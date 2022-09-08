For many decades, possessing even a small amount of marijuana could mean big legal trouble.
Regardless of whether someone caught with a personal-use amount of pot served time, the arrest and conviction record was a sentence in itself. It could prevent the offender from entering college, getting a job, having access to a wide array of public services, or even volunteering at their children’s schools.
Possession of marijuana, except for prescribed medicinal use, remains a criminal offense in Pennsylvania, and all possession is an offense under federal law. But the Wolf administration and many state lawmakers favor making Pennsylvania the 20th state to authorize personal recreational use. And current federal policy is not to prosecute for simple possession in states where marijuana is legal for medicinal or recreational use, or both.
To free thousands of Pennsylvanians from the yoke of their simple possession records, as the state inches toward full legalization, Gov. Tom Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman have announced the Pennsylvania Marijuana Pardon Project. It has opened a narrow window — the month of September — for any Pennsylvania who has been convicted of “Possession of Marijuana,” or “Marijuana, Small Amount Personal Use,” to apply to the state Pardons Board for a pardon. Applications are online at pa.gov/mjpardon. (If the board grants the pardon, the individual still would have to petition the court to have his record expunged.)
During Wolf’s nearly eight years in office, he and the Legislature have enacted many bipartisan criminal justice reforms, including for drug offenses. The priority gradually has moved away from enforcement and incarceration to treatment.
Pardons have been part of the reform effort. Wolf has issued 2,098 pardons, 326 of which have been for nonviolent crimes related to small-amount marijuana possession.
The pardons project is the right policy at the right time, as the state government remains engaged in criminal justice reform and the movement toward legalization.
— Scranton Times-Tribune