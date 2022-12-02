WARREN — The Punxsutawney girls basketball team used a strong second half to pull away from Maplewood to come away with a season-opening 58-41 victory at the Warren Tip-Off Tournament Friday night.
Maplewood led 17-13 after one quarter, but Punxsy grabbed a 29-25 lead at the half before putting winning the second half 29-16.
Punxsy put a trio of players in double figures led by Danielle Griebel’s 13. Samantha Griebel had 12 points, while Avary Powell added 10 points, eight rebounds and four steals.
Chloe Presloid and Riley Doverspike chipped in seven and six points, respectively. Presloid also had five rebounds.
The Lady Chucks will battle host Warren in the finals today after the Lady Dragons beat Keystone, 48-12, Friday night.