Du Bois, PA (15801)

Today

Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph, becoming NE and decreasing to less than 5 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph, becoming NE and decreasing to less than 5 mph.