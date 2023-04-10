DuBOIS — The Penn State DuBois softball team fell in a doubleheader on Saturday at Heindl Field to Penn State Mont Alto with a 10-1 loss in six innings in game one and a 9-6 loss in game two.
Penn State DuBois had four hits in the 10-1 loss as Abby Pentz and Caitlyn Watson had doubles.
In the second game, DuBois had a 5-3 lead after four innings before Mont Alto scored four runs in the top of the fifth to take the lead for good.
Trailing 2-0, DuBois’ Megan Hyde had an RBI single to get within one as Makena Baney’s RBI single in the bottom of the second tied things up.
Brianna Bone had a two RBI single to make it 4-2 DuBois and after Mont Alto scored a run in the top of the fourth, Pentz scored on an error as DuBois held a 5-3 lead.
A Paige Pleta groundout in the bottom of the sixth would plate another run, but the visitors outscored DuBois 6-1 in the final innings for a 9-6 win.
Bone was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and teammate Kelsey Stuart was 2-for-4 with two runs scored.
Penn State DuBois (3-7) hosts Penn State Fayette on Wednesday in a doubleheader scheduled for 5 p.m.