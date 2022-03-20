LEWISBURG — Wrapping up a long week at the PIAA Swimming and Diving Championships at Bucknell University, DuBois head coach Mike Gressler was happy with how his state qualifiers performed.
The week started with his girls in the Class AAA portion of states Wednesday and Thurday. Then Friday and Saturday, the boys were in the Class AA side.
After Friday saw junior Jaedon Yarus finish 23rd in the 50-yard freestyle, junior Joda Fenstermacher 30th in the 200 freestyle and those two combine with seniors A.C. Deemer and Kolton Gwizdala for a 21st-place finish in the 200 freestyle relay, the same four were back in the pool at Kinney Natatorium Saturday morning.
Fenstermacher wound up getting disqualified in his preliminary heat of the 100 backstroke while the same foursome mentioned above swam in the 400 relay, finishing 22nd in 3:28.98.
Considering that both relays that reached Bucknell came in on provisional times, that is, the next best times to fill the 32 state spots after the automatic qualifiers from each district, Gressler was thrilled with his guys.
“We were really happy to come down here to swim in both of those relays. Based on the times we had at districts, we weren’t sure if we were going to be in the meet,” Gressler said after the 400 relay finished up Saturday. “We were very ecstatic and very, very happy to come down here in not one but two relays. We were pumped. Then in both to better times from districts after a two-week layoff, we really couldn’t be happier.”
The 400 relay dropped 0.77 seconds from its district time of 3:29.75 and improved on its 24th seed going into the race. Friday, the 200 relay was seeded 29th, but cut .97 seconds off its seeded time and was 21st in 1:33.8.
The leg times were led by the anchor Fenstermacher (49.21) with Gwizdala (51.84), Yarus (52.9) and Deemer (55.03) following. Another D9 squad, Clearfield, turned in an all-state finish with a 12th in 3:22.46.
Saturday, Fenstermacher was entered in the 100 backstroke — he finished 30th in the 200 freestyle on Friday — but wound up getting disqualified on a false start. He did finish the race in the pool.
“He still had a good swim and pushed hard. It was close (on the false start),” Gressler said. “He swam a great race and I was happy how he swam. Friday, our strategy was to go out fast and see what you’re able to do because down here if you don’t go out fast and lay back, the field is going to pass you by. For he and Jaedon to be in the ballpark Friday was good.”
Yarus finished 23rd in the 50 freestyle on Friday.
While Fenstermacher and Yarus return, Gressler appreciated what he got from both of his outgoing seniors, a four-year swimmer in Gwizdala and a second-year swimmer in Deemer.
“Kolton was a big part of our relays since his freshman year. … To get down here last year and set some team records was great and to go out still swimming at the PIAA meet, that’s fantastic,” Gressler said. “A.C. was really thrilled the relays got to states and he was on it. Last year, he saw a lot of the guys swim their relays at states and I don’t think he thought he ever would have the opportunity to be down here.”