State police in Ridgway said John E. Smith, 30, of Osceola Mills, sustained minor injuries when he failed to negotiate a curve on Route 219, causing his 2019 Mack Trucks Pinnacle to go off the road and roll over onto the driver side. The accident happened at 4:17 a.m. July 6 in Ridgway Township, Elk County.
Accidental fire
On July 6 at 7:27 p.m. a fire destroyed a one-story single family home in Mayport. The Pennsylvania Fire Marshal determined the fire to be accidental. The structure was a total loss, with damage set at $350,000. The house was occupied by a 48-year-old man and an 84-year-old woman.
Driver runs red light
State police in Ridgway said Amber L. Anna, 25, of Brockport, sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash at 2:07 p.m. July 11 at the intersection of Million Dollar Highway and Walmart in Fox Township, Elk County. Police said Devin N. Palumbo, 22, of Emporium, ran a red light and his 2008 Ford Econoline E150 van hit Anna’s 2012 Chevrolet Sonic as she was making a left turn onto Million Dollar Highway. The van suffered minor damage and the Sonic sustained disabling damage. Both drivers were cited in the incident. Assisting at the scene were Fox Township Fire Department and Fox Township Ambulance.
Roof damaged
State police in Ridgway said charges are pending against a 39-year-old man from Ridgway who was removed from a camp roof on property of a 59-year-old man from Greenville. The roof was damaged. The incident happened at 6:57 a.m. June 27.
Harassment reported
State police in Ridgway are investigating a report that a 32-year-old man from Birdsboro is being harassed by someone sending text messages.
Camp burglary
State police in Ridgway are investigating a burglary at a camp that happened sometime between December 30, 2021, and April 2. A gun owned by a 54-year-old man from McKeesport was stolen.