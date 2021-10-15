BROCKWAY — Inches.
That was the difference in Port Allegany’s 26-21 last-second victory against Brockway Friday that spoiled the Rovers’ Senior Night festivities at Frank Varischetti Field.
Holding that slim 5-point lead, the Gator defense stuffed Brockway quarterback Brayden Fox on three straight sneaks with the clocking running in the final 45 seconds. The first sneak got Fox from the 2 down to the 1, before the Gators kept from Fox out from the 1 on back-to-back plays to preserve the victory.
The final play saw Fox initially stopped up the middle, and he tried to spin backwards to the outside. However, his back hit the ground just before he was able to stretch the football back over his head to score and win the game for the Rovers. The defensive stand send the Gators into a frenzy as they halted a two-game losing skid with the win.
Brockway took a 21-18 lead into the fourth, only to see Port Allegany quarterback Drew Evens hit a wide open Noah Archer on a seem route for a 43-yard scoring strike midway through the fourth quarter. Archer added the two-point run to give the Gators a 26-21 lead with 6:28 to play.
Archer had a big night, running for 114 yards and two scores and catching six passes for 71 yards and the winning TD. Evens completed 11 of 21 passes for 175 yards with the one score and an interception.
The Rovers tried to answer right back on the ensuing drive, using catches of 10 and 28 yards by Jalen Kosko to get in the red zone. However, the Port defense came up big four plays later when Liam Hawver picked off Brayden Fox in the end zone on a deflected pass with 3:09 to play.
Port Allegany couldn’t milk the clock though, as Brockway used its timeouts around three big defensive stops — the final one on a 10-yard sack by senior Peyton Maurer — to get the ball back.
The Gators caught a big break on the punt when Brockway’s return man elected not to field the ball on a bounce in the open field. That cost the Rovers at least 20 yards of field position on what was a booming 57-yard boot.
That didn’t deter the Rovers though, as Fox scrambled for 10 yards on first down, then hit Kosko on a go route for 54 yards on fourth-and-5. Kosko couldn’t quite reach the end zone as he was tackled at the 2-yard line. Kosko hauled in 12 catches for 199 yards and two scores on the night.
With no timeouts, Brockway went under center in the final minute, and the Port defense was up the challenge of stuffing Fox on the three QB sneak attempts to take home the victory.
Port came out firing on all cylinders to start the game and drive 65 yards on 13 plays on the opening possession of the game to take a 6-0 lead.
Archer did most of that damage with 60 yards, including an 8-yard TD scamper to cap the drive. The Gators 2-point try was stopped though.
The teams then traded possessions, with Brockway being forced to punt after three plays on its first series.
The Rover second possession went much different though, as the put together a 67-yard scoring drive to tale the lead early in the second quarter.
The key play of the drive was a roughing the passer penalty on Port that negated an interception by Peyton Stiles. The Rovers then overcame a 14-yard holding penalty as Fox his Blake Pisarcik for completions of 12 and 33 yards on back-to-back plays. Pisarcik had five grabs for 73 yards.
An 8-yard catch by Kosko put the Rovers in the red zone before an offsides call on Port on fourth-and-2 extended the drive. Brockway capitalized on that flag, as Fox hit Kosko for a 7-yard score on a receiver screen. Pisarcik’s extra point made 7-6 with 9:31 left in the second quarter.
The Brockway defense came up with a big play on the Gators’ ensuing drive as they stripped the ball from Peyton Spencer after he made a long catch. Rover Tanner Guaglianone pounced on the loose ball at the his own 29.
The Rovers then needed just seven plays to 71 yards to extend their lead.
Pisarcik jump-started the drive with a 22-yard catch, while Kosko punctuated it with a 33-yard TD grab on a slant with 4:53 left in the half. Pisarcik’s kick made it 14-6.
The teams then traded interceptions in the final five minutes of the half.
Brockway’s Matthew Brubaker made a diving catch inside the 5-yard line for his to thwart a Port drive. The ball actually popped u pin the air as he hit the ground and he caught the rebound in the end zone on what was ruled a touchback.
Port got the ball right back, though, as Archer picked off Fox three plays later to give the Gators the ball at the Rover 43.
And, the Gators capitalized on that turnover when a 23-yard catch by Isaiah Wiley on fourth-and-8 set up a 3-yard TD run by Archer with six seconds left in the half.
Port once again failed in the 2-point conversion as Brockway took a 14-12 advantage into the half.
The Rovers tried to extend that lead on the opening drive of the third quarter, as runs of 40 and 6 yards by Carter Hickman quickly put Brockway in the red zone. Brockway couldn’t hit paydirt though, as Hickman was stopped for a 2-yard gain on fourth-and-3 on a turnover on downs at the Port 13. Hickman had 83 yards on 14 carries.
A holding penalty pushed Port back to its 9, but the Gators promptly got of danger as Evens hit AJ Wiley for 51 yards. Price then ripped off a 14-yard run before eventually capping the long scoring drive with a 1-yard score with 5:25 left in the third. Port again failed on the 2-point try as it led 18-14.
Brockway answered right back with a 38-yard scoring play that saw Fox hit Kosko. The Rover was stripped of the ball inside the five and carried it into the end zone as he tried to regain control. Fox finished the night 21 of 36 for 321 yards with 2 touchdowns and two interceptions.
A scrum ensued and it was Brockway’s Dylan Hanna who recovered the ball in the end zone for the touchdown. Pisarcik’s kick made it 21-18 Rovers entering what proved to be a wild fourth quarter.
Brockway (3-5) travel to Bucktail next week, while Port Allegany hosts Cameron County.