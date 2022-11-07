Penn State fans, welcome to my weekly mailbag. Johnny McGonigal is here to answer your questions about all things Penn State in the aftermath of its win over Indiana.
Let’s get to it.
The next progression for Drew Allar: going into a game still in question. We’ve only ever seen him against depleted or demoralized sides. Any chance of this? Or will James Franklin ride his loyalty into the Mt. Nittany sunset? — Dan R.
Is there any chance they’ll start Allar at any time this year? — Dave. V
Outside of being thrown in against Purdue unexpectedly, here are the scores of the games Allar has appeared in when he took his first snaps ...
Ohio: 33-7 Penn State
Auburn: 38-12 Penn State
Central Michigan: 33-14 Penn State
Michigan: 34-17 Michigan
Minnesota: 38-17 Penn State
Indiana: 31-7 Penn State
That’s an average score differential of 22.2 points. Reps matter whenever they come. But you would think snaps in the first half against Maryland, Rutgers and Michigan State — when the outcome is still in the balance — would matter more than snaps when Penn State, ideally, has a big lead.
I think Allar should get in earlier than he has been. But Franklin’s mentality of winning every game — in essence, making sure wins are in the bag before turning to the No. 2 quarterback — might prevent that from happening.
As far as starting Allar, the Rutgers game could’ve been an opportunity. But surely Franklin saw the Scarlet Knights holding a halftime lead over Michigan last Saturday. He probably won’t want to change anything up against either Maryland or Rutgers. Michigan State is senior day, and Clifford should absolutely start that.
But what about the bowl game? That could be a perfect platform for Allar to take all the starter reps in the extra 15 practices and move forward as the starter. As long as Penn State beats Michigan State, Clifford will have his senior sendoff at Beaver Stadium and can hand over the reins to the five-star freshman.
Sound like a plan?
What is the best bowl we can get? And what is the worst? — Kyle S.
Some fans might prefer the Orange Bowl. But the most prestigious possibility is the Rose Bowl. Problem is, it’ll take a history being made for the Nittany Lions to get there.
They would need both Ohio State and Michigan to reach the College Football Playoffs, which would be the first time two Big Ten teams make it in the same year. That would open the Rose Bowl to the highest-ranked Big Ten team, which, after Illinois’ loss to Michigan State, would certainly be Penn State if it finishes 10-2.
The worst option would be if Penn State somehow loses out, finishes 7-5 and goes to the Pinstripe or Music City Bowl. At least Nashville is fun.
The worst realistic option might be facing another Group of Five team in the Cotton Bowl. That’s nothing against Tulane, Cincinnati or Coastal Carolina. And I heard the Cotton Bowl media accommodations are great, so I wouldn’t be complaining. But I think most fans would prefer the Rose Bowl, Citrus Bowl or Orange Bowl against a Power Five team — maybe Oregon, USC, Ole Miss or Clemson — as opposed to going back to the Cotton Bowl, where the Nittany Lions played Memphis a few years ago.
How is the o-line depth chart shaping up to finish the season and projecting ahead to next season? Right tackle seems to be a question mark. Will Olu Fashanu leave early for the NFL draft? — Jeff. H.
If his stock stays where it is and his injury isn’t serious enough to be a cause for concern, Olu Fashanu should leave for the NFL. Even college coaches who would love to keep their top talent will tell you that if you have a firm first-round grade, you should go. Right now, that’s what Fashanu has from the draft community. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler, one of the most plugged in analysts around, has Fashanu as his No. 5 overall midseason prospect.
If Fashanu leaves, Penn State will have questions at both tackle spots. Landon Tengwall moving from left guard to tackle is a distinct possibility. True freshman Drew Shelton performed admirably given the circumstances this weekend, but I think they’d lean Tengwall. On the right side, Bryce Effner has taken over in recent weeks and has one year of eligibility left. Crucially, so does center Juice Scruggs and guard Hunter Nourzad. Sal Wormley and Caedan Wallace have two more years of eligibility.
All that being said, if Fashanu and Tengwall continue to miss time, I’d expect the 2022 offensive line to be Shelton, Nourzad, Scruggs, Wormley and Effner from left to right.
And if Fashanu heads to the NFL, next year’s o-line could look like this from left to right: Tengwall, Nourzad, Scruggs, Wormley, Effner.
If Parker Washington opts for the NFL draft, who will Drew Allar be throwing to next year? Any big receiver recruits looking at Penn State? — Dave. G
Penn State has two four-star wide receiver commits in the 2023 class: Carmelo Taylor and Ejani Shakir. The Nittany Lions also have two four-star tight end commits in Andrew Rappleyea and Mathias Barnwell. All four have promising futures. But there’s plenty of young talent already on the roster for next year.
The coaches and quarterbacks are pleased with what they’ve seen from redshirt freshman Harrison Wallace III, who snagged his first career touchdown over the weekend and can stretch the field vertically. Redshirt freshman Liam Clifford caught three passes from Allar at Indiana. True freshman Omari Evans has burned his redshirt and ranks fifth among wide receivers in snaps. Meanwhile, true freshmen Kaden Saunders and Anthony Ivey are also four-star guys to keep an eye on.
If Washington leaves with Mitchell Tinsley — the Western Kentucky transfer is in his final year of eligibility — KeAndre Lambert-Smith will be the most senior contributor. That might give some fans pause. But there’s a lot to like with the younger guys.
Which Big Ten outcome surprised you most from this past weekend? And which top 25 upset surprised you most? — Carole K.
The answer to both questions might be the same. Illinois losing to Michigan State as 17-point favorites was shocking after the Spartans embarrassed themselves at Michigan the prior week, both on and off the field.
Outside of that, the other upset that surprised me the most was LSU over Alabama.
Sure, Notre Dame’s 21-point win over Clemson caught people by surprise. But we knew Dabo Swinney’s team had problems at quarterback; those were exacerbated in South Bend. But Alabama, falling as two-touchdown favorites in Baton Rouge, was a stunner. Plenty of people made fun of Brian Kelly for the “family” accent and everything else when he was hired, myself included. But what a win.