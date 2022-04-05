PUNXSUTAWNEY — Both Punxsutawney track and field teams were able to come away with a sweep of Brookville Tuesday afternoon at Jack LeMarca Stadium.
The Chucks held off the Raiders for an 81-69 win while the Lady Chucks notched a 95-54 decision over the visitors.
For the Chucks, Eric Surkala and Evan Groce were triple winners. They joined Garrett Bartleaugh and Daniel Lenze to win the 4x800-meter relay in 8:41.25 while Groce, Surkala and Isaac Greenblatt won the 4x400 relay in 3:44.06.
Surkala ran to the win in the 1,600 (4:59.75) while Groce took the 800 in 2:07.95.
Grant Miller and Zach Presloid doubled for the Chucks. The two combined with Ryan Heighley and Brett Dean to win the 4x100 relay in 45.54. Miller won the pole vault (13 feet) and Presloid took the triple jump (36 feet, 9 inches).
The Chucks’ other win came from Kyle Nesbitt in the high jump (5 feet, 2 inches).
The Raiders got a double-win day from Ian Pete and Hunter Geer. Pete took both hurdles races, the 110s in 16.47 and the 300s in 42.65. Geer won the 200 dash (23.75) and long jump (19 feet, 1 1/2 inches).
Jack Pete won the 100 dash (11.63) and Jack Gill took the 400 dash (54.93).
Emily McMahan tripled for the Lady Chucks in the 800 (2:41.08), 1,600 (5:46.45) and the 4x400 relay with Olivia Bish, Danielle Griebel and Jordann Hicks (4:27.13). Bish also won the 400 dash (1:06.56).
Hannah Surkala doubled with a win in the 3,200 (13:06.53) and a leg on the winning 4x800 relay (11:07.8) with Elizabeth Gianvito, Amy Poole and Taylor Bair.
Mary Grusky doubled in the javelin with a standout throw of 127 feet, 3 inches, which would qualify for states if thrown at the district meet while also winning the discus (91 feet, 4 inches).
Other Lady Chucks winners were Maeve Hanley in the high jump (4 feet, 10 inches), Keirstin Riley in the long jump (15 feet, 11 inches) and Rebekah Miller in the shot put (34 feet).
Morgan Monnoyer and sister Julie Monnoyer tripled for the Lady Raiders, winning the 100 and 200 dashes (13.6 and 28.58) while running a leg on the winning 4x100 relay (53.93) with Julie Monnoyer, Emily Martz and Autumn Walter. Julie Monnoyer added wins in both hurdles, 18.69 in the 100s and 53.45 in the 300s.
Laynee Sorbin turned her career-best mark in the triple jump, going 35 feet, 6 1/2 inches and landing in the No. 3 spot on the team’s honor roll. She also won the pole vault, clearing 8 feet.
Both teams are scheduled to compete at this Saturday’s DeMans Team Sports Invitational, weather-permitting.