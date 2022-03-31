PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney boys tennis team swept visiting Brockway, 7-0, Thursday in the season opener for both teams.

In singles action, Punxsy’s Ben Gigliotti bested Jared Marchiori, 6-4, 6-2 at No. 1. The Chucks lost just two games in the other three singles contests.

Zayin Spearing blanked Johnathan Knox, 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2, while teammates Aramy Ferrent and Josh Shoemaker notched identical 6-0, 6-1 victories at Nos. 3 and 4, respectively, against Damon Tucke and Adam Lin.

In doubles play, Shoemaker and Mikey Setree teamed up to top Marchiori and Knox, 8-4, at No. 1. Spearing and Ferrent upended Tucker and Lin, 8-1 at second doubles, while Logan Conner and Dana Smith beat Wesley Wolfe and Timothy Hamilton, 8-1, at No. 3 doubles.

Punxsy is back in action Monday at home against DuBois, while Brockway travel to DuBois Central Catholic on Tuesday.

PUNXSUTAWNEY 7,

BROCKWAY 0

Singles

1. Ben Gigliotti (P) def. Jared Marchiori, 6-4, 6-2.

2. Zayin Spearing (P) def. Johnathan Knox, 6-0, 6-0.

3. Aramy Ferrent (P) def. Damon Tucker, 6-0, 6-1.

4. Josh Shoemaker (P) def. Adam Lin, 6-0. 6-1.

Doubles

1. Mikey Setree/Josh Shumaker (P) def. Jared Marchiori/Johnathan Knox, 8-4.

2. Zayin Spearing/Aramy Ferrent (P) def. Damon Tucker/Adam Lin, 8-1.

3. Logan Conner/Dana Smith (P) def. Wesley Wolfe/Timothy Hamilton, 8-1.

