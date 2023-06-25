PUNXSUTAWNEY — One-hit pitching from the duo of Bailey Hallman and Idella Hawk was more than enough for the Punxsutawney 11-and-12-year-old softball all-stars put away Brookville with a 10-0 win in four innings Sunday afternoon.
Winning the winners’ bracket final landed Punxsutawney in the District 10 final with no losses, meaning its foe must beat it twice.
Brookville, which had won its first three games of the tournament, drops into the losers’ bracket final against St. Marys or DuBois on Tuesday while Punxsutawney awaits the winner on Thursday.
Hallman went the first 2 2/3 innings in the circle and retired eight of the nine batters she faced, giving up Brookville’s only hit on a two-out single in the first inning off the bat of Jaiden Silvis. She struck out four. Hawk retired the four batters she faced to complete the shutout.
Punxsutawney took advantage of seven walks and five hits. Only one hit drove in runs and that was Ally Manners’ two-out, two-run double in Punxsutawney’s eight-run second inning. Six runs scored from third base on wild pitches.
Kennedy Day singled to start the bottom of the first and Idella Hawk walked and both came around on wild pitches to score. Emma Martino reached on an infield single also in the first inning, but was stranded.
Eleven batters came to the plate in the second inning. With one out, Quinn Snyder Brynn Bodenhorn and Falyn Hughes walked. They all eventually scored on wild pitches. Hawk’s forceout grounder pushed home a run and two batters later, Manners’ double down the right-field line drove in two runs to make it 9-0.
Martino reached on an infield single, moved to third on an errant throw on the play and scored on a wild pitch to complete the scoring.
Eliza Shaffer and Maylee Lewis threw for Brookville, Shaffer taking the loss in her 1 1/3 innings, striking out two and walking seven. Lewis gave up three runs in 1 1/3 innings.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 10, BROOKVILLE 0
Score By Innings
Brookville 000 0 — 0
Punxsy 280 x — 10
Brookville –0
Payton Park 2b 2000, Whitney Sunealitis cf-lf 2000, Jaiden Silvis c 1010, Ainsley Blake ss 1000, Maylee Lewis lf-p 1000, Ava Nixon 3b 1000, Brynn Blake eh-3b 1000, Eliza Shaffer p-rf 1000, Avonlea Lewis eh 1000, Lillian Miles 1b 1000, Avery Crooks rf 1000. Totals: 13-0-1-0.
Punxsy –10
Kennedy Day 3b 1210, Idella Hawk ss-p 1101, Bailey Hallman p 2100, Ally Manners 1b 2112, Emma Martino 2120, Elly Hinds 2b 1000, Geneva Stamler cf 2000, Lenyx Noerr lf 2000, Quinn Snyder eh 1110, Brynn Bodenhorn eh 1100, Falyn Hughes eh 0100, Willow Wright rf 0100. Totals: 15-10-5-3.
Errors: Brookville 2, Punxsutawney 0. LOB: Punxsutawney 3, Brookville 1. 2B: Manners. SB: Day, Hawk, Hallman, Martino, Hinds, Snyder.
Pitching
Brookville: Shaffer 1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 2 SO, 7 BB; M. Lewis 1 2/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 SO, 0 BB.
Punxsutawney: Hallman 2 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 SO, 0 BB; Hawk 1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 SO, 0 BB.
Winning pitcher: Hallman. Losing pitcher: Shaffer.