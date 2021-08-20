The following programs are currently scheduled at Cook Forest State Park:
Friday, September 3, at 8:30 p.m. — ‘Night Hike: Fire Tower, Seneca Point Caves & Rocks’
Please join us at the Fire Tower parking lot for a night hike in, around, and under the rocks of Seneca Point. We’ll be looking and listening for animals that go bump in the night, and exploring the caves and crevices they live in. One never knows what we’ll find on this challenging hike at night. Creepy cave crickets abound. Bring your hardhats and headlamps! (2 hrs)
Saturday, September 4, at 9 a.m. — ‘Tour to the Ancient Trees of Ridge Camp’
Did you know that ancient trees abound within and around our family campground? Both the Ridge Camp and Seneca Forest Old Growth Areas surround the campsites, with some trees surpassing 300 years old! Join us at the park amphitheater to join us on a walk rediscovering ancient trees in the park’s own “backyard”. (2 hrs)
Saturday, September 4, at 12:30 p.m. — ‘River Critters’
Please bring your river sneakers, swimsuits, mask and snorkels to the Park Office as we drive to various sections of the Clarion River to search for and identify hard to find underwater creatures. Various species of fish, mussels, snakes, and salamanders often make an appearance. Children must be with a participating adult. Low clearance vehicles are not suggested due to access to some of these areas. (2 hrs)
Sunday, September 5, at 11:30 a.m. — ‘Fire Tower Historical Tour’
Please bring your binoculars to the Fire Tower for an historical tour of Fire Tower #9 conducted by park intern, Laryssa Bauer. Take a breathtaking view from the box at the very top of the Fire Tower and learn how it operated. The tower will be open until 2:30 p.m. (3hrs)
Saturday, September 25, at 9 a.m. — ‘Bike with Friends’
Bring your bicycle and join the Friends of Cook Forest for a guided ride up the Tom’s Run Valley. We’ll start at the Log Cabin Inn Environmental Learning Classroom and pedal slightly uphill 4 miles along Tom’s Run Road to Lencer Drive, then coast back to the starting point. We may stop at some historical sites along the way, including the long abandoned logging village of Cobbtown. Tom’s Run Road will be closed to vehicle traffic during the ride. Don’t forget to bring a drink. (3 hrs)
Sunday, October 3, at 1 p.m. — ‘Walk in Penn’s Woods’
Join the Friends of Cook Forest at the Log Cabin Inn Environmental Learning Classroom for a Walk in Penn’s Woods. We’ll celebrate the beauty of Pennsylvania’s forests with an interpretive hike along the Liggett, Heffern Run and Brown’s Run trails. (2 hrs)
Friday, October 8, at 7 p.m. — ‘Animal Calls’
Please bring your chairs, blankets, and your best animal call imitation to the Ridge Camp Park Amphitheater for an evening of animal calls. Join the park naturalist as he demonstrates how and why animals of Pennsylvania talk to each other. (1 hr)
Friday & Saturday, October 8-9, –‘Spooky Nights Halloween Decorating Competition’
Join the fun of competing and judging campsite decorations at Ridge Camp. All proceeds will benefit the Ridge Camp playground equipment replacement fund. Event hosted by the Friends of Cook Forest. Please refer to the Camp Fright flyer or contact cffriendstreas@gmail.com for more information.
Saturday, October 9, at 7 p.m. — ‘Cathedral by Candlelight: History of Cook Forest Through the Eyes of an 1800’s Lumberjack’
Please meet at the Park Office to take a walk back in time with a lumberman from the 1800’s who will lead us on a candlelit tour through the Cook Homestead, then show us the old bracket dam along Tom’s Run. Moving the lumber downstream to markets in Pittsburgh was a very dangerous job! Program sponsored by Kalyumet Campground. (1 hr)
Saturday, October 16, at 8 a.m. — ‘Cook Forest Fall Workday’
Have you been looking for a way to get involved with Cook Forest State Park? Please consider joining us for the day to help maintain the park through various work projects. Jobs may include trail maintenance, litter pickup, painting, wood stacking, etc. Free camping Friday and Saturday nights will be available for volunteers with prior notice received by Monday, October 4. If you are planning to join us for the day, please contact the Park Office (814)744-8407 at least two weeks in advance so that we can have a volunteer project lined up for you. Sorry, lunch will not be provided this year as a result of COVID-19. (4 hrs)
Saturday, October 30, at 7 p.m. — ‘Cathedral by Candlelight’
Want to experience something different this year for Halloween instead of the standard “trick-or-treaters”? Walk back in time with us into the depths of the Forest Cathedral with an historical character from the past. Come view the ancient forest as we walk beneath the giants by candlelight. Either a French Marine from the 1750s who saw these massive trees 250 years ago, or a lumberman from the 1800s will be there to guide us. Bring your flashlights! (2 hrs)