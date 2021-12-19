MILL HALL — Led by two fourth-place finishers in senior Owen Reinsel and junior Brayden Kunselman and two other top-eight placers, the Brookville Raiders wrestlers finished 13th at the 32-team King of the Mountain Tournament held at Central Mountain High School Friday and Saturday.
Reinsel was fourth at 132 pounds with Kunselman doing the same thing at 138. Senior Bryce Rafferty was fifth at 215 while freshman Cole Householder finished eighth at 126.
In the team standings, the Raiders were just behind a trio of highly-ranked Class 2A teams as Chestnut Ridge, Forest Hills and Bald Eagle Area were 10th through 12th.
Williamsport won the team title with 169 pounds, 10 ahead of Council Rock South with State College, Greater Latrobe and Central Mountain rounding out the top five.
After hosting Titusville Tuesday, the Raiders visit BEA Thursday.
Reinsel and Kunselman both reached the semifinals before losing. Ranked No. 3 by papowerwrestling.com, Reinsel ran into Williamsport’s eventual champion Braden Bower and lost 6-3.
Bower, ranked No. 4 in Class 3A at 138, went on to decision Muncy’s Scott Johnson — he’s ranked No. 2 ahead of Reinsel in Class 2A at 132 — 5-2 in the finals.
Meanwhile, Reinsel notched a solid 7-2 win over Chestnut Ridge’s No. 4-ranked Calan Bollman in the consolation semifinals before running into Thomas Jefferson freshman Maddox Shaw for third place.
Shaw, ranked No. 9 in Class 3A at 132, pinned Reinsel in 3:58. That’s the first time the Lehigh recruit has been pinned in his high school career.
Kunselman, ranked No. 12, reached the semifinals at 138 before losing a 1-0 decision to Forest Hills’ eventual runner-up and No. 7-ranked Easton Toth.
In the consolations, Kunselman decisioned Line Mountain’s Lane Schadel 4-2 before getting edged 4-3 by Franklin Regional’s Nathan Stone for third place. Stone is No. 18 in Class 3A at 138.
Rafferty, ranked No. 10 at 215, lost his quarterfinal bout by technical fall to Muncy’s No. 6 Austin Johnson who went on to win the weight. Rafferty rebounded with three straight wins in the consolations before losing a 3-2 decision to Council Rock South’s Lucas Doyle, who is No. 7 in Class 3A.
For fifth place, Rafferty topped Canon McMillan’s No. 25 in Class 3A Broxon Dean, 5-1.
Householder, who is No. 17 at 126, lost his second-round bout via pin to eventual runner-up Hayden Cunningham of State College before winning three straight bouts to clinch a top-eight finish. He dropped a 16-4 decision to Line Mountain’s Aidan Kritzer, then a 5-2 loss to Garnet Valley’s Matthew Ricci for seventh place.
Other Raiders in action were Chris Carroll (0-2) at 106, Jared Popson (4-2) at 113, Logan Oakes (1-2) at 120, Brecken Cieleski (2-2) at 145, Josh Popson (0-2) and Burke Fleming (0-2) at 152, Carson Weaver (1-2) at 160, Coyha Brown (0-2) and Easton Belfiore (1-2) at 172, Bryce Weaver (0-2) at 189 and Baily Miller (1-2) at heavyweight.