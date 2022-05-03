BROCKWAY — The Brockway baseball team found itself on the wrong end of another no-hitter Tuesday, this time at the hands of Punxsutawney’s Coy Martino in an 13-0, 5-inning victory at Brockway.
Martino allowed just three baserunners — on a pair of walks and a hit batsman — as he struck out eight Rovers in throwing a five-inning no-hitter,. It marked at least the third time this season Brockway has been no hit.
Martino was backed by an offense that pounded out 11 hits against a pair of Brockway pitchers. The Chucks put together a pair of five-run innings in the second and fifth to put the 10-run mercy rule into play entering the bottom of the fifth.
Isaac London led the Punxsy attack, going 3-for-4 with a double, RBI and two runs scored. Josh Tyger and Ashton Stonbraker both had a pair of hits, with Stonbraker having a double.
Zach Dinger opened the Punxsy scoring with a two-run homer in the second to jump-start the first of the Chucks’ two five-run frames.
Punxsy, now 9-5, hosts Williamsport on Friday, while Brockway (3-11) is off until Monday when it travels to A-C Valley.,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 13,
BROCKWAY 0, 5 innings
Score by Innings
Punxsy 052 15 — 13
B’way 000 00 — 0
Punxsutawney—13
Isaac London 4231, Peyton Hetrick 4011, Josh Tyger 3120, Carter Savage 3210, Jake Sikora 1000, Justin Miller 0100, Dakota Long 2110, Jake Henretta 1001, Zach Dinger 2112, Alex Phillips 1100, Ashton Stonbraker 2121, Zeke Bennett 2200, Owen Wood 0100, Easton Gula 0000, Cooper Hallman 0000, Coy Martino 0000. Totals: 25-13-11-6.
Brockway—0
Matthew Brubaker 2000, Marcus Bennett 1000, Ezra Swanson 2000, Dylan Bash 2000, Daniel Shugarts 2000, Andrew Brubaker 1000, Chad Young 2000, Dylan Antonuccio 0000, Raden Craft 1000, Jeremy Swanson 2000. Totals: 15-0-0-0.
Errors: Punxsy 0, B’way 3. LOB: Punxsy 8, B’way 3. 2B: London, Savage, Stonbraker. HR: Zach Dinger. SF. Henretta, Stonbraker. SB: London, Stonbraker, Wood; Bennett, A. Brubaker. HBP: Antonuccio (by Martino).
Pitching
Punxsutawney: Coy Martino-5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 SO, 1 HB.
Brockway: Ezra Swanson-3 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO; Andrew Brubaker-2 IP, 2 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 6 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Martino. Losing pitcher: Swanson.