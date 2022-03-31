PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney boys tennis team swept visiting Brockway, 7-0, Thursday in the season opener for both teams.
In singles action, Punxsy’s Ben Gigliotti bested Jared Marchiori, 6-4, 6-2 at No. 1. The Chucks lost just two games in the other three singles contests.
Zayin Spearing blanked Johnathan Knox, 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2, while teammates Aramy Ferrent and Josh Shoemaker notched identical 6-0, 6-1 victories at Nos. 3 and 4, respectively, against Damon Tucke and Adam Lin.
In doubles play, Shoemaker and Mikey Setree teamed up to top Marchiori and Knox, 8-4, at No. 1. Spearing and Ferrent upended Tucker and Lin, 8-1 at second doubles, while Logan Conner and Dana Smith beat Wesley Wolfe and Timothy Hamilton, 8-1, at No. 3 doubles.
Punxsy is back in action Monday at home against DuBois, while Brockway travel to DuBois Central Catholic on Tuesday.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 7,
BROCKWAY 0
Singles
1. Ben Gigliotti (P) def. Jared Marchiori, 6-4, 6-2.
2. Zayin Spearing (P) def. Johnathan Knox, 6-0, 6-0.
3. Aramy Ferrent (P) def. Damon Tucker, 6-0, 6-1.
4. Josh Shoemaker (P) def. Adam Lin, 6-0. 6-1.
Doubles
1. Mikey Setree/Josh Shumaker (P) def. Jared Marchiori/Johnathan Knox, 8-4.
2. Zayin Spearing/Aramy Ferrent (P) def. Damon Tucker/Adam Lin, 8-1.
3. Logan Conner/Dana Smith (P) def. Wesley Wolfe/Timothy Hamilton, 8-1.