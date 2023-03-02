INDIANAPOLIS — The NFL’s top prospects are calling Lucas Oil Stadium and the Indiana Convention Center home this week. Between workouts, medical exams and interviews, those who will hear their names called in the first round of next month’s draft are buzzing around the Circle City for the NFL combine.
But one of the top draft-eligible players and arguably the best offensive tackle in college football is not in Indianapolis. He’s in State College, going to class and training at the Lasch Building.
Olu Fashanu could have been at the NFL combine. He could have been meeting with head coaches and general managers. He could have been solidifying his standing as not only a first-rounder, but a possible top-five pick.
Instead, Fashanu opted to return to Penn State for the 2023 season. He wants to get his degree, develop more as a blocker and compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff. With spring camp approaching, he’s pushing toward all those goals in Happy Valley.
Meanwhile in Indy, players who faced Fashanu praised the future draft pick.
“That dude’s amazing,” Auburn defensive end Derick Hall said Wednesday morning. “I don’t know why he went back to school.”
Hall acknowledged that everyone has personal decisions to make and he supports him in that. But Hall was surprised not to see Fashanu in Indianapolis after going against the 6-foot-6, 308-pounder last September.
Penn State’s win over Auburn was a breakthrough game for Fashanu. He played well in wins over Purdue and Ohio, allowing zero pressures. But Auburn was supposed to be a stiffer test in just his fourth career start.
Fashanu performed on the plains. He allowed one hurry in 60 snaps at left tackle and protected Sean Clifford’s blindside in Penn State’s 41-12 win. And ultimately, he left an impression on Auburn’s NFL-bound pass rushers.
“Going into our game, I thought he was weak in his lower half,” said Hall, a top-50 prospect according to The Athletic’s Dane Brugler. “Being a power rusher and loving my stab and using my two-hand power rushes, I felt like it was an upper-hand for me.”
Hall tried to set up moves but couldn’t execute. Pro Football Focus graded the Penn State game as his worst pass-rushing performance of the season.
“The way he sits down, you know, he’s very agile,” Hall said. “He’s very athletic. He’s very long. He’s quick and can recover. He’s overall a great player, and I loved having the opportunity to go against him.”
“We knew he was a technical dude,” said Auburn defensive lineman and top-100 prospect Colby Wooden. “We thought he was a little light. But when we got in the game, he definitely held his own with his build. He had great technique, footwork, speed, hand placement, all of it.”
Those qualities quickly caught the attention of the draft community. Fashanu was the No. 5 prospect in Brugler’s midseason top 50, ahead of everyone but Alabama’s Bryce Young and Will Anderson, Georgia’s Jalen Carter and Clemson’s Myles Murphy.
The NFL agreed with that assessment, too. He was a bonafide first-rounder even after picking up an injury against Ohio State on Oct. 29.
Many will remember the Nittany Lions’ 44-31 loss to Ohio State as a game won by the Buckeyes’ edge rushers. Ohio State logged 18 pressures, including a pair of strip sacks by J.T. Tuimoloau. But neither of those sacks came on the left side, and none of those pressures were pinned on Fashanu.
Ohio State’s Zach Harrison, one of the top edge rushers in this year’s class, remembers battling with No. 74.
“He was one of the best guys I went against all year,” Harrison said. “He’s got good length and is just real patient. ... He’s going to make you come to him. And once you get there, he’s strong. I’ve got nothing but respect for him.”
That was the prevailing theme from those who competed with Fashanu. There’s mutual respect. And there’s an understanding that in a couple years, they might have to face him again in the NFL.
“He’s a great player,” Auburn edge rusher Eku Leota said. “He’s going to be a great prospect here next year.”