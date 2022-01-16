BROOKVILLE — Things couldn’t have gone much better for the Brookville Raiders wrestling team at Saturday’s Ultimate Duals. In fact, it rarely has.
Only Chestnut Ridge’s bigger day overshadowed the host Raiders’ 4-1 finish on the mat against four other state-ranked teams. As per papowerwrestling.com’s Class AA dual meet rankings going into the weekend, the No. 3 Lions of District 5 dealt the No. 11 Raiders a 35-25 at the end of the day.
The Raiders were the only team to hold 5-0 Chestnut Ridge under 50 points as the Lions roughed up No. 13 Fort LeBoeuf 53-12, defending champion and No. 19 Reynolds 53-9, No. 25 Saegertown 50-18 and No. 4 Burrell 52-19.
Brookville beat Saegertown (42-18), Burrell (40-27), Fort LeBoeuf (40-19) and Reynolds (51-18). Since the Duals began in 1997, the Raiders are now 46-50. It’s their fourth 4-1 performance since the event was expanded and only one time have they been 5-0 — their 2016 state title season.
“I just told the kids they should be happy with themselves,” Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer said. “You can count on one hand the times we’ve done this well at the Duals. They came in and beat four quality teams and one with just a tremendous amount of tradition. So I thought it was a good day for us. It’s hard to be perfect in this gym on this day.”
The Lions took 7 of the 13 bouts against the Raiders with four pins and a technical fall, winning four straight bouts from 152 through 189 to take control of the match for good. They came into the weekend featuring seven ranked wrestlers and five of the six in the lineup won bouts against the Raiders.
“They out-bonused us and we lost a toss-up or two and that was the difference against Chestnut,” Klepfer said. “It was one of those deals where they were just a little bit better tonight, but I like where our team is and we’re starting to get there and turning the corner.”
Four Raiders, three of them state-ranked, finished a perfect 5-0 as No. 3 132-pounder Owen Reinsel, No. 11 138-pounder Brayden Kunselman and No. 5 215-pounder Bryce Rafferty ran the table as did freshman 120-pounder Cole Householder.
Jared Popson was 4-1 at 113 and 120 while Brecken Cieleski finished 3-1 at 145 and 152. Senior heavyweight Porter Kahle, moving into a starting role due to the loss of Baily Miller to a knee injury, notched two pins and finished 2-1. His pin came in dramatic fashion as he decked Saegertown’s No. 12 Josh Perrin while trailing 9-0 in the second period. He also finished off the Fort LeBoeuf win with a first-period fall.
Some 17 wrestlers contested at least one bout with 18 having at least one decision. No. 7 189-pounder Jackson Zimmerman went 2-3 against a rugged schedule that saw him lose three close bouts to Nos. 5, 8 and 11.
Fort LeBouef and Burrell each were 2-3 while Saegertown and Reynolds finished 1-4.
Reynolds, battling injuries going into the weekend, lost its 215-pounder Mitchell Mason to a gruesome ankle injury in his opening bout of the day against Saegertown’s Porter Brooks.
Mason was transported to Penn Highlands hospital and was scheduled for surgery Saturday or Sunday for “multiple fractures, damaged ligaments/tendons and muscle tissue” according to the family’s Facebook post.
Reynolds, which won its 900th dual meet earlier in the season in the program’s 1,000th match, went into the weekend with a lifetime Duals record of 78-13.
Brookville beat Reynolds by its biggest margin ever in its sixth win in 21 tries against the D10 Raiders. It was the first win over Reynolds since their 2016 PIAA Dual semifinal showdown in Hershey.
Reynolds had lost Mason by then and had to forfeit at heavyweight and 189 while Brookville forfeited to state-ranked Chase Bell at 120 in the second bout of the match. On the mat, Brookville won seven of 10 bouts with six pins and an overtime win from Popson against state-ranked Logan Hammerschmidt in the opener at 113.
FINAL RECORDS: Chestnut Ridge 5-0, Brookville 4-1, Fort LeBoeuf 2-3, Burrell 2-3, Saegertown 1-4, Reynolds 1-4
Session 1
Reynolds 35, Saegertown 33
Burrell 37, Fort LeBoeuf 30
Session 2
Brookville 42, Saegertown 18
Chestnut Ridge 53, Fort LeBoeuf 12
Session 3
Brookville 40, Burrell 27
Chestnut Ridge 53, Reynolds 9
Session 4
Fort LeBoeuf 39, Reynolds 24
Saegertown 40, Burrell 28
Session 5
Chestnut Ridge 50, Saegertown 18
Brookville 40, Fort LeBoeuf 19
Session 6
Chestnut Ridge 52, Burrell 19
Brookville 51, Reynolds 18
Session 7
Burrell 37, Reynolds 30
Fort LeBoeuf 36, Saegertown 31
Session 8
Chestnut Ridge 35, Brookville 25
BROOKVILLE 42, SAEGERTOWN 18
172-Easton Belfiore (B) tech. fall Keenen Schaff (S), 15-0, 4:34. (5-0).
189-Landon Caldwell (S) dec. Jackson Zimmerman (B), 2-0. (5-3).
215-Bryce Rafferty (B) maj. dec. Porter Brooks (S), 9-0. (9-3).
HWT-Porter Kahle (B) pinned Josh Perrine (S), 4:59. (15-3).
106-Travis Huya (S) pinned Chris Carroll (B), 3:58. (15-9).
113-Hunter Robinson (S) dec. Logan Oakes (B), 11-4. (15-12).
120-Carter Beck (S) pinned Jared Popson (B), 3:04. (15-18).
126-Cole Householder (B) maj. dec. Owen Hershelman (S), 13-2. (19-18).
