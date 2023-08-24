PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney used a strong all-around team effort to knock off visiting Elk County Catholic, 5-2, in girls tennis action Thursday afternoon.
The Lady Chucks won three of the four singles contests and two of three doubles matchups to take home the overall victory.
Emily McMahan got Punxsy off and running with a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 1 against Megan Emmert, while teammate Rachael Porada upended Anna Biondi, 6-1, 6-1 at third singles. In between, Lady Chuck Olivia Toven bested Sarah Hasselman, 6-1, 6-4 at No. 2.
Elk County collected a win at fourth singles where Melena Piccirillo knocked off Addie London, 6-2, 6-4.
In doubles action, McMahan and Porada teamed up at No. 1 to beat Emmert and Hasselman, 8-1. Punxsy also won second doubles, with Toven pairing up with Leanne Zampini to edge Biondi and Piccirillo, 8-5.
Lady Crusaders Crystal Hanes and Audree Meyer collected an 8-5 win of their own at third doubles against Olivia Smith and Mya Galentine.
“It was a great match against ECC,” said Punxsy coach Mike Emhoff. “We had some very good competition, but the girls were able to get things done and get the win. Tonight they played the way Coach Good and I have been expecting them to play. We still have things we need to work on, but I’m very happy with the win today.”
Punxsy hosts St. Marys on Tuesday, while ECC plays at Bradford on Monday.
PUNXSY 5, ECC 2
Singles
1. Emily McMahan (P) def. Megan Emmert, 6-1, 6-0.
2. Olivia Tocen (P) def. Sarah Hasselman, 6-1, 6-4.
3. Rachael Porada (P) def. Anna Biondi, 6-1, 6-1.
4. Melena Piccirillo (ECC) def. Addie London, 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles
1. McMahan/Porada (P) def. Emmert/Hasselman, 8-1.
2. Toven/Leanne Zampini (P) def. Biondi/Piccirillo, 8-5.
3. Crystal Hanes/Audree Meyer (ECC) def. Olivia Smith/Mya Galentine, 8-5.