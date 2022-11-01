REDBANK – The nondenominational St. Mary’s Redbank Church will hold a community prayer vigil for our nation’s leaders on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 4 p.m.
The church is located at 619 Redbank Road, Templeton.
“We know a lot of people are feeling anxious about the upcoming election, so as a non-partisan Body of Christ, we wanted to host a service where people from any party can stop by and pray for our future leaders.” said the Rev. Dr. Gordon Barrows, church pastor. “In the midst of partisan bickering and polarization, let the People of God gather to pray for our country.”
This is not about politics or candidates, it is about praying and sowing the seeds of revival in our land, Barrows said.
“God has never stopped and is still in the business of answering prayers. That is why we must lay our prayers before Him and trust Him to fulfill our requests,” he continued. “In 1 Chronicles 5:20 we are told that ‘He answered their prayers, because they trusted in him.’ Faithful and trusting prayer can and will change our nation, and ultimately transform the world for the growth and betterment of God’s Kingdom.”
The vigil is open to all who want to stop and pray.
“If you don’t feel competent in praying, please don’t let that stop you from participating,” Barrows said. “God knows what’s on your mind before you can put it into words. We will have a prayer guideline available in our bulletin that can help you with issues and ideas to pray for during this vigil.”
For more information, contact Barrows at (814) 275-6714 or Jim Shuster at (717) 440-1923, or visit StMarysRedbankChurch.org.