A Clearfield man is housed in Clearfield County Jail after being unable to post $150,000 bail after he led police on a 13.75-mile chase on a motorycle that reached speeds over 80 mph.
Dennis C. Glace, 49, was operating a motorcycle on Thursday night around 11:15 p.m. in the area of state Route 879 and Industrial Park Road when Lawrence Township Police failed to stop after allegedly committing several traffic violations.
Glace led officers on a 13.75-mile pursuit, reaching speeds of over 80 mph, according to the police report. The pursuit finally ended in the area of Goshen Grange Cemetery when Glace traveled into a yard and wrecked his motorcycle.
A short foot chase began, resulting in a police discharging a Taser. Glace continued to resist arrest but was ultimately taken into custody.
Glace was found to be in possession of about a half-pound of crystal methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana and other controlled substances. His motorcycle was towed from the scene.
Glace was arraigned in front of District Judge James Glass on Friday and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, fleeing and eluding law enforcement, both felonies; recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, all misdemeanors; and numerous summary traffic offenses.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled on Wednesday, Oct. 13.