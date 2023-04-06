PUNXSUTAWNEY — Troopers from Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky and Indiana will be participating in a six-state trooper project, The project focuses on distracted driving enforcement with an emphasis on raising awareness about reckless and careless driving associated with texting and cell phone use.
This project began April 3 and ends April 10, but enforcement continues throughout the year. State police are warning drivers to beware: “If you text, we will be there, and you will receive a ticket. Texting and driving not only endangers you, but it also endangers everyone around you!”
During this campaign, police will be focusing more on: Texting while driving, handheld mobile devices, prohibiting use of hearing impairment devices, prohibiting text-based communication, careless driving, reckless driving and image display devices.
“You could pay with a ticket, or you could pay with your life. Texting and driving always have a cost.”
Texting and driving are dangerous, daddy, and in Pennsylvania, as well as many other states, against the law. Texting drivers face a minimum fine of $100 to $500 with these violations.
One “LOL” or “SMH” could change your life. You could end up in jail, injured or dead. Remember: Sending or reading a text will take your eyes off the roadway for approximately five seconds. This is equivalent to driving the length of a football field with your eyes closed.
According to @NHTSA.gov, in 2020 there were 3,142 people killed in motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers. What can you do to prevent texting and driving?
If you can’t wait to send a text, pull over to a safe location first. It may save your life and the lives of those around you.
Texting and driving can cost you more than just a ticket — it can cost you your life.
Statistics show millennials are the biggest offenders when it comes to texting and driving. No matter your age, remember: Ladies, be safe. Statistically women are more likely than men to text and drive.
On the road with friends? Designate your passenger as your “designated texter” to help keep everyone safe.