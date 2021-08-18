PUNXSUTAWNEY — Mary Ann Smith of Punxsutawney has seen plenty of football games throughout her lifetime. Her husband, Ed, has been a coach in some capacity for more than 40 years now.
Smith and her husband have been married since 1980. Throughout the years, he was a head football coach and a longtime assistant — a role that he currently now enjoys under Chucks head coach Alan Nichol — as well as a head baseball coach.
Recently, Smith saw her three nephews in Dylan, Brandon and Derek Ishman play for the Chucks. Dylan was a quarterback that graduated three years ago and is enrolled at Penn State. Derek graduated and is currently in the Navy. Derek’s brother, Brandon, graduated last season and is currently attending college at St. Francis.
Smith — who retired from the Pennsylvania State Police as a police communications operator for 30 years — loves watching the games on Friday nights.
“It was just nice to see the camaraderie there,” she said, mentioning of the times her husband was an assistant while the three nephews were on the team. “We didn’t miss any games. It takes a lot of (the players and coaches) time and a lot of hard work. But, I’ve enjoyed going to the games.”
Smith said her husband Ed doesn’t really discuss a lot of particular kids at the end of the day, but rather more broad comments about players, especially those at a particular position.
“They really enjoy it,” Smith said. “There’s so much teaching that goes into every level, and they do work hard. Sometimes they don’t get a lot of gratitude for it.”
Smith said not many see the practices, the meetings and the behind-the-scenes work that takes place prior to a few hours on the gridiron every Friday night.
Ed Smith take a break from coaching for a handful of years. During that time, Smith said he got Guillain-Barré Syndrome. However, he did get better to the point where he decided he missed coaching strong enough that a return was inevitable under Nichol.
When Ed first started coaching, Smith said she was involved in the team’s women’s club that did a lot of behind the scenes work. But since his return, she’s kept it to just watching more of the games and enjoying the moments as much as possible.
“My nieces were involved in the 1st and 10 Club when the Ishman boys were (playing),” Smith said. “And, sometimes I help them out with things. Years ago, we had a group called ‘Mothers and Others’ and it was sort of like a booster thing. We had a good time doing that. Then all of the coaches wives would travel together to the games.”
There’s been plenty of memorable moments over the years that Smith has got to witness. One of the on-the-field moments that Smith said, joking she hated to say it, was when her husband was the head coach in his first year and they were able to beat DuBois.
“That was memorable, and there was a big celebration then,” Smith said.
But, many of these memories have been made by off-the-field things, such as helping out a player in need. Smith said one evening Ed came home and one of the players was in the restroom at a restaurant they went to afterwards.
“The kid said he was ok,” Smith said. “(Ed) said, ‘Aren’t you hungry?’ and he said, ‘No coach, that’s ok. I’m ok.’”
Smith said her husband then figured it out and asked if he had any money, to which the kid said he didn’t. So, Ed gave him money and he got himself something to eat.
“That’s the part of coaching you really don’t see,” Smith said. “I just always remembered that — that I was happy he did that for him.”
Smith said her three nephews have been around the football field since they were little.
“In grade school even, they’d go to all the games when Ed was coaching and they couldn’t wait to get to high school to play football,” Smith said. “They enjoyed it then. It was so much fun watching them play.”
Smith said there was only one year where all three were on the field together, and she has a picture of all three standing beside each other on the sidelines that she cherishes.
Smith also said that she thanks the fans and others that have also helped out along the way during her decades of watching Chucks football.
“I want to thank the fans, especially the ones who are agreeable and behind their coaches,” Smith said. “It means so much to them to get some backup there. And the parents and the fans — the support from them. It does really mean a lot to them ... They work hard and they put in a lot of time.”