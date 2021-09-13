MARIENVILLE — The Punxsutawney Lady Chucks soccer team fell to Forest Area, 2-1, on Monday, with the game being played at East Forest High School.
The score was knotted up at 1-1 until close to seven minutes left in the game, as Forest’s Emily Best knocked it in after getting a pass from a free kick due to a Punxsy handball.
“Tonight’s game was a complete turn around from what I saw from the players during our previous game on Saturday,” Punxsutawney head coach Lisa McMeekin said. “Tonight the ladies worked as a team and played a beautiful game of soccer. This was game three of our season but our first game with the whole team available to play.”
Forest took a 1-0 lead approximately six minutes into the game as Emily Best hammered it home from the center of the field into the left corner of the net.
Punxsy would respond, however, as Avary Powell scored around the 22-minute mark on a ball crossed from Layla Fyock — with Powell breaking through two defenders to score.
The 1-1 tie would go into the half and continued that way until around the 73-minute mark. That’s when WForest took a 2-1 lead after Best scored what would wind up being the game-winning goal.
McMeekin said she thought the team played well and was proud of many for their efforts.
“Olivia Bish, returning from a knew injury suffered in the first game, did a stellar job controlling the midfield,” McMeekin said. “More that a brick wall, Izzy Knarr was essential to the transition from defensive to offensive play. Jolena Wintermyer was relentless in the outside midfielder position, making countless transitions to the forwards, allowing them to make more shots on goals this game than our two previous games combines.”
Punxsy goalkeeper Rachel Houser also had 10 saves on the day — seven of which were in the first half.
The Lady Chucks are back in action Wednesday as they host Curwensville.