MERCER — Penn State Extension will offer in-person food safety training for producer growers in Northwestern, Pennsylvania
Training will be held on Tuesday, February 21, at the Penn State Extension Mercer County office, 463 N. Perry Highway, Mercer, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. The cost to attend the program is $30 (cost reduced with support from the PA Department of Agriculture).
Who is this for? Fruit growers, vegetable growers, individuals required to satisfy the (FSMA) Food Safety Modernization Act: Produce Safety Rule requirement outlined in Section 112.223(c), individuals interested in learning about the FSMA, Good Agricultural Practices (GAPs), and co-management of natural resources and food safety.
Topics covered include the following: Introduction to best practices for safe produce. Worker health and hygiene training. How to use soil amendments. Wildlife, domesticated animals and land use. How to safely and properly use water for agriculture. Proper postharvest handling and sanitation. FSMA Produce Safety Rule requirements and how to meet them. How to develop and follow a farm food safety plan. Microorganisms relevant to safe produce and where they maybe found on the farm. How to identify microbial risks, practices that reduce risks, and how to begin implementing produce safety practices on the farm.
In addition to learning about produce safety best practices, key parts of the FSMA Produce Safety Rule requirements are outlined within each module. There will be time for questions and discussion so come prepared to share your experiences and ask produce safety questions.
After completing the course, participants will be eligible to receive a certificate from the Association of Food and Drug Officials (AFDO). To receive the AFDO certificate, a participant must be present for the entire training and submit the appropriate paperwork to their trainer at the end of the course.
For more information, contact Rick Kralj at 814-849-7361 ext 502 or by e-mail at rak15@psu.edu. To register please call 1-877-345-0691 and ask to attend the Mercer training.