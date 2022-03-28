DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Windy with snow showers this evening. Winds diminishing later. Low around 15F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers this evening. Winds diminishing later. Low around 15F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.