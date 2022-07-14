It all started with a crown, sash, and the best day of my life.
Driving to the pageant that day I remember thinking to myself, “Today is going to be an amazing day!” I just had a gut feeling it was going to be a great day!
After coming out of my interview I remember looking at my mom and saying “that was one of the coolest things I’d ever done”.
I will never forget being in my blue and white floral ball gown and looking down at the floor! Then with my stomach in knots Danielle called out “your 2021 Jefferson County Fair Queen is Jordan Merritts!” With the screams from my family in the crowd my eyes welled up with tears! I could not believe I had just been crowned the 2021 Jefferson County Fair Queen!
Throughout the start of my year I attended many Fair Queen coronations and events with our fair! I also read stories to the young children in Jefferson County at libraries, schools, and daycares! I loved to watch there little faces light up when “the queen” would come in! Always getting asked if I was a real queen made my heart melt! Meeting all of the small children and knowing I had made an impact on their lives will always make my heart smile!
Before I knew it, it was time to start preparing to compete for the 2022 PA State Fair Queen pageant in January! I had many mock interviews and lots and I mean lots of practice questions to go through! Both my family and my pageant directors helped get me ready! I will never forget the day we went shopping for my dress attire for the state pageant! There were so many calls to not only my directors but to family. I probably called them 100 times that day!
The countdown I had started at the beginning of my reign had come down to just seven days! I could not wait to go to Hershey and smell that chocolate smell in the air and meet all the queens I had not had the privilege to meet yet, but just five days before the pageant we had a family emergency. I had sadly found out my mom, and biggest supporter was not going to be able to go with me to states! I remember having such a hard time excepting the fact she was not going to be there!
I knew I had to make our county proud though, so I wiped away the tears and pinned my crown on and the directors and I made the long four-hour drive to Hersey! I made sure I FaceTimed my mom about everything little thing that was happening and we took tons of pictures! Meeting all the girls that I competed with truly will be something I will never forget! I have made some of my best friends through this program and I will never be able to thank everyone who made this possible enough! Before I knew it the weekend was over and I had made it home! It was absolutely crazy how fast time flies when you’re having fun!!
The next two months after that were pretty uneventful. I focused on getting back from states and resting up! April was so eventful, I attended many agriculture events and ended up at Punxsutawney Area Elementary School (PAES) with all the students for AG day! It was so much fun to see all the children soaking in just how important agriculture is to our world!
The week after that I went back to PAES and found myself with the first grade class for Farm Safety Days! I read stories and drank delicious milkshakes with the students! It was so much fun to not only meet the students but to see the elementary teachers that I had growing up!! I loved visiting with them and seeing just how much had changed at our elementary school since I had been there!
I now have just a few days until I crown the 2022 Jefferson County Fair Queen! I am both happy and sad to be handing over this wonderful title! I have had such an eventful and fun year, and though I am sad to have that come to a close I am so happy to watch another beautiful young women get to have the best year of her life!
So, for the very last time as your 2021 Jefferson County Fair Queen, I am Jordan Merritts!