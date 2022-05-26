The Courier Express will not publish a newspaper on Monday, May 30 in observance of Memorial Day. We honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. The CE will return to a normal publishing schedule on Tuesday, May 31.
Publishing notice
Ben Destefan
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
DuBois police chief: Investigation results in $16,000-plus drug bust
-
Dream Catch Market & Eatery offers fresh subs, juice bar at new location
-
DuBois magistrate roundup
-
St. Marys native to be ordained to the priesthood on May 27
-
DuBois man pleads guilty in federal drug trafficking case
-
Brockway valedictorian and salutatorian look back on journey
-
St. Marys man charged following alleged burglary in Kersey
-
Reynoldsville man jailed on assault, firearm, drug charges
-
State police release names of drivers in Route 36 crash
-
Woman accused of assaulting brother in Rimersburg
Trending Recipes
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.