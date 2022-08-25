ST. MARYS — The Punxsutawney Lady Chucks tennis team went up to St. Marys and swept the Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders, 7-0, on Thursday.
Chloe Presloid won the No. 1 singles matchup against Megan Emmert, 6-1, 6-1. Emily McMahan then beat Lydia Anderson at No. 2, 6-2, 6-4. Brooke Skarbek picked up a 6-1, 6-1 win over Rachael Wolfe at No. 3, but Rachael Porada had to work at it at No. 4, besting Josie VanAlstine, 5-7, 6-0, (10-7) in a tiebreaker.
For doubles, Presloid and Skarbek teamed at No. 1 to beat Emmert and Anderson, 8-6.
Olivia Toven and Leanne Zampini took down Wolfe and Anna Bioni at No. 2, 8-4. Completing the sweep, Kaylin Smith and Bailee Stello took down Crystal Hanes and Melina Piccirillo, 8-2.
“We played a great match against ECC,” Punxsy head coach Mike Emhoff said. “Everyone played exceptionally well. Rachael was down a set and battled back to win in a tie breaker. Chloe, Emily and Brooke all played great in the singles matches.
“In doubles, we had strong showings from Leanne, Olivia, Bailee and Kaylin. All of the matches were closer than the final scores show. It was a very long match and to come out with a sweep was very nice.”
Elk County Catholic plays again on Monday as they host Bradford while Punxsy also plays Monday, hosting Clearfield.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 7,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 0
Singles
1. Chloe Presloid (P) def. Megan Emmert, 6-1, 6-1.
2. Emily McMahan (P) def. Lydia Anderson, 6-2, 6-4.
3. Brooke Skarbek (P) def. Rachael Wolfe, 6-1, 6-1.
4. Rachael Porada (P) def. Josie VanAlstine, 5-7, 6-0, (10-7).
Doubles
1. Presloid/Skarbek (P) def. Emmert/Anderson, 8-6.
2. Olivia Toven/Leanne Zampini (P) def. Anna Biondi/Wolfe, 8-4.
3. Kaylin Smith/Bailee Stello (P) def. Crystal Hanes/Melina Piccirillo, 8-2.
In other girls tennis action,
ALTOONA 7,
DuBOIS 0
ALTOONA — The DuBois Lady Beavers netters dropped its game against Altoona by a 7-0 final on Wednesday.
“Sometimes the meet score or the set scores don’t tell the whole picture,” DuBois head coach Joshua Reed said. “The DuBois girls fought hard today. They stayed in points, brought games to deuce and even picked up a game or two. The District 6 teams are our toughest opponents and although we lost, the girls played exceptionally well.”
In singles, Cassie Lanzoni, Laken Lashinsky and Kara Miller all fell, 6-1, 6-0, to their respective opponents. Jessica Hnat fell at No. 3 singles, 6-0, 6-2.
The teams played five singles matches and just two doubles, with Lauren Kennedy falling at No. 5, 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles, Lanzoni and Lashinsky lost to Leah Koehle and Courtney Irwin, 8-1, at No. 1 and Hnat and Miller lost to Katie Hovan and Olivia McMinn, 8-3, at No. 2.
ALTOONA 7,
DuBOIS 0
Singles
1. Morgan Stevens (A) def. Cassie Lanzoni, 6-1, 6-0.
2. Sophia Caputo (A) def. Laken Lashinsky, 6-1, 6-0.
3. Bella Graham (A) def. Jessica Hnat, 6-0, 6-2.
4. Katie Hovan (A) def. Kara Miller, 6-1, 6-0.
5. Leah Koehle (A) def. Lauren Kennedy, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Koehle/Courtney Irwin (A) def. Lanzoni/Lashinsky, 8-1.
2. Hovan/Olivia McMinn (A) def. Hnat, Miller, 8-3.