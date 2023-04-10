The Penn State DuBois baseball team swept a 4-game series with Penn State Greater Allegheny over 7-inning doubleheaders on Friday and Saturday.
Friday saw both teams play at Showers Field in a doubleheader as DuBois took the first game, 7-4, and the second game, 7-1.
Saturday’s doubleheader was played at Pullman Park in Butler and saw DuBois escape with a 3-2 win in the first game before winning decisively in the second game, 10-0.
The sweep puts DuBois back to .500 on the year at 11-11 and also puts them at 7-5 in Pennsylvania State University Athletic Conference play.
Friday’s opener saw PSU DuBois pitcher Taylor Boland go the distance for the win, allowing seven hits, four runs and three walks while striking out six.
Colby Bodtorf, Grant Lillard and Cory Lehman each had two hits and an RBI.
In the second game, DuBois took a 7-1 victory as Lillard, Bodtorf and Lehman stayed hot at the plate — Lillard was 3-for-4 with an RBI while Bodtorf was 2-for-3 in the leadoff spot and Lehman had a 2-RBI single in the bottom of the first.
Brett Beith smashed a 2-run homer in the bottom of the sixth that gave DuBois a 7-0 lead at that time.
Freshman pitcher Zack Tiracorda picked up the win for his first collegiate victory, throwing all seven innings and allowing seven hits and one run while striking out six and not allowing a single walk.
Saturday’s opening game at Pullman Park saw DuBois eke out a 3-2 win as all of the team’s runs came in the top of the third.
Bryce Dobson had a 2-RBI single to give DuBois a 2-0 lead and Tyler Yough then had an RBI single that plated Dobson for the 3-0 lead.
Greater Allegheny would tack on a run in the bottom of the third with a Duston Strom RBI single and then another RBI single — this time from Brian Woods in the bottom of the fourth — but that would be all Greater Allegheny could muster as DuBois held on for the 3-2 win.
McLain Welshan got the win on the mound, throwing all seven innings while allowing seven hits, two runs (one earned) and two walks while striking out four.
After the one-run victory in Saturday’s first game, the second game of Saturday and the final one of the series was all DuBois in the 10-0 victory in five innings.
Connor Cherry threw a complete game 2-hitter and struck out four as DuBois jumped out to a 4-0 lead before Greater Allegheny touched the bats.
Tylor Herzing was 3-for-3 with three RBIs and Dobson was 2-for-2 with three RBIs.
Lillard’s RBI single game DuBois a 1-0 lead as a two-RBI single by Herzing made it 3-0. Alex Gavlock’s RBI single gave DuBois a 4-0 lead as they’d tack on another run in the top of the third — a Herzing RBI single — before they’d score five more in the top of the fourth.
Brandon Sicheri had an RBI and reach first on an error to make it 6-0 before Dobson had a bases-clearing double to make it 9-0.
DuBois was able to go up 10-0 a few batters later as Dobson scored on a wild pitch.
Penn State DuBois (11-11) is back in action today as they host Houghton College in a non-conderence doubleheader matchup with the first game slated for 2 p.m.