132-Owen Reinsel (B) pinned Nolan Hughes (S), :34. (25-18).
138-Brayden Kunselman (B) pinned Gregory Kisor (S), 1:06. (31-18).
145-Brecken Cieleski (B) tech. fall Carter Stewart (S), 17-0, 6:00. (36-18).
152-Josh Popson (B) dec. Gabriel Jordan (S), 7-6. (39-18).
160-Carson Weaver (B) dec. Garrick Jordan (S), 7-2. (42-18).
BROOKVILLE 40, BURRELL 27
189-Cole Clark (BU) won by forfeit. (0-6).
215-Jackson Zimmerman (BK) pinned Cam Martin (BU), 1:25. (6-6).
HWT-Bryce Rafferty (BK) dec. Luke Boylan (BU), 7-0. (9-6).
106-Chris Carroll (BK) dec. Lukas Gratzmiller (BU), 6-2. (12-6).
113-Jared Popson (BK) pinned Calio Zanella (BU), 1:15. (18-6).
120-Cooper Hornak (BU) maj. dec. Logan Oakes (BK), 12-1. (18-10).
126-Cole Householder (BK) pinned Travis Newell (BU), 2:36. (24-10).
132-Owen Reinsel (BK) won by forfeit. (30-10).
138-Brayden Kunselman (BK) maj. dec. Niko Ferra (BU), 14-1. (34-10).
145-Isaac Lacinski (BU) pinned Brecken Cieleski (BK), 5:20. (34-16).
152-Shawn Szymanski (BU) tech. fall Burke Fleming (BK), 20-5, 5:40. (34-21).
160-Carson Weaver (BK) pinned Steve Hesson (BU), 3:51. (40-21).
172-Nico Zanella (BU) pinned Gavin Hannah (BK), 3:06. (40-27).
BROOKVILLE 40, FORT LEBOEUF 19
106-Andie Przybycien (FL) dec. Chris Carroll (BK), 11-4. (0-3).
113-Jared Popson (BK) pinned Matt Salmon (FL), 1:44. (6-3).
120-Cole Householder (BK) dec. Jake Bennett (FL), 5-1. (9-3).
126-Jojo Przybycien (FL) pinned Antonio Thornton (BK), 2:21. (9-9).
132-Owen Reinsel (BK) pinned Jackson Bowers (FL), 1:36. (15-9).
138-Brayden Kunselman (BK) pinned Brody Beers (FL), 0:34. (21-9).
145-Brecken Cieleski (BK) maj. dec. Dominic Sterns (FL), 9-1. (25-9).
152-Conner McChesney (FL) maj. dec. Burke Fleming (BK), 20-8. (25-13).
160-Jackson Duran (FL) dec. Carson Weaver (BK), 8-6. (25-16).
172-Easton Belfiore (BK) dec. Ryan Welka (FL), 3-1, OT. (28-16).
189-Danny Church (FL) dec. Jackson Zimmerman (BK), 4-2. (28-19).
215-Bryce Rafferty (BK) pinned John Duran (FL), :35. (34-19).
HWT-Porter Kahle (BK) pinned Jack Sangl (FL), :52. (40-19).
BROOKVILLE 51, REYNOLDS 18
113-Jared Popson (B) dec. Logan Hammerschmidt (R), 6-4, OT. (3-0).
120-Chase Bell (R) won by forfeit. (3-6).
126-Cole Householder (B) pinned Robbie Hetrick (R), 1:19. (9-6).
132-Brayden Kunselman (B) pinned Louie DeJulia (R), :48. (15-6).
138-Owen Reinsel (B) pinned Santino Gentile (R), 2:48. (21-6).
145-Kane Kettering (R) pinned Burke Fleming (B), :43. (21-12).
152-Cam Klenke (R) dec. Carson Weaver (B), 7-3. (21-15).
160-Kolton Griffin (B) pinned Vito Gentile (R), 1:12. (27-15).
172-Jalen Wagner (R) dec. Easton Belfiore (B), 8-3. (27-18).
189-Coyha Brown (B) won by forfeit. (33-18).
215-Jackson Zimmerman (B) pinned Drake Schmitt (R), :29. (39-18).
HWT-Bryce Rafferty (B) won by forfeit. (45-18).
106-Chris Carroll (B) pinned Dillon Anderson (R), 5:21. (51-18).
CHESTNUT RIDGE 35, BROOKVILLE 25
126-Kobi Burkett (CR) pinned Antonio Thornton (B), 1:32. (6-0).
132-Owen Reinsel (B) dec. Calan Bollman (CR), 7-0. (6-3).
138-Brayden Kunselman (B) maj. dec. Sam Albright (CR), 19-6. (6-7).
145-Brecken Cieleski (B) maj. dec. Colton Bollman (CR), 15-2. (6-11).
152-Trevor Weyandt (CR) tech. fall Carson Weaver (B), 18-2, 5:15. (11-11).
160-Jack Moyer (CR) pinned Kolton Griffin (B), 1:18. (17-11).
172-Luke Moore (CR) pinned Easton Belfiore (B), :56. (23-11).
189-Daniel Moore (CR) dec. Jackson Zimmerman (B), 8-4, OT. (26-11).
215-Bryce Rafferty (B) tech. fall Alex Crist (CR), 15-0, 4:00. (26-16).
HWT-Nick Presnell (CR) dec. Porter Kahle (B), 6-5. (29-16).
106-Easton Mull (CR) pinned Chris Carroll (B), :20. (35-16).
113-Jared Popson (B) dec. Brock Holderbaum (CR), 5-3. (35-19).
120-Cole Householder (B) pinned Aaron Ickes (CR), 3:47. (35-25).