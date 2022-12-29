The Courier Express will not publish a newspaper for Monday, Jan. 2 in observance of New Year’s Day. Our office in DuBois will also be closed on Monday. The CE will return to a normal publishing schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 3. We wish our readers a safe and happy holiday season.
Latest e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
E-edition and App Help
News in your inbox
What's Trending
-
DuBois man jailed on drug, firearm charges following traffic stop
-
Gypsy Wagon Food Truck expands its reach, stays open for winter
-
MONDAY MEETING (on a Tuesday): Get to know Kali Grumley
-
Brockway's new DECA Club makes waves
-
DuBois magistrate roundup
-
BREAKING NEWS: $122,000 Lottery Ticket Sold in Clarion County
-
Clearfield County deeds Dec. 1-7
-
Punxsutawney building permits issued in November
-
Christmas Day Happening in St. Marys delivers 473 meals
-
Grady's Decision receives $21K donation from Clearfield business
Trending Recipes
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.