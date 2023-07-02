The Courier Express will not publish a newspaper for Tuesday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day.
We hope our communities have a safe and happy Fourth.
Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%..
Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: July 2, 2023 @ 9:45 pm
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.